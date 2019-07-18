A Mostly On-Target Citigroup Slowly Grinding Higher

Its core banking profitability remains significantly below that of peers like JPMorgan and Bank of America, and this remains a meaningful impediment for valuation and a challenge to management.

Citigroup (C) has been a frustrating and unpopular long call, but the shares have at least outperformed the larger banking sector over the last quarter and the last year. Citi continues to trade well below where its return on tangible common equity suggests it “should” (based on long-term relationships between ROTCE and P/TBV), but that’s not an uncommon occurrence in the bank sector, and generating a higher ROTCE remains a frustratingly slow process for this bank.

Given the significant gaps in profitability (as measured by pretax banking profits) between Citi and peers like JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC), there would seem to be ample room for improvement, but Citi management seems disinclined for more comprehensive restructuring, even while lamenting (some might say “whining about”) the comparative valuation of the shares.

I continue to believe that the inherent value of Citi leaves the bank and its management in a “fix it... or we’ll find somebody who will” state, and I think the board may come under pressure to make some changes if ROTCE doesn’t improve more dramatically over the next 12-18 months - something that could be difficult given where we are in the rate and credit cycle. Either way, I believe these shares remain meaningfully undervalued, but it’s going to take a lot of patience and a high frustration threshold to own these shares.

Basically Okay Second-Quarter Results

Adjusted for a gain on its stake in Tradeweb (TW), Citi’s results were okay relative to expectations, but certainly not great. Core revenue came in about 2% light, driven by a 5bp shortfall in core net interest margin that drove a small miss in net interest income, as well as a modest miss in fee income. Operating expenses were better than expected, though, driving an in-line pre-provision profit result, and lower provisioning helped drive a small EPS beat. As I often note in write-ups of large banks, there are a lot of items (gains, charges, etc.) in big bank earnings, and not all analysts add back or exclude all of the same items; it doesn’t make a tremendous difference provided you’re consistent from quarter to quarter.

Revenue was basically flat year-over-year on an adjusted basis, and down slightly on an adjusted sequential basis. Net interest income growth was okay (up 2% in constant currency), as earning asset growth offset some net interest margin pressure (down 3bp yoy, down 5bp qoq). Fee income fell 6% and 5%, respectively, with a 5% year-over-year decline in trading revenue. Among those companies that have reported so far, Citi’s trading results were largely on par with Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan on a year-over-year basis (down 5% versus down 3% and down 6%, respectively), though weaker on the sequential comps (down 12% versus down 4% and 7%, respectively). Citi and JPMorgan had broadly similar quarters with respect to fixed income (down 4% and 3% yoy) and equities (down 9% and 12% yoy).

By unit, Citigroup’s Global Consumer Banking business reported 4% yoy constant currency growth and 1% sequential growth, with North America up 3%, Asia up 3% adjusted, and LatAm up 5% adjusted. Card revenue remained strong (up 7%), though JPMorgan outperformed in terms of both purchase volume growth and card loan growth. The Institutional Clients Group business was down 3% on an adjusted basis.

Loan growth was okay, up 3% yoy and 1% qoq on a period-end basis, but the cards business is driving a lot of that. Citi continues to see significant non-interest-bearing deposit erosion, with U.S. balances down 19% yoy and 6% qoq, helping push the quarterly beta to 58% and the cumulative beta to 37%.

Credit costs remain pretty benign, with the NPA ratio down slightly from the year-ago level and steady on a sequential basis. Card charge-offs are rising faster here on a yoy basis than at JPMorgan, but the absolute differences are small (3.28% vs. 3.24%) and the sequential performances were almost identical.

So... What Now?

Management continues to guide to a 12% ROTCE figure for 2019, but I’m not aware of any sell-side analyst that’s projecting that number - the average is around 11.6%. Moreover, second-quarter ROTCE was short of the goal (at 11.9%), and I think it’s hard to argue that things are going to get easier for Citi in the second half. Trading revenue should be seasonally weaker, provisions are likely to continue rising, and NIM is going to come under pressure if/when the Fed lowers rates as the market seems to expect (Citi management is now expecting 25bp, but many in the market think it will be 50bp).

If need be, I believe Citi can cut expenses further. That may raise the question of “if they can, why don’t they?” and I believe the answer is that the company doesn’t want to compromise its growth prospects any further than necessary. I’d also note that Citi has been quite successful in driving digital deposit growth (gathering another $1 billion in Q2), but these are high-cost deposits and the bank can curtail this growth if need be (if there isn’t enough loan growth to offset the expense).

Beyond this, there’s still a lot of work to do. JPMorgan’s pretax banking margins this quarter were 40% in consumer banking and 43% in corporate banking, while Citi’s Global Consumer Bank earns only 21.5% pretax margins (and the comparison is worse with Bank of America). Citi’s operations just aren’t as profitable as they should be in either the U.S. or Mexican operations, and the lack of detailed disclosure makes it hard to say exactly why that is. Nevertheless, it’s something management has to work on if the valuation discount is going to shrink, and if they can achieve success here, it would be an invaluable offset to a more challenging environment (sluggish loan demand, falling rates, rising credit costs, et al).

The Outlook

I’ve adjusted some numbers in my model but haven’t made any significant changes. I’m still looking for long-term core earnings growth of just 2-3% from Citi, and that’s enough to support a fair value in the mid-$80s. The valuation gap is even larger in terms of the ROTCE, with shares undervalued below $90 even if the company finishes 2019 closer to 11.5% than 12%.

The Bottom Line

Citi has been a frustrating stock, but the shares have been outperforming (even if modestly), and I still see a lot of potential value here from improved operations. Whether this management team is capable of unlocking that value is still a valid open question, but I believe there are signs of progress and I believe that value will be unearthed - even if it requires a different management team and/or more time than the Street would prefer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.