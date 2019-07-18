S&P Global: Chinese Bond Market Penetration Carries Large Upside

Unfortunately the stock has soared more than 40% in just over six months, making the stock prohibitively expensive at the moment.

This creates a potential growth driver that could augment S&P Global's largest business segment for years to come. This depends on how much penetration the company can achieve.

S&P Global has become the first and only foreign-operated/-owned credit rating agency to operate in the Chinese bond market.

China is a notoriously difficult market for US companies to penetrate. The country's regulatory landscape and numerous government-run entities can act to turn foreign competitors away. That is why credit rating agency S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) scored a big win by becoming the first - and only - authorized foreign-owned credit rating agency to operate in China. This underscores an already strong ratings business for S&P Global, and gives the company a potential growth engine in the years ahead. The stock itself has aggressively appreciated over the past year, leaving us optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, but turned off by the current valuation metrics.

China, China, China

Earlier this year, S&P Global received formal notice that the company had been approved by the Chinese government to form and operate a credit ratings agency within the country's domestic bond markets.

What does this mean? S&P Global (operating in China as "S&P Global China") has now become the first and only authorized credit rating agency in China to operate as a wholly foreign-owned entity. This gives it the ability to issue ratings to issuers and issued bonds from:

Financial Institutions

Corporations

Structured Finance Bonds

Renminbi-Denominated Bonds

After months of preparation, the company finally issued its first formal rating on July 11th for a Chinese financial leasing company.

This development is notable for investors for a couple of reasons - the first being that this expansion of its ratings business falls right into the wheelhouse of S&P Global. The company's existing ratings business accounts for nearly half of the company's revenues and operating profits.

(Source: S&P Global, Inc.)

Additionally, the company's ratings business operates as a virtual oligopoly with Moody's Corporation (MCO) and Fitch. The scale and exclusivity that S&P operates with in the US (where it derives 60% of corporate revenues) gives the company a blue print to operate and scale for growth from a familiar vantage point in China.

Also, the size of China's domestic bond market is enormous. China represents the third-largest bond market on the globe, at a size of approximately $11 trillion. It's 2018 corporate issuance of $1 trillion was on par with the United States. Considering that S&P Global has rated approximately 99% of corporate debt in the US and 85% of total addressable debt, the access to a similarly large market provides an immense growth runway. Seeing how S&P Global literally issued its first rating just within the past week, this isn't a growth driver that will push the bar higher right away. Growth of market penetration is key here, and is what investors need to key on as the next couple of years pass. However, long-term investors could see years of strong growth, should S&P Global successfully replicate its highly effective business model in China. The fact that S&P Global has officially "gotten on the board" in China is a big deal in and of itself.

Shares Have Become Red Hot

Unfortunately for those interested in becoming shareholders, the stock has continued to run higher along with this hot market. Since coming off of 52-week lows at the beginning of 2019, shares have appreciated a staggering 41% in just over six months.

(Source: YCharts)

This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 26.66X analyst-projected EPS for 2019. This is a tremendous 62% premium to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio. Even if you wanted to adjust your valuation expectation to 20X (a rough 20% expansion of your P/E expectation from the historical median), the stock is still considerably overvalued on an EPS basis to historical data.

When we look at FCF yield - valuation on a cash flow basis - we get a similar conclusion, although the cash flow-rich nature of S&P Global suggests that the valuation disparity isn't so drastic. The current yield of 3.14% is indeed towards the low end of its decade pattern, but closer to the average than the P/E would suggest.

(Source: YCharts)

We last covered S&P Global in December when the FCF yield was approaching 5%, and the stock has seen runaway growth from those levels since. If shares were to again approach the $160-170 mark, we would have to take a hard look at shares. The company's dominant market position and potential for growth in China are enough to ease us off of the stock's conservative historical valuation metrics some. Unfortunately, it seems investors may be waiting a while, as it would now take a sizeable market correction to cause a large enough pullback to hit those targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.