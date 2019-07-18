Just 'Okay' Is Still Pretty Good For JPMorgan

It’s a testament to the quality of JPMorgan (JPM) and the run it has established over the last four or five years that the company had to reassure investors on its second-quarter call. JPMorgan’s earnings weren’t bad, and I don’t think many large banks will do substantially better, but investors have gotten used to JPMorgan setting the pace and not just delivering “okay, I guess…” results.

JPMorgan has been one of the better performers among the large banks over the past year, and I’ve been pretty consistently bullish on this name. Given its leverage to recurring revenue sources that is almost “subscription-like” in its persistence, I think this bank has incrementally less to fear from the rate cycle, and I believe it can and will be among the better growers in its weight class. While the shares are not dramatically undervalued, I still see enough undervaluation to merit buying and holding these shares.

A Jumbled, But Basically Okay, First Quarter

I think at least some of the negative pre-market action in JPMorgan (it was down pre-market and closed up for the day on a down day for the markets) was due to some confusion as to how the numbers compared to expectations. Benchmarking large bank earnings is always tricky because of the morass of charges and “one-time” items. By my approach, JPMorgan beat the average estimate by a few pennies, but I can see how other analysts/investors would arrive at a conclusion that the bank only just met expectations.

Revenue, excluding the gain from Tradeweb (TW), rose 3% year over year, but fell 2% sequentially, coming in slightly better than expected. The beat was driven by fee-based items, though, as net interest income was just in-line as slightly better earning asset growth (up 6% yoy and 2% qoq) offset a 5bp miss in net interest margin (the same size of miss as Citigroup (C), for whatever that’s worth). Net interest margin was basically flat with the year-ago level, but down about 8bp sequentially.

Fee income fell 1% yoy and 2% qoq, with weakness in trading revenue (down 6% yoy, down 7% qoq) driving that result. The expected weakness in trading was partly offset by healthy wealth management (up 6% qoq) and card revenue (up 7%). Expenses were in-line, driving a small beat at the pre-provision line (up 1% yoy and down 2% qoq). Tangible book value per share rose 8% yoy and 3% qoq.

Loan growth was pretty soft, rising about 1% year over year on a period-end basis and barely at all sequentially. That was weaker than expected, and weaker than the average of the large banks as per Fed data for the second quarter (the average bank saw 2% period-end qoq growth). Card loan growth was strong for JPMorgan (stronger than for Citi), but consumer lending contracted 3% qoq and middle-market lending was up just 1% qoq, while CRE lending was flat; I’ll be quite interested to know what banks like PNC (PNC) report for those areas.

Credit quality remains stubbornly good, with an 8% yoy and qoq decline in non-performing loans and a small improvement yoy and qoq in the NPA ratio. Charge-offs ticked up slightly overall, and also in the credit card portfolio, but remain fine.

Very Competitive, With Many Ways To Win

Relative to Citi and Wells Fargo (WFC), I find little to nitpick in JPMorgan’s card business. Purchasing volume rose 11%, comfortably outpacing Citi (up 8%) and Wells Fargo (up 6%), and loan growth was also strong on a year-over-year basis, rising more than 8% versus 3% at Citi and 6% at Well Fargo. JPMorgan’s charge-off ratio remains the lowest of the three (though Citi is quite close), supporting my thesis that JPMorgan can both have its cake and eat it too with respect to maintaining a higher quality, but still growing, card business.

I regard the loan growth, or lack thereof, as an “is what it is” sort of issue. I don’t think JPMorgan is losing any meaningful ground to Citi, Wells Fargo, PNC, U.S. Bancorp (USB), or Bank of America (BAC), nor are smaller banks (as a group) outperforming their larger peers despite their emphasis on “service” and other differentiating factors. I suppose a fuller picture will come out as the quarter progresses, but I think the loan growth is a sector-wide issue driven by growing uncertainty among businesses as to government policies (tariffs, etc.) and the outlook for the U.S. economy over the next 12-24 months.

JPMorgan is doing pretty well on deposits. U.S.-based non-interest-bearing deposits actually rose 1% qoq, helping keep a lid on deposit costs and keeping JPMorgan’s deposit beta quite competitive with its peers. Unlike Citi, JPMorgan hasn’t gone as aggressively after higher-cost digital national deposits, and has instead been focusing more energy on organic growth in new markets.

Outside of these core banking operations, there are a lot of other opportunities that JPMorgan continues to develop and nurture. I’ve spoken of the company’s efforts in payments before, and management is also targeting private banking as a growth driver. The company already has decent share in private banking overall, with around 8% share, but management wants to improve its lagging high net worth business (where it has just 1% share). It’s too soon to call that a direct threat to First Republic (FRC), but it’s likewise hardly comfortable to see Goliath casting its eyes at your core business.

The Outlook

I’m not making any major changes to my estimates for JPMorgan, other than trimming back some of my expectations for 2020 and 2021 on a potentially more aggressive rate-lowering cycle from the Fed. I’m still expecting medium-term core earnings growth of around 4% and long-term growth of 2% to 3%, supporting a fair value in the mid-$120s. I’m not changing my fair value TBV multiple estimate, but growth in TBV pushes that fair value toward $130. Prior to the earnings cycle, Warren Buffett was quoted as saying that he believes JPMorgan can and should trade at more than 3x TBV on the basis of its superior ROTCE. The math supports this idea if you calculate the prospective TBV growth rate at these ROTCEs and discount that back by current interest rates. Still, there’s a long track record of what the market normally pays for JPMorgan’s level of ROTCE, so I’m not inclined to just toss that and assume the market will take an “it’s different this time” attitude with JPMorgan.

The Bottom Line

I suppose Buffett’s 3x-plus TBV target can be seen as a bull-case scenario (supporting a fair value of over $180), but I continue to believe there are good arguments for owning the shares even with more pedestrian multiples. Although the second quarter wasn’t a banner quarter for the bank, it was fine on balance and I don’t think many large banks will do substantially better at the pre-provision profit line. With a sensible value and a good long-term growth outlook (relatively speaking), I believe these shares are still worth buying and owning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.