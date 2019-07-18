Earnings Roundup: Do Analysts Expect Margin Compression?

Anticipation of margin compression is one of the reasons for the decline in earnings expectations.

By David Aurelio

The second quarter of 2019's earnings season has arrived and analysts have become increasingly bearish. Analysts currently estimate S&P 500 year-on-year (YoY) 19Q2 earnings will decline 0.1%; however, a year ago expectations for the index were for an increase of 10.6%. Anticipation of margin compression is one of the reasons for the decline in earnings expectations.

Exhibit 1: S&P 500 YoY 19Q2 Earnings Estimate History

Source: I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv

Part of the reduction in growth is due to a stronger-than-expected 18Q2 earnings (80.2% of companies beat estimates), which led 19Q2 YoY estimates to fall to 9.2% by Oct. 1, 2018. It is also worth noting that we typically see analysts become more bearish going into earnings season and make downward revisions to earnings estimates. As a result, YoY earnings growth expectations typically fall four percentage points (ppts) from the start of the quarter to the start of earnings season. 19Q2 YoY earnings were expected to increase 0.2% on July 1st, which was only a 1.4 ppts decline from the 1.6% May 1, 2019, estimate. Therefore, analysts' revisions are less bearish than historical averages. Although a deep dive reveals that analysts do expect to see margin compression.

Exhibit 2: S&P 500 Margins

Source: I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv

Second-quarter 2019 net profit margins are expected to contract 0.6 ppts to 11.8% from the prior year. Nine of the 11 sectors are expected to see YoY net profit margin contractions. The information technology (-2.6 ppts) and materials (-2.2 ppts) sectors are expected to see the largest contractions while the communications services (0.9 ppts) sector is expected to see the largest net profit margin expansion.

Exhibit 3: S&P 500 Net Profit Margins by Sector

The 19Q2 20.7% net profit margin for the information technology sector is expected to be 2.6 ppts below the prior year. Pre-tax profit is expected to be 24.7%, which is 2.5 ppts below 18Q2. The largest YoY 19Q2 net profit margin contraction in the sector is expected to be seen in the semiconductors & semiconductor equipment industry group, which is estimated to see net profit margins of 26.3% in 19Q2 compared to 33.6% in the prior year. Pre-tax profit for the group is expected to contract 7 ppts to 29.3%.

The materials sector is expected to see 19Q2 net profit margins decline 2.2 ppts to 10.1% from 12.2% in 18Q2. Pre-tax profit for the sector is expected to contract 3.0 ppts to 13.2%. Analysts expect the largest margin contractions from the materials & mining industry. Net profit margin is expected to contract 8.1 ppts to 4.3% and pre-tax profit margin to fall 11.1 ppts to 9.0%.

The communications services sector is expected to see YoY 19Q2 net profit margin expand 0.9 ppts to 15.2% and pre-tax profit margin to expand 0.1 ppts to 18.7%. The interactive media & services industry is expected to see the largest margin expansions within the sector. Net profit margins of 24.2% compared to 17.9% in 18Q2 and pre-tax profit margin of 28.6% vs. 21.8% in the prior year. This is largely driven by Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) 11.0 ppts net profit margin expansion to 20.8% in 19Q2 and pre-tax profit margin expansion of 11.8 ppts to 24.7%.

Exhibit 4: S&P 500 YoY Growth Expectations

Source: I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv

Revenue is expected to increase by 3.4%; however, due to margin compression, YoY earnings are expected to decline.

