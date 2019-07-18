Chart Of The Week: The Global Policy Pivot

The global policy pivot is likely to provide support for global equities, as our chart indicates.

However, not many realize that the policy pivot is actually a global phenomenon; today's chart clearly shows this.

Most people are focused on and understand well the Fed's pivot towards easing, with a rate cut widely expected this month.

A lot of focus, talk, and frankly noise has emanated around a widely expected Fed rate cut at the end of this month. But the discerning observer will note that the Powell Pivot is actually part of a wider global monetary policy pivot. This has been a key theme for us and, in our view, is a key reason to remain bullish on risk assets and the global growth outlook.

The chart in focus today comes from a report that outlined and explored further the global monetary policy pivot that appears to be underway.

The chart shows the net number of central banks whose last interest rate move was a cut. On first impression, there is a fairly clear and fairly logical relationship between this indicator and the global equities benchmark.

Specifically, we track 37 central banks across emerging and developed economies and use a simple formula to check and sum the net number of central banks hiking vs. cutting interest rates. The global equities benchmark we are using is the MSCI All Countries World Index, which is displayed in local currency terms.

As noted, there appears to be a relatively clear link between the indicator and global equities performance, in that when more banks are hiking rates, global equities tend to do worse and when more banks are cutting rates, global equities tend to do well.

It makes economic sense in that tighter monetary policy acts as a headwind to both risk taking and the economic/earnings cycle. Through 2018, we saw substantial monetary policy tightening both in terms of interest rates and central bank balance sheets.

Around the turn of the year, central banks across the globe began to quickly reconsider their previous tightening measures, and in aggregate, we saw a clear shift to easing. Most visibly and most talked about was the Fed.

We anticipate there is further room to run on this theme as more central banks join the global policy pivot and as central banks ease further.

Along with some promising early signs on the global economic outlook, and generally fair/cheap valuations across global equities (perhaps with the exception of the US), this adds up to a constructive outlook for global equities.

Hence, as mentioned at the start, given the progress of the policy pivot, we retain a preference to overweight risk assets and remain optimistic on the global growth outlook.

If you like my free articles, you will probably like our Marketplace service, which takes a deeper look at select ideas, provides you with a big picture weekly global market snapshot, and a monthly cheat-sheet on the outlook across global markets... Must-have market-intel for active investors. Click here for a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.