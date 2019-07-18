The Perfect SWAN Recipe

Recognizing that the reason these companies made it to the SWAN-elite classification in the first place is because of their insightful ability to manage capital wisely.

Many of these SWANs have maintained a very steady and reliable dividend growth history and a few of them have increased their dividend through the last recession.

Somebody recently asked me what a SWAN was. So for all of you who already know, bear with me for a bit.

This is an important concept everybody should know about on the buffet table that is the stock market.

In a traditional buffet – filled to the brim with food – you have your main courses, your side dishes, your breads and butters, your salads, your desserts, and so on. That might sound like a short list. But break any of those categories down, and it’s going to be filled with choice after choice after choice.

For instance, in the salads category, you can have something utterly simple like a few tufts of lettuce, a wedge of tomato and a drizzle of oil and vinegar dressing.

Sounds boring, right? And extremely unsatisfying too in that it’s bound to leave you craving more. You’re not going to be even close to full after you have those few mouthfuls.

There’s a reason why salads get a bad rap. They’re considered diet food: bland and unfulfilling. But that doesn’t mean they always deserve that negativity. Believe it or not, there are some truly phenomenal salads out there.

And no, I’m not talking about the taco variety. When it comes to including healthy foods into our diet that allow for long-term benefits… those “salads” are cheating, and we all know it.

Even so, don’t despair. Your taste buds, your stomach, and your mind alike can all be satiated in this regard.

No really. They can be. Get a taste of these recipes and tell me you’re not intrigued.

Photo Source

Good Enough to Give You Cravings

For starters, let’s talk about a steak and blue cheese salad with cranberries and walnuts to top it off. When the steak is done just right so that it’s marinated to tender perfection… almost melting in your mouth with every bite…

You’re not going to be thinking about how healthy it is while you eat it. You’re just going to be enjoying the experience.

Or, if you prefer something with a little more spice – and a lot less work – involved, throw some breaded buffalo chicken on top of mixed greens along with cherry tomatoes and asiago cheese. Let me tell you, when you bite into those succulent strips, you might find you don’t even need dressing.

That salad’s got some significant flavor to it. You have to try it to believe it.

Moving on to investment buffets, I know I’m the real estate investment trust, or REIT, guy. But just because I live and breathe REITs every day doesn’t mean I’m blind to their perceived blandness. I fully recognize that there are plenty more plates in the stock market buffet line that you’d rather pick.

For that matter, I don’t think you should fill your portfolio with nothing but REITs.

No. Truly. I don’t. A balanced diet is a healthy diet, both when it comes to food groups and to the markets.

You need your healthy fats, your dairy intake, your grains, your vegetables and fruits, etc.

All of that, plus your SWANs.

Stocks That Help You Sleep Well At Night

SWANs, for the record, stands for investments that help you Sleep Well At Night. And while you can technically use the label on a whole range of market brackets, I tend to apply the term to REITs only.

Because, again, I’m the REIT guy.

So what allows a stock – specifically a REIT – to fall into the SWAN category? Trust me when I say “a lot.”

A lot of hard work, dedication, know-how, and implementation over a significant period of time. Like a well-crafted, tasty, healthy, and satisfying salad, there are certain ingredients that need to be there.

Here’s how to put one together:

Start with a strong, competent management team that understands its business extremely well. Yet it doesn’t feel the need to show off with flashy offerings like high yields. It has something to prove, yes, but only to its shareholders, its employees, and itself.

Spice that team up with goals that KISS it: that keep it simple… sweetheart. These goals aren’t just understandable. They’re also doable. In short, the company in question knows what it wants, articulates what it wants, and achieves what it wants.

Next, add in workers who care about furthering their company because their company is furthering them. That strong, competent management team above them gives them the proper guidance and leeway to be truly great at their jobs. And of course, we pay very close attention to the CFO who is the one responsible for maintaining the lowest cost capital.

Marinate all of that for an appropriate amount of time in order to establish a reliable track record. This is extremely important to the recipe, because the SWAN must have a reliable record of dividend growth with an emphasis on dividend safety.

That’s how you sleep well at night.

These SWANs Are Ready to Eat

Once you have all of the above-listed ingredients properly prepared, you won’t need perfect market settings all the time.

Sure, it’s nice when the economy is booming… when the Fed is cooperative… and when everyone, their brother, mother and fourth cousin twice removed is clamoring to get a piece of the REIT pie.

But a SWAN doesn’t need those elements. They’re going to taste good in the bad times. And they’re going to taste even better during the good times.

By this, I mean that they’re going to provide you with consistent dividend payments one way or the other. You’re not going to have to worry about them getting slashed or the companies going bankrupt because they can’t handle their funds year in and year out.

You can trust them to provide you with additional money for your month-to-month living. Or you can reinvest those reliable dividends to grow your portfolio holdings even more.

One way or the other, they’re not going to let you down.

So as of today, we have 28 SWANs in our coverage universe, and to get the party started, let’s take a look at their earnings (or funds from operations) history and forecasted growth. I like to compare as many years as possible to give me a measure of predictability, and then I provide an average growth score (far right column below):

Source: iREIT

As you can see (above), the SWANs with an average growth rate of 5% or higher are highlighted in BOLD (there are 10), and they include (in order of lowest to highest): Federal Realty (FRT), STAG Industrial (STAG), Boston Properties (BXP), Essex (ESS), Digital Realty (DLR), PS Business (PSB), Store Capital (STOR), Alexandria Real Estate (ARE), CyrusOne (CONE), and American Tower (AMT).

We consider FFO growth to be an important differentiator for SWANs, because when the particular company increases earnings, it usually increases its dividend. Many of these SWANs have maintained a very steady and reliable dividend growth history and a few of them have increased their dividend through the last recession.

Source: iREIT

There are only 9 SWANs on this list (of dividend growers) that have increased their dividend by an average of 5% per year (including future estimates) and they include (in order of lowest to highest) Store Capital, Alexandria Real Estate, Essex, Simon Property Group (SPG), Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Boston Properties, PS Business, and American Tower (all highlighted in bold).

As I alluded to earlier, we consider the sustainability of the dividend an important part of the SWAN recipe, and as a normal course of business, we always pay close attention to the company’s payout ratio. When a company’s payout ratio becomes elevated, we put it on our watch list, and sometimes we downgrade the company – as we did with Omega Healthcare (OHI) – until the company has a wider margin of safety in terms of its dividend coverage.

Source: iREIT

Now, as you know, we have already scored these 28 REITs based on their quality metrics; otherwise they wouldn’t be SWANs. Yet the next phase of this quest for the perfect SWAN is to consider valuation. One of the ways that we can screen for value is to consider the company’s current P/FFO multiple with its normal (5-year) average P/FFO.

Source: iREIT

As you can see, there are 11 companies that are trading at a discount (in the red) to their normal P/FFO and they include (in order of lowest to widest margin of safety) CyrusOne, Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Boston Properties, Regency Centers (REG), Retail Opportunity (ROIC), Urstadt Biddle (UBA), Federal Realty, Simon Property, Kimco Realty (KIM), Taubman Centers (TCO), and you guessed it, Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT).

Now, you must recognize that many REITs have done extremely well this year, and they have made up much of the lost ground, in terms of their valuations, as viewed below:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, there are only 3 SWANs that are “in the red zone” year to date and they include the mall REITs, Simon Property, Taubman Centers, and Tanger. Finally, I wanted to provide you with the list of SWANs and their respective dividend yield:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, the REITs that yield 5% or higher include W.P. Carey, Urstadt Biddle, Simon Property Group, Kimco Realty, Taubman Centers, and Tanger Outlets (all in bold). The average dividend yield for the entire SWAN list is 4.1%.

Now for Dessert

After carefully scanning the list of SWANs, we conclude the top 5 SWANs to buy today include Tanger Factory Outlet, Taubman Centers, Simon Property, CyrusOne, and Federal Realty.

Recognizing that the reason these companies made it to the SWAN-elite classification in the first place is because of their insightful ability to manage capital wisely. While 4 out of 5 of these top SWANs to buy are retail REITs, we are confident in their ability to manage the balance sheet in a way that the dividend is protected. This means that these SWANs have adequate liquidity to replace closed stores and to generate growth going forward.

Furthermore, all investors should maintain adequate diversification, because there are always going to be winners and losers. However, by selecting the highest quality companies (i.e., SWANs) we believe that investors improve their chances of success, and that’s why we refer to them as blue-chip REITs that help us sleep well at night!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, CONE, DLR, FRT, HTA, KIM, LTC, O, REG, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, TCO, UBA, VTR, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.