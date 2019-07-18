Newell's Dividend Seems Safe

The future also looks optimistic, with SG&A expenses down significantly YOY and cash burn being up $200mil in Q1 2019 alone.

However, if management hits our conservative 2019 guidance, there will be more than enough cash generated to pay the dividend.

The fate of Newell's (NASDAQ:NWL) dividend has become more and more uncertain over the past few months due to a variety of unfavorable conditions. With its over 6% dividend one of the key factors keeping investors in NWL, we decided to try and figure out whether cutting the dividend would really be the more rational decision for management to make.

A quick background

NWL is a global consumer goods company that owns and distributes products for brands in sectors ranging from baby gear to cooking appliances. Its business has been growing nicely until recently, when multiple headwinds ranging from the bankruptcy of Toys R Us to the merger of Staples and Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) significantly affected NWL's earnings and revenues.

Dividend cut?

There have been growing fears over NWL's dividend mostly because of two events.

Firstly, management has given extremely low guidance for operating earnings of $1.50-1.65 per share in 2019. Since the dividend takes up around $0.92 in EPS and estimated interest expense takes up another $0.70, there will be a deficit if normalized taxes (21%) are included. Investors therefore believe NWL may need to pay the dividend out of cash from its own pocket if it wants to sustain the dividend.

Secondly, NWL also cut divestiture guidance recently. For those unfamiliar, NWL planned to divest $10bil in assets in its Accelerated Transformation Plan. However, in Q4 2018, management mentioned that it would be cutting divestiture guidance to $9bil due to unfavorable economic conditions, which would prevent it from selling assets at planned prices.

We’ve also modified assumptions surrounding the total expected proceeds to reflect recent market movements and valuations for commercial assets and other conditions. We now expect the combined after-tax proceeds from all of the ATP divestitures to be approximately $9 billion. - Q4 2018 earnings call

Other events since then have only made investors more nervous. CEO Mike Polk has left the company, and some investors believe that the new CEO will cut the dividend. Fitch also recently slashed the company to below investment grade rating, which has made investors worry more about the company's financial situation, which could mean a dividend cut. It did not help that management did not talk about the dividend at all on the Q1 earnings call.

Why the dividend is safe

WY Capital

Our analysis however shows that the dividend is quite safe. If you look at our estimated 2019 numbers, derived from management guidance and historical results, cash generated from operations will be more than enough to cover the dividend, capex, and interest expense, with a $82mil buffer. The D&A and capex are estimates taken from 2018, but they shouldn't change all that much year to year. The bottom line is that there is significant room to cover the dividend, and even if conditions in the economy worsen somewhat, earnings still have some room to fall before NWL is forced to cut the dividend.

We also don't believe management would cut the dividend without a good reason to do so. Some investors have speculated that management could cut the dividend to buy back more shares at lower prices, but this would reduce its credibility significantly, and we doubt management would do that as it could threaten its employment status (as shareholders may vote it out), and considering management stated as recently as Q4 that it had no plans to cut the dividend.

Future looks optimistic

The last major reason that management is unlikely to cut the dividend is that after 2019, the picture begins to look increasingly optimistic. Management expects to finish the majority of the Accelerated Transformation Plan by the end of 2019, which should help reduce complexity and increase margins significantly.

As we embark upon the final wave of divestitures, we have decided to split up the Consumer and Commercial Solutions business and sell the MAPA and Spontex businesses in a separate transaction from the remainder of Consumer and Commercial Solutions, which is largely Rubbermaid Commercial Products along with Rubbermaid Outdoor, Closet and Garage and Quickie. As a result of this decision, we now expect the divestiture timeline to extend until the end of 2019, and our guidance assumes these two businesses are sold in the second half of the year. - Q4 2018 call

Revenue headwinds like the Toys R Us bankruptcy are also likely to end completely in 2019. Earnings and revenue are therefore likely to increase significantly in 2020 and beyond. Therefore, it wouldn't be rational for management to cut the dividend, even if earnings in 2019 are cut drastically.

CAGNY 2019

Valuation

NWL currently trades at around 16.6x estimated 2019 net income, which is very low compared to peers like Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) (26x FWD PE), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) (25.9x FWD PE), or even Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) (20.6x FWD PE). It has significant upside based on multiple expansion alone and yields far more than these consumer goods giants. The PE will shrink even lower if NWL's cost savings initiatives work out and earnings expand, but best of all, the low earnings multiple represents a huge margin of safety.

Takeaway

Overall, NWL seems like a safe bet that should play out well in the long run. The dividend isn't likely to be cut anytime soon and financials should improve in the long run as management's ATP will be completed in late 2019. It trades at a very reasonable valuation and gives a high yield compared to its peer group.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NWL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.