Net Interest Margins Are Declining, But Federal Reserve Comes To The Rescue

Net interest margins and net interest income are declining for most of the banks.

In a previous article I said net interest margins were going to fall off a cliff this year because of lower loan rates and higher deposit rates. This prediction has come true. In fact, this is the effect of an inverted yield curve on net interest margins. The unwinding of the Fed balance sheet also meant that lower interest on excess reserves was being paid out to the banks as these excess reserves were declining.

We are now approaching Q2 earnings season for the banks and it doesn't look well for the net interest income and net interest margin numbers. I have summarized some of these Q2 earnings numbers below for JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Deutsche Bank (DB).

Bank of America and Wells Fargo were the worst performers in net interest income.

As for net interest margins, all of the banks have seen a decline (see chart below).

As you can see, both net interest income and net interest margins have come down since the start of 2019.

The Federal Reserve is aware of this and is quickly trying to reverse its course by cutting interest rates, which I expect to happen this month (0.25% rate cut).

LIBOR rates have already fallen in anticipation of these rate cuts (see FRED chart below).

Jumbo certificates of deposit have also flattened if you look carefully at the yellow area in the following chart below. Many banks are now cutting their CD rates again, anticipating another round of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. But they won't be able to cut a lot as we still have a huge gap between bank deposit rates and the Fed funds rate. So I expect to see jumbo CDs stay flat or lower.

One-year and five-year CDs have moved up notably (increasing costs for the banks), but are dropping already (see chart below from Bankrate).

What is very notable is that the deposit over loan ratio has started moving up again, probably due to slower loan growth. This is typically not a good sign for the banks. Less loan growth means less income for banks, while higher bank deposits mean more costs for the banks. Whenever this happens, a recession is usually nearing (see shaded grey areas)

Moreover, when the Federal Reserve cuts rates, the IOER will also fall, resulting in less income for the banks. The IOER has already been cut from 2.4% to 2.35% in May 2019.

As a final note we can say that bank costs will rise as deposit interest rates will stay flat with an increasing amount of deposits put on the banks. The Federal Reserve is cutting rates to help the banks lower these costs.

Bank earnings will go down as loan growth is slowing down and IOER will come down together with a decrease in excess reserves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.