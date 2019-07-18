J.B. Hunt Gives Transportation Stocks New Hope

The stock was up significantly after earnings which could continue in the second half of this year.

One of the largest transportation companies in the US is kicking off the earnings season. I have ignored J.B. Hunt (JBHT) for quite some time due to the declining economy. Unfortunately, macro was right and J.B. Hunt missed sales estimates and struggled with falling margins in the second quarter. The goods news is that the stock jumped higher after earnings which could fuel the hopes that the end of the economic decline is close. I am closely watching transportation stocks and might start buying sooner than later.

Gloom, Doom And Recovery

One of the closing sentences from my most recent article can be seen below.

... I will remain on the sidelines a bit longer. J.B. Hunt is everything but a bad company. The only problem is that macro fundamentals make it very unlikely that operating income is going to show a breakout anytime soon.

Well, with regards to earnings, I was right as adjusted EPS fell to $1.23. This is a miss of $0.14 compared to Estimize consensus expectations of $1.37. Analysts were looking for unchanged adjusted EPS as prior year quarter EPS was also at $1.37 with a growth rate of 56%. Without a doubt, we are seeing that growth slowing has hit J.B. Hunt's bottom line as we have fallen far below 2018 growth rates. It's also unfortunate that the growth streak only lasted 5 quarters in J.B. Hunt's case.

That said, a contracting bottom line was not caused by weak sales. Sales totaled $2.26 billion which is below expectations of $2.29 billion. Nonetheless, it is 6% higher compared to the prior year quarter which keeps the company's multi-year sales growth streak alive. It is also impressive given that we are in an economic slowdown.

What is even more interesting is to see where revenue growth was coming from. Not only because it matters with regards to J.B. Hunt itself, but because it also tells us a lot about the transportation industry in general.

The intermodal segment, which accounts for 51% of total sales reported a volume decline of 8% on a year-on-year basis. Transcontinental loads were down 5% with Eastern network volumes being down 11%. A softer freight market limited the company's ability to offset rail network rationalization effects in the Eastern network. Sales were down 1% thanks to a revenue per load improvement of 7% which is a result of fuel surcharges and a positive freight mix.

Operating income was down 7%. Higher driver pay, slower volumes and higher rail purchased transportation costs all pressured operating results which is not something that is new in this industry. Operating income has been down in FY2018, FY2017, FY2016 which shows that the company's core segment was unable to deal with negative factors like rising input inflation despite being in a favorable business situation since the start of 2016.

Moving over to dedicated contract services (30% of total sales), I am very happy with the results. The company saw a 28% improvement of sales in the second quarter. Productivity improved by 8%. In this case, productivity is defined as revenue per truck per week.

Productivity primarily benefited from customer rate increases, better integration of assets between customer accounts and increased customer supply chain fluidity.

Operating income improved by 3% as benefits from higher productivity, additional trucks under contract and a reduction of $4.3 million of salaries and wages accruals positively impacted results.

Personally, I am a huge fan of companies that successfully implement dedicated contract services and transportation solutions in general. That's where growth is happening in an environment of rising input costs that even prevented the biggest players like J.B. Hunt to improve intermodal operating income in strong years like 2017 and 2018. J.B. Hunt's DCS revenue growth was 28% in Q2 as I already mentioned. This is 200 basis points above the FY2018 growth rate of 26% and much higher than the 12% growth in FY2017. Not only are growth rates high, we are even witnessing an acceleration trend.

Integrated capacity solutions accounted for 15% of total sales and saw a sales decline of 4% and a volume decline of 7%. Revenue per load improved by 7% thanks to a higher customer freight mix. Higher contractual truckload volume was offset by a 33% increase in less-than-truckload shipments and weaker spot market activity compared to Q2 of 2018. Operating income declined by 104% as lower gross margins, higher personnel costs and higher marketing and technology expenses erased a large part of the 2018 operating income expansion.

With everything said so far, let's look at the graph below. This graph includes everything one has to know. First of all, we are seeing that sales continue to do well. Even the economic decline in 2015 was unable to damage the top line. Unfortunately, in 2016, we entered an environment of rising input costs which caused margins to decline. When combining this with slower sales growth, one gets operating income/bottom line weakness.

Nonetheless, the stock is up more than 8% after earnings while I am writing this as some investors were looking for lower earnings. One also should not forget that the stock has declined from $130 in Q2 of 2018 to $85 just a few months ago.

It is still very early, but we might see some signs of an economic bottom in the second half of 2018. We are seeing that the ratio between industrials (XLI) and the S&P 500 is starting to bottom. We also got some good news from the New York Fed's monthly regional report.

At this point, I am not long J.B. Hunt. Generally speaking, my portfolio is net long at this point and hope to buy some transportation companies with a larger emphasis on contract services and technology improvements in general. J.B. Hunt is likely going to continue its uptrend if economic growth starts to bottom. I think this stock has room to run to at least $110. Anyhow, the main takeaway of this earnings release is that there is growth in the transportation industry. And on a side note, it's also a benefit that J.B. Hunt is giving the entire transportation industry some hope.

