Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July's Gains

More on Netflix (and IBM)

Too many streaming services? Increasingly expensive? Past its peak? It's likely a combination of factors for Netflix (NFLX), which tanked after the company reported global net adds of 2.7M, well below guidance of 5M. The company also lost more than 100K subscribers in the U.S. - where it was expected to gain over 300K - marking its first dip in eight years. Netflix is still projecting a stronger Q3 on the heels of heavy viewership of the third season of Stranger Things. In other earnings news, IBM (NYSE:IBM) reversed earlier gains after staying tight-lipped on how its acquisition of Red Hat will boost its cloud business.

Instagram test will hide like count

A new trial by Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) will see the social networking service hide the number of likes on posts in several countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Italy, Japan and Brazil. "We hope this test will remove the pressure of how many likes a post will receive, so you can focus on sharing the things you love," said Mia Garlick, Facebook Australia and New Zealand director of policy. Users will still be able to see a list of likes on their posts, just not the overall number, while video views will also be hidden.

Digital tax challenges

In addition to warning on the "serious risks" posed by Facebook's (FB) Libra and other digital coins, G7 finance ministers agreed to tackle digital tax challenges at a meeting outside of Paris. "Ministers agreed that a minimum level of effective taxation, such as for example the U.S. GILTI regime, would contribute to ensuring that companies pay their fair share of tax," according to a draft of the chair's summary. The 'global intangible low-taxed income' regime aims to subject overseas intangible income to 10.5% to discourage companies from shifting profits abroad instead of the nominal U.S. corporate tax rate under the Trump tax cuts of 21%.

Fannie, Freddie reforms delayed

The Trump administration's highly anticipated blueprint for overhauling mortgage guarantors Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) may not be published until September as the U.S. Treasury "juggles a number of balls." Those include the ongoing trade war with China, debt ceiling negotiations with Congress and imposing sanctions on Iran. FHFA Director Mark Calabria, who oversees the government-sponsored enterprises, said in an interview it was his "hope" that they would have exited or be ready to exit conservatorship before his term ends in 2024.

Halting no-deal Brexit

The U.K.'s House of Lords has backed an amendment designed to block the country’s next prime minister from pushing through a no-deal Brexit by suspending Parliament, boosting the increasingly volatile pound 0.3% to $1.2467. The measure will still have to be approved by MPs today in order to make it into the final version of the bill. Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson has not ruled out the maneuver to ensure the U.K. leaves the EU by an October 31 deadline.

Russia backs Iran trade vehicle

Russia is prepared to join an EU payments channel designed to circumvent U.S. sanctions banning trade with Iran, but has called on Brussels to expand the new mechanism to cover oil exports. The vehicle, known as Instex, intends to allow for imports and exports without direct financial flows. "The more countries and continents involved, the more effective will the mechanism be as a whole," the Russian foreign ministry told the FT.

WHO sounds Ebola alarm

The World Health Organization has declared the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo to be a "public health emergency of international concern" after the spread of the virus to the city of Goma and into Uganda. The designation signals risk that a disease could spread globally and is meant to corral political and financial support to stop it. Responders have been using an experimental vaccine made by Merck (NYSE:MRK) in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus, with more than 140,000 people in the DRC immunized so far.