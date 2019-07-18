We're With You, JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), along with a number of other major financials, have just reported earnings. In our opinion, JPMorgan is best-in-breed of the major financials. The company put out a rather strong quarter which comes after the stock has slowly risen from $100 in March, which was the last time we got behind the name. The stock has rallied higher, but we believe for the medium- to long-term investor, share prices under $110 are a buy, and are a strong buy under $100. At the time of this writing, shares are pulling back to $113 on the quarterly news.

We remain bullish, but more cautiously so than we have been in the past with the possible motion in rates. The valuation is slightly stretched but reflective of growth. We are with JPMorgan, and think it is a solid stock to not only trade, but to invest in the long term. Any multiple expansion is predicated on future growth of the banking sector that will stem from increased global economic activity. We continue to believe that the reasons for owning JPMorgan Chase's stock are voluminous and include an abundance of fundamental strengths.

The headline numbers suggest strength

JPMorgan had a strong quarter overall, and the headline numbers show this is clear. Managed revenue was $29.6 billion, up 4.2% year over year. This revenue growth was at the higher end of our expectations for low single-digit growth, and surpassed our expectations for $28.75 billion by $820 million. Further, it surpassed analyst consensus by $1.5 billion, indicating a quarter of strength. It also continues a run of growth in Q2 revenues over the last several years:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We believe there is no question that revenue continues to rise steadily. JPMorgan has surpassed our projections for the top line more often than not, and in 2019 thus far it is $2 billion year-to-date higher in revenue than was anticipated by analyst consensus. That is huge. It is really impressive and comes as the stock has rallied 15 points in a few months. But now shares are pulling back. So what is going on as this fact supports the bull case?

Well, the pullback is not severe and could be good ole fashioned profit-taking. The action certainly does not appear to be an issue with earnings growth. Revenues were strong, expenses were well managed, and as a result, the company continued solid growth in earnings:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

In last year's Q2, the company saw earnings per share of $2.82, or $9.6 billion. Thanks to a reduced share count, more favorable taxation rates, and of course organic growth, earnings per share increased $0.53 or 23% from $2.29.

We will point out that while driven in part by the better-than-expected top line, these earnings benefited from $0.23 per share in tax benefits. Still, the result surpassed our expectations for $2.55 by $0.04 on this basis, or by $0.27 if you count the tax benefit. It surpassed consensus estimates by $0.33 continuing JPMorgan's 2019 strength. We should also point out that the bank has continuously repurchased share to boost returns, and this quarter was no exception with $5.0 billion in net repurchases employed. We love this fact.

The bank has been buying back shares consistently. Further, bear in mind that you should further consider the effect of share buybacks that happened prior to this year when you look at earnings growth over the years. By reducing the share count, earnings per share are driven higher, in addition to gains seen organically. What else drove the results we are seeing?

Income metrics

Two of the most important metrics to watch are the income derived from interest and non-interest sources. JPMorgan continues to demonstrate strength in these metrics:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While net interest income continues to rise, non-interest income has seen a little volatility over the last two years. However, over the years, the trend is higher for both measures. In the present quarter, non-interest income rose 2% to $15.0 billion compared to last year's comparable quarter. The increase is predominantly in consumer and mobility banking but we do note investors should focus on the fact that there were far lower investment banking fees in the Corporate and Investment Banking segment.

Net interest income continues to grow substantially. This quarter, net interest income jumped by 7% over last year. It rose to $14.5 billion from $13.6 billion last year. What you must realize is that this is where the positive impact of rising interest rates is being witnessed. As you are aware, we have been bullish on financials, especially the strongest banks, with the movement higher in rates. The concept of a rate cut however has been something that has worried many. As assets under management continue to grow with fears of what a rate cut could mean, we should be diligent to investigate changes into the company's provision for credit losses.

Loan growth and provisions for credit loss

We were pleased to see continued growth in the loan portfolio from last year, as total loans were up 2% from last year. With rising loans we need to be mindful of possible credit losses. Provisions for credit losses were down from last year but have been volatile, but have been higher over time. When these provisions expand, we are cautious because it may mean the company is making risky loans. It could also just mean more loans in general or being made, or some combination of the two.

We note that the provisions for credit losses are stable from last year, but up from last quarter. In the present quarter, the provision for credit losses rose because the company was positioning for its increased loan activity. As more loans are taken on, the company has expanded its reserve in case there are losses. It does not mean there will be losses. Much of the reserves are in the consumer portfolios where much of the new loan activity is ongoing. We will add that the wholesale provision was down 75% from a year ago. We believe the reduced provisions suggested less risky loans were taken, as much of the growth was in credit cards.

An efficient operation

One metric that has not seen improvement over the last few years in Q2 is the efficiency ratio. Recall that this critical metric measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue. While it has not improved really, it has not worsened either. The trend in JPMorgan's efficiency ratio is about flat. We would love to see improvement in this metric, but let us also recognize that this metric, although stagnant, remains absolutely stellar. As a whole, JPMorgan Chase has seen its hold-steady efficiency ratio, though this quarter it did tick down slightly to at 55%:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Lower is better of course. Overall there was a strong 55% operating efficiency ratio for the bank. While we have generally stuck with a textbook target of about 50% for this critical indicator, JPMorgan's 55% efficiency is among the best of the large banks on this critical metric.

Our view

This was another strong report for the company and we remain bullish. When you have a stock like JPM that, due to its strong balance sheet and financial performance, is able and willing to continuously return cash to shareholders, we think that although you can trade the stock, you need to think long term.

Short periods of fluctuations in interest rates may cause short-term ups and downs in the underlying financials of JPM. If the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, then JPM may earn less on new loans issued in the short term. That is reality. While this could increase the value of the bank's loan portfolio, keep in mind loans that are reaching maturation will need to be replaced by loans bearing less interest, and that could weigh in the short term.

However, with the fortress-like balance sheet of the company, pay no mind to the ups and downs, and look to buy a quality company at a fair price. Even during volatile periods, the company will likely continue to reward shareholders with ongoing dividend increases and share repurchases. This is a company that rewards shareholders. We think long-term investors can comfortably add to their holdings on the pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.