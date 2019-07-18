OIL: The Sentiment Steadies, Given The Over-Appreciation Of Crude Seen Last Week

The over-appreciation of crude futures in the last week and weakening economic prospects in China pressure OIL shares.

U.S. oil inventories tighten over the week and are expected to continue on this path in the short run, following the Hurricane Barry passage.

Investment thesis

After solid gains witnessed last week, crude oil markets seem to be set for a pullback, in spite of tightening American crude stockpiles. Indeed, we expect the movement in crude markets to be overvalued, amid steadying crude oil demand and a booming U.S. In that vein, we are neutral and slightly bearish on the complex and on the iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL).

Source: Bloomberg

About OIL - iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN

OIL is a proxy of the American crude oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and tracks the performance of its underlying index, the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index. The fund offers plain-vanilla oil futures exposure and rolls its expiring contracts into next nearest month contract.

As you can see below, OIL returns replicate thoroughly WTI performance:

Source: Nasdaq

Yet, the main drawback of OIL is its high concentration on the crude front-month contract, which can incur heavy roll costs. Nevertheless, the ETN offers the closest possible experience to spot oil, with cheaper fees than its peers.

Crude and petroleum stocks

On the week ending July 5, U.S. crude storage withdrawal accelerated, down 2.03% (w/w) to 459m barrels, registering the steepest decline since the Middle of March. Cushing inventories declined slower, down 0.59% (w/w) to 52.18m barrels. Despite these decreases, oil seasonality enhances (w/w), establishing a surplus of 13.3% or 53,744k barrels compared to last year's inventories, but the excess deteriorates compared to the 5-year average, reaching 5.3% or 23,221k barrels. In the meantime, the OIL ETF corrected slightly, down 0.61% (w/w) to $58.65 per share.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report – EIA

In spite of that, refined petroleum inventories posted mitigated results, with gasoline stockpiles declining marginally, down 0.63% (w/w) to 229.2m, whereas distillates lifted moderately 2.94% (w/w) to 130.5m barrels. This weakness can be partly explained by stronger than average refining utilization rates for this time of the year, turning at 94.2% versus an average for the last 10 years of 92.01%.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

Meanwhile, the U.S. crude oil equilibrium tightens slightly (w/w), amid increasing oil exports, up 1.94% (w/w) to 3.05m barrels and dipping net imports, down 7.42% (w/w) to 4.25m barrels.

Besides, American crude output ramps up, 0.82% (w/w) to 12.3m barrels on the corresponding period, bringing additional tailwinds to the complex, whilst the latest Baker Hughes oil rig count indicates that 5 wells have been removed in the U.S. in the July 3–12 period, which should marginally sustain crude futures and OIL shares.

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest COT report, published by the CFTC, net speculative bets on Nymex crude futures declined marginally, down 0.68% (w/w) to 390,149 contracts, on the week ending July 9.

This slim decrease is due to slim long liquidations, down 1.46% (w/w) to 505,696 contracts and is partly offset by moderate short covering, down 4.01% (w/w) to 115,547 contracts. Nevertheless, the sentiment remains bullishness, despite this slight decrease, which is validated by OIL’s advance over the period, up 2.94% (w/w) to $59.08 per share.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec length on crude increases further (w/w), up 40.74% or 112,938 contracts, whist OIL YTD performance advances 19.27% to $61.39 per share.

Backdrop evolutions

In our latest take, released on June 26, we anticipated further gains, as global economic uncertainty eased and tensions in the Middle East mounted. Since then OIL lifted 7.19% to $61.39 per share, following a confluence of factors.

First, the passage of Hurricane Barry halted U.S. oil production and refining output in the Gulf Coast, failing to hit refinery asset along the coast. Yet, the recent ramping up of U.S. supply from shale oil is likely to counter this bullish localized effect.

Second, slowing economic prospects in China pressure oil prices, as data released on Monday indicate that the growth pace decelerated to 6.2% yoy, the weakest pace in the last 27 years.

Finally, tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program is likely to continue to sustain the oil complex, should the situation escalate.

Meanwhile, the latest New York crude oil cumulative weekly decomposition points toward an over-appreciation of oil prices, following a marginal oil demand increase, totally offset by the moderate uptick in aggregate supply.

Source: New York Fed

On the futures curve side, the WTI steepened against its backwardation slope on nearby maturities, continuing to sustain the appreciation of crude oil prices. Nevertheless, the flattening on the curve on the following 5 months indicates that a correction period might be nearing.

In this context and despite tightening crude oil inventories in the U.S., we expect weakness to develop in the following weeks, as net speculative bets reverse and given the over-appreciation witnessed in the last week. That being said, we are neutral and slightly bearish for the coming weeks on crude futures and OIL shares.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.