The Good News And Bad News About Johnson & Johnson's Potential $15 Billion Talcum Powder Liabilities

The company has set aside billions to pay any final settlement and has $15 billion in cash, sufficient for the worst-case scenario. The dividend remains safe and investment thesis intact.

Morningstar estimates the company will end up settling all talcum/opioid cases for $3 billion, but Bloomberg Intelligence estimates worst-case legal liabilities of $15 billion.

JNJ claims its products haven't contained asbestos since the 1970s, but the legal liabilities involved with settling all 14,000 cases could still be significant.

This shorter article is meant as a note to any JNJ investor worried about what the Justice Department's criminal probe into asbestos in its talcum powder means for dividend safety.

On July 12th, news broke that the Department of Justice was pursuing a criminal investigation into whether or not Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) knew about asbestos in its talcum powder and misled the public for years. The stock fell as much as 5% that day. This continues the company's years-long legal fight that involves 14,000 people accusing its baby powder of causing ovarian cancer.

Several readers have contacted me wanting to know what this means for the company's dividend safety and long-term investment thesis. This brief note is meant to summarize the most important things dividend lovers need to know about the latest setback for this legendary dividend king.

1. Criminal Probe Is Bad BUT Not Likely To Doom The Company

JNJ investors have long had to deal with significant legal liability headline risk. Just a few months ago, Oklahoma joined several other states in blaming the company's opioids for contributing to about $15 billion in future healthcare costs. That lawsuit is one of 1,900 filed by government agencies both large and small against the healthcare industry.

The bigger threat to the company, however, at least in terms of final legal settlements, is the talcum powder lawsuits it's been battling in court of years.

Back in December, Reuters reported that the company knew its talcum products contained asbestos, resulting in shares plunging 10% in a single day.

Now the DOJ is investigating whether the company covered up such tests and a Washington Grand Jury is being impaneled to examine documents about what company executives knew about asbestos concentrations and for how long they might have lied to the public about it. The SEC may also be investigating whether or not the company withheld pertinent information from investors.

And with the company being hit with a $4.7 billion class-action loss back in July 2018, and thousands more cases being filed since then (14,000 and counting in total so far), it's understandable that income investors might worry that JNJ, one of the largest healthcare giants on earth, might ultimately get crushed under a mountain of legal liabilities.

Here's what likely triggered this criminal probe and might make JNJ's case against its numerous talcum cases weaker

"A Reuters examination of many of those documents, as well as deposition and trial testimony, shows that from at least 1971 to the early 2000s, the company's raw talc and finished powders sometimes tested positive for small amounts of asbestos, and that company executives, mine managers, scientists, doctors, and lawyers fretted over the problem and how to address it while failing to disclose it to regulators or the public." - Reuters (emphasis added)

JNJ has denied these claims, pointing to thousands of lab tests, including by independent labs, universities and even the FDA itself, which found no asbestos in its product.

"Johnson's Baby Powder does not contain asbestos or cause cancer, as supported by decades of independent clinical evidence." - JNJ spokeswoman Kim Montagnino

The National Institutes of Health has also concluded that there is no scientific evidence backing the claim that talcum powder significantly increases the occurrence of ovarian cancer.

However, the Reuters story could hurt JNJ in that juries are frequently looking to stick it to big pharma and even a handful of positive asbestos lab results (the industry began removing it from talc back in the '70s) might cause the company to lose more cases, and have to appeal them in a costly, multi-year long legal process.

According to Peter Henning, a law professor at Wayne State University in Detroit:

"This will make it more difficult for Johnson & Johnson to settle the civil cases as long as there is a continuing criminal investigation, which may require employees to testify before a federal grand jury...Civil plaintiffs may not want to settle until they know better whether criminal charges will be filed, which they can use to aid their cases."

While JNJ has thus far won all its talcum powder appeals, there is no guarantee that this will continue to occur.

So will talcum end up being the death blow for a company that has been around since 1885 and rewarded investors with 56 consecutive years of dividend growth? Or at the very least might the ultimate legal liabilities force it to cut the dividend and lose its dividend king status?

While there are no guarantees on Wall Street, I'm confident that answer to both questions is "no".

2. $15 Billion Is Likely The Worst-Case Legal Liability... But That Won't Threaten The Dividend Or Long-Term Investing Thesis

While I'm confident that JNJ's long-term fundamentals aren't going to be significantly harmed by this latest twist in its talcum saga, investors have to realize headline risk may persist for some time.

According to Jacob Frenkel, a former SEC trial lawyer

"This could be a high-profile government investigation that goes nowhere...Regardless of the outcome, the timetable for such investigations can measure in years, not months."

The most important issue when it comes to legal fights like this is how much JNJ might have to pay to settle the class action suits as well as those brought by the government. Here's what Morningstar's Damien Conover, whom I consider one of the best analysts covering the company, wrote on July 16th:

"We continue to view the stock as fairly valued and have factored in close to $3 billion in litigation charges for the opioid and talcum powder legal cases." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

$3 billion is a lot, but hardly a dividend or company killing sum when you consider the largest legal settlements faced by other drugmakers. For example, between 2009 and 2012, Glaxo (GSK), Pfizer (PFE) and JNJ paid $7.5 billion to settle class-action cases pertaining to antidepressants, pain killers and the sale of drugs that were not yet approved by the FDA.

But that's just one analyst's estimate. What is the worst-case scenario and might that not pose an existential danger to JNJ? The thing to remember about lawsuits is that the initial headline figure (such as that $4.7 billion in punitive damages) can't just be multiplied by the number of cases.

As you can see, of the 10 largest punitive damage awards against US corporation in history, nine of them were reversed on appeal, reduced by 75+% or eventually settled for a pittance.

According to Victor Schwartz of the American Tort Reform Association, "Even though a lot of times it's vapor, a large verdict draws other cases.'' This explains why thousands of new cases have been brought against JNJ over the past year after that splashy $4.7 billion award amount made headlines.

Each case is different, JNJ has historically won on appeals, and a settlement wouldn't necessarily be an admission of guilt but just the company trying to end this years-long headache by paying off litigants and lawyers.

I'm not going to pretend to be a legal expert, so for a reasonable estimate of worst-case outcomes, I will turn to the pros at Bloomberg Intelligence.

"The company has said it has set aside money for legal costs related to talc claims but hasn't said how much. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that civil settlements could cost J&J as much as $15 billion overall. J&J says it has no liability because the products are safe." - Bloomberg (emphasis added)

$15 billion is five times what Morningstar expects JNJ to ultimately pay. If true, then it would be the 3rd largest corporate settlement in history (behind the $206 billion Tobacco industry master settlement and $20 billion BP (NYSE:BP) paid after the Gulf oil spill).

At the end of Q1 2019, the company had $15.3 billion in cash on the balance sheet, and is one of just two US companies with a AAA credit rating, meaning it could easily borrow at low cost to cover any settlement ($15 billion is the worst-case scenario, not the likely final bill).

The company is maintaining its EPS growth guidance of 4.9% for 2019, indicating its cash balance is likely to keep getting larger, providing it and the dividend a nice safety cushion.

In the last 12 months, JNJ generated $18.5 billion in free cash flow, with its dividend consuming $9.6 billion or 52% of that. Might the company have to pare back on buybacks ($6.7 billion in the past year) if it has to ultimately pay $15 billion? Sure, but such settlements are generally paid over many years, meaning that JNJ's buybacks wouldn't likely halt entirely.

Basically, this latest turn in the talcum powder drama, while not good, is NOT a thesis-breaking event. The dividend remains safe, will keep growing, and most likely "this too shall pass". So does this mean that JNJ is now a screaming bargain and it's time to "be greedy when others are fearful"?

Unfortunately not. While JNJ is a great company, Wall Street has already priced in the fact that these legal issues aren't likely to sink it.

3. JNJ Is Trading At A Fair Price, Making It A Potentially Good, Long-Term Investment If You Don't Mind Headline Risk Like This

As one of our exclusive features for Dividend Kings members, we've created a valuation/total return potential list for all the aristocrats and kings. JNJ is currently the 6th most undervalued dividend king. That's based on my new valuation model, which is entirely based on historical valuation metrics including fair value according to

5-year average yield: $140 for JNJ

13-year median yield: $133

25-year average yield: $165

10-year average PE ratio: $134

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF): $91

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs): $123

10-year average price/free cash flow: $128

10-year average price/EBITDA: $120

10-year average price/EBIT: $120

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $128

JNJ Average Historical Fair Value: $128 (3% premium to historical fair value at the current price of $132.43)

While there is no perfect valuation method, F.A.S.T. Graphs founder (and fellow Dividend King) Chuck Carnevale has convinced me that using 5- to 25-year historical valuations is the most objective method for estimating a company's intrinsic value.

This approach, which assumes a company's business model and growth rate remain relatively stable over time (thus highly useful for aristocrats and kings) can give investors a good idea of fair value, across various economic, interest rate and market conditions.

The goal with dividend aristocrats and kings (bluest of blue chips) is not necessarily to buy them at dirt cheap prices (though that's always a good idea). Rather it's often to follow the Buffett rule that "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

With JNJ trading just 3% above its historical fair value, I'm happy to still recommend buying the company today. That's because from the current valuation here's what income investors can expect.

What follows is a F.A.S.T. Graphs powered Gordon Dividend Growth Model analysis (effective since 1954) and the official return model of the Dividend Kings (Dividend Sensei, Brad Thomas, and Chuck Carnevale, also used by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)).

In the past 20 years, JNJ grew its earnings 9.1% CAGR and averaged an 18.5 PE. Over the past 10 years (our low rate era, which is likely to persist for the foreseeable future), JNJ's average PE was 15.5 and its EPS growth rate 6.5%.

As long as the company can grow at approximately the same rate over time, the PE is likely to cycle around (mean revert) to that historical PE ratio.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Indeed analysts currently expect 7% growth in 2020 and 2021 (reasonable given the drug pipeline that will offset drugs facing biosimilar pressures).

But what about beyond 2020 and 2021? The analyst consensus is for about 6% EPS growth through 2024.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

That's reasonable given that the lowest rolling growth rate for JNJ over the past 20 years was 6%, and that the company has numerous growth opportunities available in both domestic and overseas markets (growing and aging world population).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

If JNJ achieves that 6% growth and finishes 2024 at its modern era historical PE of 15.5, that would result in about 8% CAGR total returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The upper end of what I consider is the stock's five-year total return potential is growth returning to 8%, what it was in recent years. That would result in a 10% CAGR total return.

So basically, Johnson & Johnson trading at approximately historical fair value, and with its current 6% to 8% long-term growth prospects could deliver about 9% long-term total returns.

That's not exciting but it's basically the market's long-term historical returns and could easily beat the low expectations most asset managers have for the S&P 500 over the coming years.

Asset Manager Forward Market Return Expectations (5 to 10 Years)

(Source: Morningstar 2019 Survey)

A good chance to outperform the market while enjoying the safety of a recession-resistant dividend king is an attractive opportunity for many conservative income investors. This is why I consider JNJ to be the 6th best dividend king you can buy today.

Bottom Line: Legal Risks Like This Are Baked Into The Business Model Of All Pharma Blue Chips And JNJ's Dividend Thesis Remains Intact

In every pharma article I write, I make sure to mention that this industry isn't for everyone. Scary sounding headline risk is table stakes for owning any pharma blue chip, and even mighty dividend king Johnson & Johnson is no exception.

The drug industry has one of the most complex risk profiles in corporate America including legal, regulatory, drug trial and patent cliff risks to consider.

The reason that I recommend most conservative income investors stick to industry giants like JNJ is precisely because they have the resources (including a giant legal team) to deal with such challenges when they occur.

There is no telling how long talcum and opioids litigation might remain in this company's wall of worry. It may take several years to clear up all these cases, and the stock may tank several more times before that happens.

If you are comfortable with such short-term volatility, then keep in mind that this may create attractive buying opportunities for this dividend king. Today JNJ is trading at about fair value ($128), which creates the potential for 8% to 10% long-term total returns.

