4 Reasons Why Hanesbrands' Stock May Have Bottomed

HBI stock has been in a secular downtrend since mid-2015, but there's reason to believe the stock is in a bottoming process.

Shares of apparel brand Hanesbrands (HBI) have been stuck in a secular downtrend since 2015, during which HBI stock has dropped steadily from $34 to $16. But, there's reason to believe that this secular downtrend is in its last few innings, and that over the next few months, HBI stock will go through a bottoming process. At the end of that bottoming process, HBI stock has potential to start a new multi-year uptrend.

Specifically, in the back half of 2019, we think favorable market conditions will couple with favorable economic conditions to produce improved growth trends at HBI, the sum of which will converge on a depressed valuation and spark a big rally in HBI stock into the end of the year. Given this, even though HBI stock looks like a loser in the big picture, we actually think now is the time to get bullish.

Data by YCharts

Our bull thesis on HBI stock is predicated on four things:

Market conditions are presently favorable and project to remain favorable for the foreseeable future. Consumer economic conditions are likewise favorable and projected to remain favorable for the foreseeable future. Revenue and margin trends have been improving at Hanesbrands, and will continue to improve over the next few quarters. HBI stock is dirt cheap, so improving trends plus a dirt-cheap valuation against favorable market and economic backdrops should lead to a sizable rally in HBI stock.

On the first point, present market conditions imply that stocks will continue to benefit from broad multiple expansion for the foreseeable future. This is because of low real interest rates. The 10-Year Treasury Yield is narrowly above 2%. The U.S. Inflation rate is narrowly below 1.7%. Thus, the real yield on 10-Year Treasury notes is about 45 basis points, which is next to nothing.

In this world where real rates are close to zero, equity yields have room to move lower (and equity multiples have room to move higher), since investors won't demand as much return potential out of stocks when bonds are barely beating the inflation rate. Further, the spread between the 10-Year Treasury yield and equity yield is nearly as wide as it's ever been, and supports the notion that equity yields do have reasonable room to move lower. This is especially true for high earnings yield stocks like HBI (HBI's forward earnings yield is five-fold that of the 10-Year Treasury yield).

As such, so long as interest rates remain low and the Fed remains dovish, U.S. stocks should continue to move higher in the near term. This rising tide will lift most boats, and will provide a meaningful tailwind for low multiple, high earnings yield stocks like HBI over the next few months.

Data by YCharts

(Source: Yardeni Research)

On the second point, the U.S. consumer is very healthy today, and projects to remain healthy for the foreseeable future. This argument is rooted in the data. The unemployment rate in the U.S. is at record lows, while real average hourly earnings are at a decade-high and the personal savings rates is above where it was a decade ago. Broadly, then, everyone is working more, everyone is making more, and everyone is still saving. That's why, following a brief setback in late 2018 amid stock market turmoil, consumer sentiment in the U.S. and retail sales have bounced back to healthy and robust levels in 2019.

With at least one and probably multiple Fed rate cuts on the way, consumer conditions should only improve over the next few months. As they do, the consumer will continue to open their wallets and spend big. Some of that spend will certainly find its way into Hanesbrands, and the company's numbers have a reasonable opportunity to improve meaningfully in the back-half of 2019.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Third, the financial trends underlying Hanesbrands are already improving against favorable economic and market backdrops. HBI stock peaked in 2015. Not surprisingly, that's when the company's organic revenue growth rates started to wobble into negative territory. Those organic revenue growth rates remained negative for all of 2016 and most of 2017, too. But, organic growth rates crept back into narrowly positive territory during late 2017 and throughout most of 2018. Now, over the past two quarters, organic growth has substantially accelerated, and Hanesbrands reported a multi-year best near 10% organic revenue growth rate last quarter. A year ago, the company reported a 1% gain in organic revenues. Two years ago, they were down nearly 4%.

In other words, top line growth trends are already improving here. With the consumer spending backdrop set to remain favorable for the foreseeable future, this top line improvement out of Hanesbrands should persist, too.

Additionally, the margin trends at Hanesbrands are also showing signs of inflecting from compression, to expansion. From the 2008 Financial Crisis into 2015, Hanesbrands' operating margins were on a steady and healthy uptrend. But, from 2015 to 2018, margins have dropped by over 100 basis points. This downtrend is now reversing course. Adjusted gross margins actually expanded last year and this past quarter, and adjusted operating margins are guided to rise in 2019 to 14%.

Overall, then, the top and bottom line trends at Hanesbrands are showing signs of improving, and what was a negative growth, margin compression story over the past few years, could turn into a positive growth, margin expansion story by the end of 2019.

(Source: Hanesbrand Investor Deck)

Fourth, HBI stock is dirt cheap. The stock trades at a conservative 9.5x forward earnings multiple and features a sky-high 3.5% dividend yield. For comparison purposes, the S&P 500 trades at 17x forward earnings and has a 1.9% dividend yield, while the apparel retail sector trades at over 17x forward earnings and the consumer discretionary sector trades at over 21x forward earnings.

In other words, HBI stock is cheap on its face, cheap relative to the market, and cheap relative to its peers. For all that cheapness, one would expect revenues and profits to decline for the next several years. But, as illustrated above, top and bottom line trends are improving, and actually imply tepid revenue and profit growth potential over the next years. Indeed, the Street is looking at low single-digit rises in both revenues and profits over the next few years.

The market clearly doesn't believe Hanesbrands will report positive revenue and profit growth over the next few years. But, that thesis will gain credibility in the back-half of 2019 as the financial trends here continue to improve. As that thesis gains credibility, investors will rush back into this stock given its relative undervaluation.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Net-net, while we understand that HBI stock has been stuck in a secular downtrend since 2015, we also think that this downtrend is ready to reverse course, as improving financial trends in the back-half of 2019 converge on a hugely discounted valuation, against favorable market and economic backdrops.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.