Sanderson Farms Is Positioning Itself For Long-Term Success

Poultry prices haven't really been anything for investors to cluck about, yet long-term investors should be happy with the overall direction of the company and feel bullish today.

When it comes to analyzing a company, especially one with many moving parts such as Sanderson Farms (SAFM), you can get quite lost in the various aspects of the business and waste time and analysis on inconsequential parts of the business. While it'd be nice for a business to be running on all cylinders and have every business unit profitable and growing at an adequate pace, this isn't always the case even at the most successful large corporations in the S&P 500. Similar to the movie industry (players like Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) come to mind), the price for playing is that you must produce many movies because most of them will be flops. But, you should get 1 hit from a group, and that 1 movie will pay for all of the losses and then some.

With a business that dips its toes into multiple commodity-based products like Sanderson Farms does (specifically Big Bird, Chill-Pack Retail, and Small Birds), it can see some segments perform better than others simply from the cyclical nature of these industries. When I say cyclical nature, I'm not referring to the typical bear and bull stock market or the expanding and contracting economy which cycles up and down. I'm talking about the natural price movements that any market experiences, which precipitates primarily from the balance of supply and demand. So, some business segments will perform better than others depending on how supplies, demand, and prices are moving in relation to competitors, and how competitors are either flushed out or new entrants to a market.

As an example, in Fiscal Year 2016, the Fresh Vacuum-Sealed Chicken product category led the way in Net Sales for the company with a 37.9% contribution to Total Net Sales (of $2.8 billion). But in Fiscal Year 2018, the Fresh Vacuum-Sealed Chicken product category dropped to 35.2% of total Net Sales, while the Chill-Pack Chicken product category has seen great increases in Net Sales and made up 35.8% of Total Net Sales for the year ($3,236 million). This was up from the product category only making up 34.9% of Total Net Sales in Fiscal Year 2018 and represents the product category of the company that is most exciting to follow. The table below documents the entire 3-year history:

Taking this analysis further, we can also see an interesting correlation between some of the costs and the product category performances. With Chill-Pack Chicken and Fresh Vacuum-Sealed Chicken leading the way of the vast majority of results for the SAFM company, we can see that the figures for Net Sales are very close together in the range of total dollar amounts, from $984 million to $1,339.1 million). As discussed above, Chill-Pack Chicken actually outsold Fresh Vacuum-Sealed Chicken, and this is a trend I believe continues if market prices stay consistent with current trends (which I will add more color on below).

The reasoning for this speculation is in the Commissions section of the Gross Sales. Notice how the Commissions for Chill-Pack Chicken continues to increase every year, while the commissions for Fresh Vacuum-Sealed Chicken are steadily decreasing each year. I interpret this as the Chill-Pack Chicken product category acquiring new accounts and clients while the Fresh Vacuum-Sealed category could be losing them, or relying on old accounts while not drumming up new ones which would tend to pay salesman higher commissions for securing those.

Now, as management stated in the annual report, their Big Bird market relies on very few long-term contracts, and export sales are priced at spot or negotiated commodity prices. The Chill-Pack Chicken products, on the other hand, are sold as long-term contracts at a fixed price, though that price is determined at the spot commodity price at the time. This, along with the commission trends at the two product categories, makes me more bullish on the future of the Chill-Pack Chicken products over the Fresh Vacuum-Sealed Chicken products.

Additionally, the commissions in the Chill-Pack Chicken products are noticeably higher and comprise a bigger percentage of the cost against Net Sales compared to the Fresh Vacuum-Sealed chicken category, which I see as a good thing rather than bad. Management has been prioritizing employee pay lately, as discussed in the last earnings call (read the entire section in the SA transcript at this link):

Ken Goldman On a gross basis, before the offsets you’ve discussed, I’m curious do you have an estimate for the annual impact of those higher wages on the P&L? Mike Cockrell Yes, when you include payroll tax, the - across the board, all plants, hatcheries, feed mills, everything, it is $42 million. Joe Sanderson We were below target and this was really just at our deboning plants. We’re on all we need to do is get to our target live weights at the deboning plants and seven deboning plants, and then –- the other thing is get to our yields and that’s really at deboning plants as well. And - and you make up almost all of it totally, the cost of the pay raise.

I like the expense of $42 million, even though compared to last year's Net Income of $61 million can seem like a big amount, because it's a decision that I see as a long-term play. The company has zero debt, and has shown in the past to be committed to giving cash back to shareholders in the form of their large special dividend last year. With the way that the company has expressed brand recognition as a major part of their success with sales, and their wide visibility through brilliant marketing efforts such as their annual golf tournament (in September, learn more here), it's clear to me that the company isn't willing to waste investor capital just to chase short-term revenue growth.

Based on how prices have moved so far in the last 5 years for various Big Bird products, there doesn't seem to be much to indicate that prices are likely to return higher in the immediate upcoming months (certainly as we approach the winter months as prices tend to dip lower or flatten almost every year). As charts from Urner Barry reveal, prices seem to be on the lower end for 2018 compared to the overall 4-year average:

Management at Sanderson Farms doesn't seem tempted to force expansion in production capacity in a market where prices don't dictate a great ROI for the company in that use of capital, and instead, the company prioritizes investing where it makes sense (such as with pay here), and paying it back to shareholders when it doesn't (such as the special dividend last year).

I think the results in the two product categories discussed above speak for themselves (Chill-Pack Chicken seeing a 10.9% increase in Net Sales from 2017-2018 and a 6.1% increase from 2016-2017, in-spite of the larger cost percentages from commissions) when it comes to employee pay leading to better long term business financials. I also see that the company is prioritizing a system for rewarding employee performance without taking it overboard, by having a tangible strategy for making up for the expense - through the target live weights at the different deboning plants. Outside of the marketing world, management also recognizes and has been clear that having their plants at full capacity leads to success, and a plan to reward employees who are helping to make that happen only makes sense.

Conclusion

The various poultry markets haven't reacted anywhere out of the ordinary or as management at Sanderson Farms expects in recent months and years. The business has been fairly predictable, and management has re-invested its capital accordingly. Looking ahead, management seems focused on keeping its operations lean and mean, and waiting for a signal from the poultry markets when it's time to expand production. The company is finishing up a plant project and taking things at their own time as the market presents the opportunity or the lack of.

While management does generally take a conservative approach, they don't play "chicken little" with their profits, as can be evidenced by this $42 million focus on employee pay during a time of strong business fundamentals in-spite of market fundamentals that aren't incredibly exciting. I've been a loyal shareholder of SAFM since 2016, and have been generally happy with how the business has been run since. While we can't know for sure what the fall and winter months will bring (I'm guessing a slight decline in most poultry prices based on historical trends), we know that management seems to have its head on straight and that things are chugging along smoothly. As a long-term investor, should we really ask for anything else? I don't think so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAFM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.