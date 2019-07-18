Shaw Communications: Long-Term Growth Outlook Intact

Investment Thesis

Shaw Communications (SJR) (OTC:SJRWF) (TSX:SJR.B) delivered mixed Q3 2019 with modest revenue growth but a slight decline in its operating income. We continue to hold the view that Shaw's operating margin will improve in the next few years, thanks to its significant growth in its wireless business and an increase in wireline Internet subscribers. Shaw currently pays a 4.4%-yielding dividend. Based on our calculation, its share value could appreciate by 15.3%. Therefore, we believe this is a good stock for investors seeking capital appreciation and dividend income.

Data by YCharts

Q3 F2019 Highlights

Shaw delivered another mixed quarter with modest growth of 2.7% in its revenue in Q3 F2019. Its revenue increased to C$1.324 billion in Q3 2019. However, its operating income declined by 1.5% to C$530 million. The decline was primarily due to several one-time operating expenses.

Source: Q3 2019 MD&A

Earnings and Growth Outlook

Despite only modest growth in Shaw's consolidated revenue, we continue to have a positive outlook for its business and believe the company will outperform its peers for the following reasons:

Strong growth in wireless business should continue

There are many signs that Canada's wireless market is reaching its maturity. First, the major wireless carriers' ABPU growth rate has slowed down considerably. A few telecom services providers even experience negative ABPU growth rates this year. In addition, these major carriers all offered some forms of "unlimited data services" in the past few months. These signs have caused investors to be concerned about the profitability of these wireless services providers (including Shaw). However, we still project strong growth in Shaw's wireless segment for the following reasons:

1) More services areas introduced

Shaw has launched its services to Kelowna, Red Deer, and six additional communities in Ontario in the first nine months of its fiscal 2019. This is one of the primary reasons behind Shaw's strong postpaid subscriber adds. In fact, the company added 61 thousand net subscribers in Q3 2019. This was higher than Q3 2018's 54 thousand. This brings Shaw's total wireless subscribers to nearly 1.6 million. This number is about 20% higher than a year ago. Looking forward, the company also plans to launch its wireless services to 10 additional communities before the end of August. These new coverage areas should help grow its subscriber base further.

Source: Created by author

Source: Created by author

2) Moderating ABPU growth rate due to BYOD plans

As can be seen from the chart below, Shaw's average billing per user growth rate has moderated considerably in the past two quarters.

Source: Created by author

As management pointed out in the conference call, the slowdown of the growth rate was primarily due to more customers signing up with its "Bring Your Own Device" plans. As can be seen from the table below, its equipment and other revenues (contracts with devices) declined by 8.8% year over year reflecting lower phone subsidies. On the other hand, its service revenue increased significantly by 21.9% year over year. We actually prefer this trend because equipment revenue is generally unprofitable. What is more important is to grow its higher margin service revenue. The slight increase in its wireless operating income was primarily due to a one-time retroactive domestic roaming rate adjustment of C$13 million. Excluding this cost, Shaw's wireless operating income would have increased by 38% year over year. Its operating margin would have been 27%.

Source: Q3 2019 MD&A

Wireline competition not a major concern

Shaw has completed its deployment of DOCSIS 3.1. This enables it to offer Gbps Internet services to its customers and allows it to compete effectively with its major competitor Telus (TU). This is evident in the fact that the company was able to add 26 thousand more wireline Internet customers in the past nine months. This was better than the increase of 20 thousand Internet customers a year ago. Management in the conference call also indicated that its wireline Internet revenue has increased by 6% year over year in Q3 2019. Shaw's strong wireline Internet revenue growth was more than enough to offset the decline in its video and phone businesses. In Q3 2019, Shaw's wireline revenue increased by 1% year over year.

Source: Q3 2019 MD&A

We are not concerned about the company's declining operating margin in its wireline segment. Its declining operating margin of 3.1% year over year in Q3 2019 was primarily due to a one-time payment of C$15 million to address certain IP licensing matters. Excluding this item, Shaw's operating income would grow by 1%, in line with its revenue growth. Hence, its operating margin would have stayed the same.

Looking forward, as long as Shaw can continue to grow its Internet subscribers to offset the revenue decline in its video and phone business, we expect its wireline operating margin to expand gradually. This is because margin in its wireline Internet is much higher than its video business. Shaw has to pay for content for its video business whereas there is no such cost for its Internet business except maintenance cost of its infrastructure.

Valuation

In the conference call, Shaw reiterates its 2019 EBITDA growth guidance of 6%. Using an EV to EBITDA ratio of 9.0x (the average of its peers), we derived our price target of C$31 per share. This was C$1 lower than our previous calculation. Its price target is about 15.3% higher than its current share price of C$26.89 per share. Including its annual dividend of C$1.19 per share, we have a total return of 19.7%.

2018 2019F EBITDA (C$ Mil) $ 2,089 $ 2,214 Growth Rate Assumption 6% Price Target (Using EV to EBITDA of 9x) C$31

Source: Created by author

A 4.4%-yielding dividend

Shaw currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.099 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.4%. The company has increased its dividend yearly between 2010 and 2015. However, it has not increased its dividend in nearly four years. We do not anticipate that management will increase the dividend anytime soon as the company still needs to preserve cash to invest in its wireless network.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Wireless Competition

One of the biggest risks to Shaw's business is competition from its competitors. While we do not believe Canadian wireless market has reached saturation (around 90% penetration rate), we cannot rule out a possible price war. Although there are no signs of a price war, if Shaw's Freedom Mobile begins to significantly take away other major players' market shares, these companies may retaliate and launch a price war to retain its customers. Investors should keep this risk in mind. In addition, Shaw may need to scale up its capital expenditure to improve its wireless network quality so that it can compete effectively with other wireless players.

Wireline competition from Telus

Besides competition in the wireless market, Shaw also faces competition from its rival Telus in its wireline business. As we have observed in the past two quarters, competition in wireline Internet has increased due to Telus' deployment of FTTH. A price war may happen if Telus decides to scale up its promotion.

Investor Takeaway

We continue to believe Shaw is a good stock to own in this time of economic uncertainty as its business is stable and it has the potential to grow its wireless segment significantly. The stock is a good candidate for investors seeking both income and some capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.