First Republic Facing A Tighter Squeeze On Spreads

The departure of a significant wealth management team is a manageable blow, and the prospect of even weaker than expected spreads in the coming quarters is the bigger threat.

Private banking-focused First Republic (FRC) remains one of the best bank growth stories in its size bracket, but even high-quality growth stories aren’t immune to cyclical pressures. While First Republic is confident that they can maintain mid-teens loan growth, higher competition for loans is limiting yields while deposit costs continue to rise, and expected rate cuts aren’t likely to help the situation. On top of that, the departure of a significant wealth management team is yet another reminder that companies don’t grow in smooth, uninterpreted arcs very often.

I’m concerned that First Republic management is underestimating the impact of spread pressure in the second half of the year, and I think the company’s model limits their ability to offset these challenges with further expense reductions. Although I think the current valuation is still high relative to the risks of a couple more miss-and-lower quarters, I’d keep this name on a watchlist.

Not Much Good News In The Second Quarter

Looking at First Republic’s performance relative to sell-side expectations, there’s not much good news. Expenses were a little lower than expected and credit costs were okay, but that’s about it, and the expense performance was actually underwhelming relative to the shortfall in revenue (meaning that First Republic missed on its efficiency ratio). Revenue was about 2% lower than expected, driven by a lower than expected net interest margin, provisions were higher than expected, and core EPS missed by about 4% when adjusted for the tax rate.

Revenue rose 10% yoy and close to 2% on a sequential basis, as even in a weaker than expected quarter this remains a strong growth story. Net interest income came in 2% lower than expected on greater erosion in NIM (down 10bp yoy and 12bp qoq, missing by 8bp). Average earning assets grew 14% yoy and 4% qoq as First Republic continues to generate uncommonly good loan growth.

Fee income rose 10% yoy and 11% qoq, missing by almost 2%, with wealth management income up 12% qoq. Assets under management declined about 2% due to the departure of a management team, though growth would have been close to 10% without that event.

Operating expenses rose 12% yoy and 1% qoq, leading to 7% yoy and 3% qoq pre-provision profit growth that was 4% lower than expected, and core EPS were up just 1%. Tangible book value did grow 13% over the year-ago level.

Good Loan Growth, But Spreads Continue To Squeeze Tighter

Although First Republic posted unimpressive loan origination numbers in the first quarter loan growth nevertheless came in strong this quarter, with period-end balances up 19% yoy and 6% qoq, and average balances up 18% and 5%, beating expectations by about 1%. It may go without saying, but First Republic’s numbers blow away the loan growth numbers for “typical” banks, where growth is still more on the order of 1% to 2% on a qoq basis.

Growth was driven largely by single-family (up 22% and 7%) and C&I (up 22% and up 10%), but it’s worth noting that First Republic’s “C&I” lending is largely (50%) lending to private equity and venture capital funds (capital call loans) and not your typical business lending. Originations were up just 1% yoy, but up 41% qoq, with huge growth in single-family (up 30% and up 86%) offsetting much lower C&I originations.

Spreads aren’t so positive. Average loan yield was basically flat from quarter to quarter (up 21bp yoy), and the bank continues to see pretty intense pressure on loan pricing. With more banks walking away from multifamily lending, yields appear to be improving here (First Republic’s average yield here rose 15bp qoq to 3.95%) and I wonder if the bank might do more lending here despite concerns about an overheated market.

On the other side of the ledger, interest-bearing deposit costs rose 50bp year over year and 9bp quarter over quarter, with total deposit costs rising 30bp yoy and 9bp qoq. First Republic continues to gather deposits (up 13% and 1% on a period-average basis), but the loan/deposit ratio is now over 100% and although First Republic is one of the fairly rare banks to show meaningful growth in non-interest-bearing deposits (up 13% and 2% this quarter), CDs are growing even faster (up 37% and 8%).

Given these pressures, First Republic can’t just outgrow its problems, and the 10yr treasury rate being below the fed funds rate is definitely a problem for the near term.

A Few Hiccups, But Likely Nothing More

The biggest news item from First Republic between the quarterly reports was the announcement that the Luminous wealth management team it acquired years ago is moving on. This team accounted for about $16 billion of AUM, and First Republic expects to lose close to 90% of that, though they will be maintaining banking relationships with the clients. Although this departure will create a meaningful hit to investment management fees (management is expecting a 12% qoq decline), a large part of that will be offset by lower expenses and First Republic continues to see good growth in AUM inflows.

It doesn’t sound like this was a byproduct of anything First Republic did wrong; this particular team has moved around in the past and apparently prefer to operate independently. The original acquisition of the Luminous team was a departure from First Republic’s normal strategy of hiring managers versus buying advisory firms, and it sounds like management has taken the message to heart to stick to hiring individual reps.

What was more curious to me about the details of Q2 was the apparent slowdown in the company’s student loan refinance and professional loan program projects. The SLR business saw new household additions drop by a third from the prior quarter (though still growing) and loans grew just 4% qoq, while the PLP business saw contraction in the number of served households, though roughly 10% qoq loan growth. Nothing was said about this on the call, but it bears watching as management has highlighted this in the past as an important pipeline for future business.

The Outlook

As I think I have made clear, near-term spread pressure is my biggest concern for First Republic, particularly since this high-touch service-oriented bank doesn’t have a particularly deep set of options for offsetting revenue pressure with cost cuts. I’d also note that JPMorgan (JPM) has been making more noise lately about wanting to grow its private banking operations, particularly in high net worth, where it only has about 1% share versus First Republic’s 4%+ share. I think competing directly with First Republic will prove challenging given the service quality, but having a behemoth expressing its desire to grow in your background isn’t my idea of good news.

Given another quarterly miss and intensifying pressures on spreads, I’m taking a bigger cut to my near-term modeling estimates First Republic, as I think growth is going to be well below trend in both 2019 and 2020 as the rate cycle plays out. I still believe in the long-term growth story, though, and I think First Republic can generate mid-teens core earnings growth over the long term. With the changes to my model, my fair value range moves down to the mid-to-high $90s.

The Bottom Line

First Republic doesn’t typically get very cheap, nor stay cheap for long, but I’m tempted to wait to see how the next couple of quarters play out. Business isn’t headed in the right direction today (at least not completely), and I’m not sure the share price reaction on Tuesday and the post-earnings revisions to sell-side models will be the end of the corrective process. I’m definitely intrigued by the long-term potential of this bank, but I think a little caution is warranted right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.