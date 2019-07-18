China's Economy Is Slowing - This Could Be Good News About Trade Wars

If that slowing economy means China is willing to give in to Trump on trade then that would be good for the global economy and us - and our investments.

Even the official numbers are showing a slowdown in the Chinese economy - this could be good news, wierdly.

China's official GDP figures are always more than a little suspect, much too close to plan.

China's Economic Figures Show a Slowing Economy

That some 20% of humanity inhabit an economy that seems to be slowing in its growth rate isn't good news on the general level. That some 20% or so of the global economy is slowing in its growth is bad news for us more directly - growth elsewhere aids in growth in our own economies. However, depending upon how political you want to get China's slowing economy could be good news for us.

If the Chinese government views US trade barriers as part of the problem - they are - and it is also more scared of failing growth than giving into Trump on trade, then that means they might give in and broker a trade deal. That would definitely be good for us and our investment portfolios.

Those Chinese Numbers - GDP

China reported GDP numbers and they show a small fall in the growth rate: The Chinese economy expanded by 6.2% y/y in the June quarter, down from the prior quarter's 6.4% growth.

That doesn't look like much of a change and read as straight numbers it isn't. But no one should ever read any Chinese economic statistic straight like that. We know that the numbers are manipulated. The Chinese government even tells us they are - the national GDP numbers are never the same as adding up the provincial ones they are derived from. The question is always well, how much are they being manipulated?

The general assumption being that they are manipulated to show that the plan is being met. China is ruled by the Communist Party. Who, now they've given up on that Maoist proletariat thing, roughly insist that their right to rule is the scientific socialist one. By planning the economy they gain the best possible result, that planning and those results being their legitimacy. Under such a system it's not a great surprise that economic results turn out to be what the plan previously stated they should be.

China really has been growing and growing fast. But perhaps not exactly as much as the plan and the announced result say.

The importance then of these recent results are that they are below that planned outcome. They're agreeing that growth is slower than they said it would be. That's important in this situation.

Industrial Production

The subsidiary numbers aren't out of line with the gross ones for GDP. Industrial production for example:

China's industrial production improved to 6.3% y/y in June from 5% in May.

The important part here in my opinion being:

The outlook for China's manufacturing sector is mixed. The export-facing sectors are expected to remain under pressure with global demand cooling and the trade war with the U.S. being an additional weight.

What happens in that trade war being important.

Trade Figures.

These are also in line but again it's the trade war that is a major influence:

China's trade surplus expanded to US$50.98 billion in June, following the US$41.73 billion surplus in May. The cause was a drop in imports as a sign of weakened consumption, which fell 7.3% y/y, while exports only dropped by 1.3% y/y, following a 1.1% rise in May. The drop in exports was more moderate than expected, though this could be due to front-loading by Chinese producers and exporters in fear of additional tariffs.

Retail Sales

The domestic economy is looking just fine, as retail sales show:

China's retail trade surprised on the upside and rose by 9.8% y/y in June, following an 8.6% gain in May. Retail trade has been the relative bright spot in China's monthly activity data, and June continued that trend.

Piecing The Numbers Together

The Chinese economy's growth is slowing. We think it's slowing much more than the official figures suggest just because we don't trust those GDP figures at all, we trust the underlying ones a bit more. The domestic economy seems to be doing well enough, given those retail sales.

The big issue is trade, the issue there being the trade war with the US and the Trump Administration.

As above, the Chinese government claims its legitimacy from being the economic planners, the people who are delivering that growth according to scientific planning. A significant deviation from the plan would call that legitimacy into question. Yes, sure, an odd idea but this is how Chinese politics works.

So, falling growth, failing to meet the plan, does this mean that China will cave to Trump on trade?

The Trade War

Do note that the trade war makes us all poorer by very definition. Further, a collapse in world trade as a result of it could be the very thing to tip us over into a global recession. Sure, Smoot Hawley didn't cause the 1929 recession but it sure aided in creating the Great Depression.

So, we'd prefer that there wasn't a trade war going on at all, it has to that it's resolved and resolved soon.

My Thesis

If Chinese growth has slowed significantly - and I am assuming that it has done so much more than they have announced - then that might mean they'll stop fighting Trump in the trade war and give in to provide him with an easy victory. It's doesn't have to be all that much substantial either - I believe Trump is looking for a political win, not a substantial change in the terms of trade.

That is, the worse those Chinese numbers actually are the more likely it is we'll have an end to the trade war.

The Investor Takeaway

An actual collapse in the Chinese economy would not be good for us nor our investments. It would be the harbinger of a global recession at best. But a slowdown in growth which encourages a Potemkin Surrender over trade issues with the US would be great for us. Because it would bring that risk of a full trade war to an end.

Sure, I'm reading a lot into internal Chinese politics but that's the way I do think it plays out. Slow Chinese growth caused by export problems is good for stock prices over here as it makes the trade war more likely to recede. And I do think that the trade war is the biggest threat to continued global economic growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.