PDI: I Would Buy This Pullback

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) as an investment option at its current market price. PDI is a fund I have consistently recommended, although I was much more cautious on the fund back in April. While I still found PDI's underlying holdings attractive, I viewed the premium price as a bit too high to continue buying, and recommended the PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) as an alternative.

In the interim, PCI has indeed outperformed and, while it still trades at a better price, I see reasons to be bullish on PDI yet again. One, given the recent pullback in share price, the fund's valuation is a bit more reasonable for new positions. Two, PDI's income production has roundly improved, and is exhibiting a lot of short-term strength. Three, mortgage-related debt continues to perform well, and should continue to support the gains to the fund's underlying value that PDI has enjoyed in 2019.

Background

First, a little about PDI. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective to "seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." Currently, the fund is trading at $31.12/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.2205/share, translating to an annual yield of 8.50%. My last review of PDI was in April, when I noted that the fund had some positive characteristics, but I felt PCI was a much better choice. In hindsight, that turned out to be a correct call, as PDI has dropped about 1% since that review, while PCI has registered a positive return, as shown below:

As you can see, PCI would have been the better short-term play. Looking ahead from here, I still very much like PCI's current valuation, but I also feel PDI will be headed higher going forward, I will explain why in detail below.

Premium Not Cheap, But Has Come Down

A primary reason for my hesitation on PDI the last time around was the fund's valuation. In early April, PDI was sitting with a premium to NAV just under 16%, which I simply found too rich for my blood. Looking back, it did indeed seem to be a more premium price than investors wanted to pay, since the fund has slipped a bit. However, I view this recent weakness as temporary, and see the now more attractive valuation as an opportunity to add to a great fund. To consider how PDI's current valuation stacks up against its short-term trading history, I have compiled some relevant metrics in the chart below:

Fund Current Premium 1-Year High 1-Year Low Average 1-Year NAV Gain YTD PDI 10.0% 18.5% (.8)% 12.8% 3.6%

As you can see, PDI's premium has dropped by about 37% since my last review and, while it is still sitting at double digits, is at a much more reasonable level. While it is true other PIMCO CEFs are trading for less, PDI's history shows it can comfortably trade at higher levels, which gets me interested. In fact, PDI is now trading for less than its 1-year average, which gives me some confidence the fund's next move will be higher.

Another very important point for the fund is the underlying value, which has consistently been moving higher long-term. In fact, since 2019 began, PDI has seen its NAV rise by almost 4%, which is shown in the last column above. This has helped keep the premium from getting too out of whack, and signals that the fund's assets are performing well in our current market environment. My overall takeaway here is that while PDI is not cheap, its recent performance is strong, and its valuation is no longer as prohibitive as it was just a few months ago. These facts make me bullish on the fund once again.

Recent Income Production Very Bullish

A second point on PDI has to do with the fund's income production, which is an area I noted some weakness in during the last quarter. Fortunately, PDI has turned this around in fine style. In fact, PIMCO's latest UNII report shows a fund that is actually firing on all cylinders, with gains to the UNII balance and healthy coverage ratios, as shown in the chart below:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PDI's short-term metrics are quite strong. The fiscal year to date coverage ratio is well above 100%, and its 3-month rolling ratio sits at over 126%, which tells me the fund is improving its income metrics in the short term. Furthermore, due to the fact PDI in currently earning more than it needs to pay its stated distribution, the fund has been building its UNII reserves, which is a very important metric to monitor. At $.31/share, PDI has roughly one and a half months' worth of income in reserves to act as a cushion against any income decline, which tells me the distribution is plenty safe for now. Importantly, PDI has been aggressively building this income reserve. Just two months ago, this figure sat at $.11/share. This means PDI has almost tripled its income reserve in a very short period of time, and that is something that should give income-oriented investors quite a bit of comfort.

Mortgage Debt - Outlook Still Positive

A final positive point on PDI relates to the underlying holdings of the fund, which are heavily invested in mortgage-related debt. In fact, mortgage debt makes up over half the fund's total assets, as shown in the chart below:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, this is an area of vital importance to PDI, so examining the mortgage debt sector is critical to determining if buying the fund makes sense.

Fortunately, this is an area I have been bullish on for some time, and remain so today. In fact, delinquency figures through May of this year point to continued improvement in the housing market. In fact, according to data compiled by Black Knight, a provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions related to mortgages, the national delinquency rate fell to 3.36% in May, which is the lowest level since 2000. Furthermore, foreclosure metrics were down across the board. The number of properties past due or in foreclosure proceedings was down in all categories, on a month-over-month and year-over-year comparison, respectively, as shown below:

Source: Black Knight

As you can see, the number of properties past due and in foreclosure are down measurably, which is a continuation of a trend we have been seeing for years. With interest rates moving higher last year, there was a risk this positive trend would reverse. However, with wages rising and interest rates leveling off, it appears the U.S. homeowner continues to be making good on their mortgage obligations. This is good news for the economy as a whole, but especially for investors in mortgage-related debt. Considering this debt heavily impacts PDI's overall performance, I find this to support my bullish outlook.

What Could Go Wrong?

Of course, I need to point out that investing in PDI has risks of its own. Primary among those would be the fund's valuation. While I personally see PDI trending higher from here, we cannot ignore that a 10% premium to NAV is just that, a premium. While the fund has a history of trading at higher levels, the opposite is also true, and investors will see their total return suffer if PDI trends back towards its NAV. In relative turns, PDI sits right in the middle of the pack, in terms of premium, compared to its alternative PIMCO CEF options. On top of that, PCI, which has a similar make-up to PDI, trades at a premium under 2%, so there are very similar options out there, at cheaper prices.

Additionally, with interest rates trending lower, there is prepayment risk on the underlying mortgages. If interest rates continue lower from here, and the market believes they will, investors could be tempted to pay off their mortgages or refinance. The risk here would be the refinanced mortgages would then carry lower interest rates, which could depress the future yield of PDI, if management opts to purchase that new mortgage debt once the existing debt is retired. And this is a scenario that is playing out, with prepayments making up over 1% of mortgages in May, as shown below:

Source: Black Knight

As you can see, there has been a substantial bump in prepayments, likely due to refinancing, in a year-over-year comparison. At over 32%, it might seem like every homeowner is refinancing. However, it is important to keep in mind that refinances were at historic lows in 2018, which is the time frame this comparison is against. Last year, interest rates rose on four incremental occasions, which is not a suitable environment for refinancing. Therefore, it is important to consider that the 1.23% prepayment level for May, while high on an annual comparison, is not high historically. This is a level that should only minimally impact funds like PDI for now. However, if rates move lower aggressively and this metric spikes, then there could very well be an impact on PDI's total return.

Bottom Line

PDI has slipped short term, which tells me my prior caution was well-warranted. However, with the drop in price, I view PDI now as a much more attractive opportunity. The fund's premium has dropped by 5%, which is due to a declining share price, but also continued gains to the fund's NAV. These gains are supported by a strong housing sector, with mortgage delinquencies sitting at record low levels. Furthermore, income production has soared in the short term.

PDI is now comfortably over-earning what it needs to pay its distribution, and its income reserve balance has grown considerably. This means the fund's high yield is safe for the time being. Finally, while PDI does command a premium price, it has been known to trade higher, so I would not rule this fund out due to the premium alone. Therefore, I am once again bullish on PDI, and would recommend investors give this fund serious consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May initiate a long position in PDI over the next 72 hours