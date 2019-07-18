Year One After Marchionne And Ferrari NV Is Not Slowing Down

Despite its already high valuation I am convinced that Ferrari will continue to create value for shareholders in the long run even if growth might reach a limit.

About one year ago, Ferrari NV (RACE) faced the challenge of having to replace its chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne (†66) following his unexpected and premature passing away. Back then I was convinced that even without its leader Ferrari would continue to thrive and shared this opinion in what was actually my first article on Seeking Alpha.

Sergio Marchionne (†66), former chairman and CEO

John Elkann - who also serves as chairman and CEO of Ferrari's largest shareholder Exor NV (OTCPK:EXXRF) - took over the office of chairman while former Phillip Morris International (PM) and Ferrari board member Louis Camilleri was appointed CEO.

Chairman John Elkann; source: Ferrari NV

CEO Louis C. Camilleri; source: Ferrari NV

From a business point of view the company continues to shine under the new leadership (though notably a significant share of the success is still attributable to the late Mr. Marchionne as well). Only the company's Formula 1 (FWONK;FWONA) team Scuderia Ferrari is so far lagging behind expectations with about half the season already over and not a single victory to its name under new team principal Mattia Binotto who took over from Maurizio Arrivabene after a disappointing second half of the 2018 season.

Mattia Binotto; source: Ferrari NV

Hybrid Push And Limited Editions

Besides updates to its existing portfolio, in October Ferrari also introduced the limited edition Monza SP1 and SP2 models which have been offered to select customers. The potential customers had to choose whether to buy a one or two seat model which I imagine will increase the value due to collectors wanting to earn both specifications. While the models are technically based on the production series 812 Superfast they come (or came since the whole production was immediately sold out) at more than twice the price commanding a seven figure sum each. The Ferrari Monza marks the beginning of what the company called the "Icona Series". This series will comprise exclusively of limited edition cars which I believe will guarantee splendid margins.

Ferrari Monza SP2 and SP1 (left to right); source: Ferrari NV

Earlier this year Ferrari furthermore presented their first production series hybrid car, the SF90 Stradale (the name is derived from the 2019 Formula 1 car). A price has not yet been announced but a build slot has reportedly been offered for €1.3 million (currently about $1.46 million) on a German website (please note: the offer seems no longer to be available). The retail price is expected to be in the range of approximately €700k to €750k (or somewhere near $800k at the time of writing). While the development of electrification technology is surely costly, I believe that Ferrari - unlike mass market manufacturers - will be able to pass all the additional cost (and probably even a bit more given that this is the first Ferrari plug in hybrid) on to its customers.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale - the company's first non-limited edition hybrid car; source: Ferrari NV

Brand Value

The reason why Ferrari is able to sell its limited editions as well as its "mass" produced cars at the price points it sells them is to be found in the power of its iconic brand. This fact is hardly news to readers of my previous work. During the last year the Ferrari brand has not lost the smallest bit of its halo. On the contrary: I am convinced that if anything it has gotten even stronger.

A good indication of brand strength are the prices paid at the auction market for historic vehicles. In 2018 four of the top ten auction results for cars (plus one 1932 Alfa Romeo that was raced by Scuderia Ferrari) were Ferraris with a Ferrari 250 GTO setting a new auction record for a car RM Sotheby's annual Monterrey auction.

The most expensive car ever to be auctioned, a Ferrari 250 GTO; source: RM Sotheby's

Interested investors might want to have a look at which prices will be paid for the following lots at RM Sotheby's 2019 Monterey auction in mid-August. Especially the LaFerrari as a rather recent model might provide some indication of the demand for limited edition (super-) sports cars.

2014 Ferrari LaFerrari; source: RM Sotheby's

1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta; source: RM Sotheby's

1962 Ferrari 250 GT California Spider; source: RM Sotheby's

But it's not only the price gains for limited edition and 1960es models that underline the brand's strength but also the resale values for "normal" Ferrari cars which are well beyond the usual levels.

Financials

So how does this powerful brand full of history and emotion translate into cold numbers? Revenue for the quarter ended March 31st are by 9.5 percent YoY to €910 million while EBIT grew 10.5 percent to €232 million. Net profit increased by even 20.8 percent to €180 million. Those numbers result in an improvement of the EBIT margin to 24.68 percent (up from 22.69 percent as of Q1 2018).

It should, however, be mentioned that shipments increased 22.7 percent YoY. This is mainly due to the Ferrari Portofino range, shipments of which started in Q2 2018. While YoY all geographies with the exception of Switzerland (where exactly one car less was sold) accounted for an increase in shipments the strongest growth of nearly 80 percent (328 units compared to 183 units in Q1 2018) was achieved in the Greater China region (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan).

Net industrial debt more than halved within a year to now €192 million (from €403 million as of March 31st 2018). If the company continues at this pace it will reach its goal of being net debt free until 2021 at least one year early.

For 2018 Ferrari paid a dividend of €1.03 per share or a total of €194 million. At net profits of €787 million for the full year this amounts to a payout ratio of 24.65 percent.

The Limits Of Growth And Why Not To Fear Them

Of course a company like Ferrari will naturally not be able to grow beyond a certain point in terms of shipments. However I do not think that this should be too much of a problem. Even without a growth of unit sales, Ferrari could still grow revenue by offering more personalization and/or more/higher priced special and/or limited editions. Of course there is also a natural limit to those methods (especially limited editions must remain limited otherwise what would be the point of it). The unit growth might also increasingly be limited by emissions regulations (or more precisely speaking the maximum number of units that a company may produce in order to not have them apply to it).

Yet Ferrari does not necessarily have to grow to create value for its shareholders. All it has to do is to keep up its profitability. Under the assumption that the company will have a net industrial cash position within a year from now (or at latest in 2021) it will then be able to redistribute a greater portion of its income to shareholders. This could on one side be achieved by increasing the payout ratio and raising dividends. On the other hand the probably even more interesting perspective is that of an increased buyback program. If a debt free Ferrari invests a good portion of stable profits into buybacks with the acquired shares being retired while doing as little as keeping the payout ratio stable, shareholders will be enriched without any (inflation adjusted) growth at all.

Valuation Matters After All

Despite all the positive developments, it cannot go unnoticed that Ferrari trades considerably higher compared to one year ago (at which point there were only a few who would call it exactly cheap). The decision to hold on to my position (which I acquired for less than a third of what it's worth now) is a no brainer for me. New investors on the other hand must be aware that the stock already did quite a run. Hence the (relative) upside potential is of course somewhat smaller than it was for instance in July of 2018.

I believe that Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. But it will probably do so at a less rapid pace in the medium term. At this level I would recommend an investment only to those who are seeking for quality first and foremost and are in it for the long run. But for these investors I am convinced the stock remains a very suitable purchase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RACE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.