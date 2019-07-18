Google: A Less Desirable FAANG

While bullish analysts rightfully pounced on Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in June while it was short-term oversold, I see the stock as a much less desirable name than it once was. The company is one of the least "growthy" names of its FAANG counterparts, and this isn't expected to change anytime soon. Unless the company can blow away current estimates of $30.9 billion in revenue for Q2, the company is going to see its first quarter of negative year-over-year sales growth in over two years. This is on top of last quarter's deceleration from 22% to 17%. This is not by any means a death knell for the stock, but it's enough for me to avoid it. It's entirely possible that Google might run up to $1,240 and near its prior highs, but I see the stock as a market performer at best over the next 12 months. Essentially, this means that one would achieve the same results but with slightly lower volatility just holding the S&P 500 (SPY).

Amazon (AMZN) at 90%, Facebook (FB) at 25%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 33%. What do these numbers represent? This is the annual earnings per share growth these companies expect to see from FY-2018 through to the end of FY-2020. Meanwhile, based on current estimates, Google will be lucky to see 19% growth. While this 19% growth rate in annual earnings per share from FY-2018 through FY-2020 is not a terrible metric, a 9% growth rate per year in annual earnings per share isn't anything to get excited about either. The fact that revenue growth is decelerating at the same time makes this less attractive as it begs the question of where growth is going to come from. If the company has had a hard time keeping up with its FAANG peers with decent revenue run rates the past few years, it is likely to fall even further behind when this metric weakens. Let's take a closer look at Google's earnings trend over the past several years to see where we've come from:

(Source: YCharts; Author's Chart)

Looking at the above chart I've built of annual earnings per share (EPS), Google's FY-2019 EPS is expected to be up less than 1%, before resuming its uptrend towards a new high for FY-2020. While this is good news as the uptrend remains intact, companies growing earnings at high single digits per year on average are a dime a dozen. If I was an investor looking at the FAANG names, I would be much more inclined to try and get involved in a growth leader like Amazon on a sharp dip than park myself in Google where there's lackluster growth. Even Facebook's 12% annual earnings per share growth is at least a little more attractive. This does not mean that Google is an unsuitable long candidate; it just means that there are much better opportunities out there, including directly in the FAANG peer group.

(Source: YCharts; Author's Chart)

In an attempt to illustrate my point, above is a chart I've built of Google's annual earnings per share since 2014 vs. Amazon's annual earnings per share since 2014. The one period when it made great sense to own Google (during which period I did own it) was 2016 through 2018 when earnings per share were nearly doubling over a three-year period and accelerating well ahead of the prior year's growth rates. In my November 2016 article, while the stock was trading at $760, I said it was a desirable long candidate and gave it a $1,000 price target. Looking at the above chart, we can see that the slope of Amazon's annual earnings per share is much steeper than that of Google's currently. While Amazon may carry a much higher multiple than Google, I would rather own a leader in the FAANGs that is outpacing most other growth stocks vs. the laggard of the FAANGs which is barely keeping up with the rest of the Internet-Content sector.

Taking a closer look at Google's revenue growth, we can see on the chart the apparent path of decelerating growth rates the company seems to be on here. While deceleration from a high growth rate down to a slightly lower one is not always a big deal, a deceleration into negative territory is generally not what you see in a past fundamental leader. The highest quality and most sustainable earnings growth comes from revenue growth, and therefore, this decelerating trend in revenue growth rates is a bit of a concern (see below). If Google can ramp up revenue growth and this is the bottom of the curve, then clearly this is a non-issue, but for the time being, all we can work with are the facts ahead of us and forward estimates. Based on expectations for the company's Q2 release later this month, it is expecting to report $30.7 billion in revenue, and this will translate to a 5% drop year over year in revenue growth. There is, of course, the possibility that the company significantly beats estimates, but it will need a pretty big beat even just to escape a negative year-over-year print. Even if Google were to beat estimates by 5% and come in at $32.6 billion for Q2, it would still register as a negative year-over-year growth rate from last year's $32.7 billion.

With more than 80% of revenue coming from click-ads and the fact that we see a material slowdown in that business recently, it's easy to see what's contributing to this deceleration. The other headwind from a revenue standpoint is the disappointing Pixel sales. Even though Google is releasing a cheaper option in the form of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3 XL, it remains to be seen how much of a difference this will make in terms of product sales. To summarize, Google investors should be crossing their fingers for a significant revenue beat for Q2 or a robust forward guidance raise. Otherwise, it's hard to imagine the stock following its FAANG peers like Amazon and Facebook back towards new highs.

(Source: YCharts; Author's Chart)

The final problem with the Google story currently is the technical picture. From 2014 through 2018, Google was often leading the market and heading to new highs without the help of the general market or at about the same time. This was a good sign as it showed the stock was a clear technical leader. However, we've seen a change over the past several months. Not only has Google been sold off sharply each time it's approached its past highs near $1,270, but it's also had a very hard time holding support. I do not mind if a stock comes down to test its 40-week moving average every now and then, but it's a minor red flag when this starts becoming a regular occurrence.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the below weekly chart, the stock tested its 40-week moving average in early 2018, broke through it in late 2018, and now has tested it yet again in Q2 2019. The bounces off of this 40-week moving average are becoming less and less impressive, and the 40-week moving average is beginning to lose its positive slope. This does not mean the stock is doomed to much lower prices; it just means that it's trendless currently vs. its two FAANG peers Facebook and Amazon that have made new highs or are within 5% of making new highs.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While I hardly think that Google is short, I do believe there are much better opportunities elsewhere in the market, especially within the FAANG peer group. The two standout names on a technical and fundamental basis are Amazon and Facebook, and these would be the two names I would be focused on during the next bout of market weakness. There's no question that Google will likely surpass its old highs if the S&P 500 tacks on another 8-10% over the next 12 months, but I expect the stock to be a market performer and lag its stronger FAANG peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.