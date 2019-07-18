PGS ASA's (PGSVY) CEO Rune Olav Pedersen on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PGS ASA (OTCPK:PGSVY) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Bard Stenberg - Senior Vice President-Investor Relations and Communications

Rune Olav Pedersen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Gottfred Langseth - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

John Olaisen - ABG

Glenn Lodden - Nordea Markets

Lillian Starke - Morgan Stanley

Sahar Islam - Goldman Sachs

Monika Rajoria - Societe Generale

Morten Nystrøm - Arctic Securities

Christopher Møllerløkken - Carnegie

Mick Pickup - Barclays

Q2 2019 results. My name is Bard Stenberg, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications.

Before we start, I would like to give some practical information.

I would also like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement showing on the screen and available in today's earnings release and presentation.

Today's presentation will be given by CEO, Rune Olav Pedersen; and CFO, Gottfred Langseth.

So with that, it’s my pleasure to give the floor to you, Rune Olav.

Rune Olav Pedersen

Thank you, Bard. Good morning, everyone. Well, we have highlighted our Q2 reports with continued market improvements. And when you look closely at the numbers, you will see that all the numbers in the financial report and also the numbers we will present today will support that we are in a continued improving seismic market.

Some of these numbers are better than we have seen for many years, four to five years, as I will show you. And perhaps the most important number in this respect is the contract revenues of $94.4 million in the quarter. This is the second highest contract revenues we have reported in any single quarter since the fourth quarter of 2014, which is four and a half years ago.

Now you see the price increase we have talked about of more than 35% price increase in 2019 versus 2018 coming through in the numbers. And we've had solid vessel production in the quarter giving this in contract revenues. Secondly, the order book increased by 26% in the quarter from the first quarter to this quarter, the second quarter. That in itself is special.

The first quarter is normally the quarter where we have the strongest backlog, that is when we have booked up to the summer season which is the strongest season; and therefore it is normally the highest in any year. So to go up from that in its self is special. Secondly, the level it is sitting at is high and we haven't seen where it is actually the second highest order book we have seen since the second quarter of 2015.

Further, we are currently experiencing good client interest on our MultiClient surveys and the pre-funding levels are now back to the levels we normally report at slightly above 100% of cash investments.

Late sales were muted in the quarter and it represented a miss versus consensus and generally the only weak number in this report. However, as I will show you, late sales vary from quarter to quarter and the PGS late sales are also subject to fundamental growth over the last years, I will get back to that.

Finally, we initiated a refinancing exercise in the second quarter. We met a deteriorating markets and we decided to withdraw the transaction because the terms offered were not attractive to be just and we expect that we will return to the market to refinance in the second half of 2019.

Over to the financial summary, growth Gottfred will go through the numbers in more detail, but I would like to highlight two numbers from this. We had segment EBITDA of $135 million in the quarter and this is in fact the third-highest EBITDA we have seen in any quarter since the fourth quarter of 2014.

You can see the other two quarters that were higher, that was the second quarter 2018 and the fourth quarter 2018 there, both higher than the second quarter 2019, but other than that there are no single quarter since the fourth quarter 2014 higher than the one we reported this quarter. Secondly, the segment EBIT of $18 million is the second highest we have reported since Q3 2014. So the only quarter where we have reported higher EBIT numbers, and what we are doing this second quarter is the fourth quarter of 2018 where we had fantastic late sales.

These just once again supports the notion that we are in a recovering seismic market and also that we have positioned PGS to deliver stronger numbers even though the market hasn't fully recovered. So, order book, the order book was $3 million at June 30, 2019, and as I said, this is the second highest we've seen since the second quarter 2015 and you can see the first, the highest number in the first quarter of 2017 that is sitting there.

In addition to that, we are in the process of finalizing agreements with the value of approximately $75 million which are no obviously included in the order book as we have today, they were not signed at quarter end, but they are included in the booking numbers you see there, the vessel booking numbers. We are fully booked for the third quarter and we are fully booked for the fourth quarter running seven vessels.

We will reconsider running an eighth, but we are currently fully booked running seven vessels in the fourth quarter. We have booked seven vessel months in the first quarter 2020 and five vessel months also in the second quarter 2020. So the order book and the vessel bookings gives us good visibility into revenues in the remaining part of this year and also into 2020.

And with that, I give the word to you Gottfred.

Thank you. I will start with key financial figures. The segment revenues of $215.6 million is an 8% increase compared to last year segment EBITDA of $135.2 is at par with last year and EBIT of $17.7 million is up $4 million from last year. With respect to the as-reported numbers, the number according to IFRS and IFRS 15 in particular where late sales revenues are recorded on an as completed or as delivered basis. These revenues are lower than the segment numbers so far this year, $23 million in the Q1 and $36 million in year-to-date.

This is driven by timing as you probably know and as a backdrop you will see that for the full year last year the IFRS as-reported numbers were approximately $40 million higher. So this will even out over time, but the as-reported numbers in this report are up here so we can, but as you know we do not see them as reflecting in a way the value creation and the performance in the period.

Net financial items, cost of $31.8 million. Our basic interest cost on interest bearing debt is lower than last year as a result of reduced floating interest rates and reduced debt. The amount of $31.8 includes an impairment relating to our investment in [indiscernible] and it also includes compared to last year now an imputed interest cost on financial or on lease liabilities. Income tax expense for the second quarter was $9.8 million.

On the operational highlights total segment MultiClient revenues $112.4 million. Pre-funding was $67 million which is 102% of the MultiClient cash investment. Late sales in the quarter of $45.6 million. Contract revenues are $94.4 as already mentioned more than three times what we had in second quarter last year and more than a doubling from the first quarter which is driven by primarily an increase in pricing.

MultiClient revenues by region, the pre-funding revenues in the second quarter came primarily from North America, while late sales dominated by Europe. Vessel utilization, we had 88% active vessel time in the second quarter, no standby. This is basically full utilization. We expect high utilization in the third quarter as well, and in the fourth quarter we will as a minimum operate 7 vessels. We may operate 8 depending on getting the right projects.

Cash cost sequentially up compared to the first quarter. Second quarter cash cost impacted by more capacity in operation moving from 6 to 8 vessels operated and high – relatively high project specific costs on some surveys. In addition, we ended up charging some of the reactivation costs relating to Ramform Vanguardto expense rather than reporting it as CapEx. Cash flow, cash from operations $108 million, a slight working capital build in the quarter which is relating to the increased revenues.

We received the second installment from the sale of Ramform Sterling and that is a cash impact of $24.5 million in the quarter, $69 million year-to-date with the two first installments. We had $8.4 million of CapEx relating to Ramform Vanguard in the second quarter and the total CapEx for the reactivation ended up to $15.5 million which is quite a bit lower than the approximately $25 million we indicated quite a while back. That is a combination of two things, we ended up with a lower total expenditure, so it was less expensive in total. And then, a portion of that expenditures have been charged to operating expense rather than capitalized as CapEx.

Lastly on this slide we have reduced our revolver drawings by $90 million year-to-date $60 million reduction in the second quarter. Balance sheet gross interest-bearing debt $1,111 million that is a reduction of $115 million year-to-date. Net interest bearing debt is down $74 million year-to-date and ended up $1,035 million and the liquidity reserve was increased by 48.7 million and ended at $208 million. The total leverage ratio as we calculate it under the credit agreement is $2.85.

On this next slide we have illustrated the cash flow generation for the last 12 months an amount there from available for debt repayment. The numbers for the graph is from the cash flow statement it is sorted in a way to get since there has been some accounting change in between sorted to illustrate this as best we can with financial – the lease payments which are treated as financial items this year after IFRS 16, here included in operating CapEx. So operating cash flow wise it has been historically and also I have grouped the proceeds from selling Sterling and CapEx and expenditure to rig Vanguard as that is related to one and the same event which in total is a net positive of just over $50 million in four periods so far.

As a result, we have reduced our net interest bearing debt by $110 million for the last 12 months. Our free cash flow generation will improve us in a further recovering market.

Then to the debt and drawing facilities, to the left, not a lot of change in our facilities other than a fairly significant reduction of drawings on the RCF as commented on. We planned to change this in the second quarter and initiated a refinancing during the quarter, but decided to withdraw the proposed refinancing as we were hit by a particularly diffi6cult period in the financial markets.

We are generating positive cash flows. It is still 17 months until the senior notes mature, 20 months until the term loan matures. We do however expect and plan to refinance in the second half and we are positioned to execute on short notice.

With that, I think I will give the word back to you Rune Olav.

Thank you, Gottfred. Streamer operations in July 2019 we currently operate two large Titan class vessels, the Ramform Atlas and the Ramform Titan in Canada on MultiClient surveys and also Sanco Atlantic on a 2D survey in Canada. Ramform Tethys is in Guyana, where she has been for at least half a year and will stay for quite a while still. We have Ramform Vanguard and Sanco Swift operating in the North Sea and we have Ramform Sovereign in Angola with Ramform Victory coming back to us as a source vessel operating together with Sovereign there on a 4D program. We have Ramform Hyperion in Australia and we have PGS Apollo finishing off in Indonesia.

Now, I'm going to go through two slides on the seismic market and we're going to start with the Contract segment first. As we have communicated for some time, we have or sorry the prices on the work we have done in 2019 or booked for work in 2019 are more than 35% higher than the average price in 2018 and that is still the case after we have now booked up the third quarter and for the seven vessels in the fourth quarter.

Our booking this year for the winter season for Q4 and Q1 is significantly ahead of where we were at the same time last year. And the bidding activity with leads and bids for new work is on a positive trend that you can see on the two graphs and at levels which we saw back in 2014/15 where obviously they were a lot of more vessels in the seismic market. We do expect contract activity and vessel utilization in general to be higher this winter season compared to last winter season. That is particularly true for PGS as you understand we have already booked up to fourth quarter. So we are seeing Contract segment in recovery.

MultiClient segment has been in fundamental growth for some time. We have invested quite heavily in MultiClient over the last three years. And the bottom graphs show how many square kilometers of MultiClient data we have acquired in 2016, 2017, and 2018 and as you can see these are at high levels and increasing quite dramatically into 2018. These are of course investments that we will draw on with respect to late sales in the years to come.

Now, and when it comes to late sales, there are strong quarterly fluctuations. I say this I think every quarter, whether we have very strong late sales or more muted late sales, like this quarter. There are strong quarterly variations that will continue. What we have done here is that we have combined the last 12 months of late sales, that is the graph to the right on the top illustration, last 12 months, June 30, 2019 combined late sales.

And then we have last 12 months June 30, 2018 and last 12 months June 30, 2017. And what you see, obviously, is that there is growth in late sales in PGS. You’ll see that there is slightly less than 20% growth from the June 30, 2017 numbers to the June 30, 2018 numbers and more than 20% growth from the June 30, 2018 numbers to the June 30, 2019 numbers. So even with the muted late sales we have had in this quarter which have received quite a bit of attention, there is sequential growth and underlying fundamental growth in the PGS late sales.

We also have a large opportunity basket for the second half of 2019 when it comes to late sales. This is partly due to the fact that our internal forecast for late sales have been skewed to the second half of 2019 all along and secondly, obviously, there are opportunities which we would have hoped to have closed in the second quarter of 2019 which are still alive, but has spilled over into the second half and then obviously increasing the opportunity basket for the second half of 2019.

This is why we are saying that we are confident that late sales for PGS will be stronger in the second half of 2019 and it has been in the first half. There will be strong quarterly fluctuations going forward as well. So prefunding revenues, it is good to see that our prefunding revenues are back to normal levels with above a 100% pre-funding of cash investments in this quarter and we still believe that the prefunding level for the full-year of 2019 will be in the upper half of the guided interval of 8% to 220% of cash investments.

We are now experiencing something we experienced when the market was strong, namely that there is internal competition for the PGS vessels. That means that you have, both our contract and MultiClient segment both have been wanting our vessels. Going forward, we will have to allocate capacity to MultiClient in competition with Contract. This has not been the case for four years. If you do have a MultiClient project for the last four years you would do it. That is no longer the case as the Contract segment is also increasing profitability. We will have to balance these things off going forward. All-in-all, the MultiClient segment is also in fundamental growth.

Supply reduction, you have seen this graph before. There is a significant supply reduction over the last years and we - average capacity is down close to 50% from 2013 till today. However, we expect that the seasonal fluctuation we have seen over the last years, you can see from - almost from 16 or from 16 going forward you will see that there is a peak in supply in the summer months and a drop of supply in the winter months. We expect that to be less visible going forward, as we expect there to be higher demand during the winter seasons going forward.

Guidance, we still guide on the group cash cost of $550 million approximately. We now guide on the MultiClient cash investments of $225 million, that is down from $250 million we guided on in the first quarter and we expect to use approximately 50% of our 3D vessel time on MultiClient in 2019. It is important to note that both the group gross cash cost guidance and the MultiClient cash investment guidance assumes seven vessels in operations in the fourth quarter which we have now fully booked.

As Gottfred mentioned, we may, depending on projects whether we can build project elect to operate eight vessels in the fourth quarter, that may increase the gross cash cost for company and it also may increase MultiClient cash investments if obviously this is a MultiClient program that we will embark on.

CapEx, we are now guiding that at approximate the $70 million down from approximately $85 and the main driver for that is that the reactivation of Ramform Vanguard became quite a bit cheaper than what we had expected.

So in summary, we are in a real seismic market recovery and we believe we have shown that through this presentation and with the Q2 numbers that both the Contract segment and the MultiClient segment is in recovery mode. The Contract revenues in the quarter were strong. They benefited from strong price increase and good vessel productivity.

We have a strong order book increase which is driven by substantial increase in contract volume and that gives us visibility into the second half of 2019 and further into the first half of 2020. And we are also experiencing solid prefunding for our ongoing MultiClient survey and all of this together with the fundamental underlying growth of our late sales causes us to conclude that we are in a recovering seismic market.

With that I think I will give the word back to you Bard, thank you.

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

We can start with the audience in Oslo, if there is any questions from the audience in Oslo, if not we can go to the Web where it’s Philip Sisner [ph] . He is asking…

Unidentified Analyst

I'm seeing your leverage ratio at 2.8 times at the moment, barely within the RCF covenantal 3 times this quarter. As I know this covenantal drops to 2.75 per Q3 2019, how are you going to solve this without an equity issue?

Gottfred Langseth

Not sure I see the relationship between the two things, but let me answer the first question. We are at 2.85, we expect to be below 2.75 and by third quarter and had had them in our forecast.

Bard Stenberg

And that's John [indiscernible] Santos from UBS.

Unidentified Analyst

On the debt refinancing, if the market remains weak in second half 2019 what alternatives are you considering?

Rune Olav Pedersen

We’re not going to the alternatives. We initiated a process in the second quarter or we ended in a period in the market with a strong negative turn in sentiment that is particularly difficult. We are quite confident with the market and the sentiment that we see today, we are able to find a structure that would enable us to refinance during the second half. Clearly during the process that we had in second quarter where we met a lot of investors we've got and brought with us a lot of perspectives on things we could look at. We just based on the structure we will take that into account when we plan for the fall.

Bard Stenberg

Okay, our next question comes from John Olaisen at ABG.

John Olaisen

Usually, contract prices are somewhat lower in the winter season than the summer season, is this likely to be the case for the upcoming winter too?

Rune Olav Pedersen

I'm going to be careful obviously commenting on pricing in that period, but in general the situation is as stated in the question that is the pricing is stronger and the demand is stronger during the summer season and the winter season. I think we could probably expect a similar development over this winter season even if demand is higher this winter season than what we have seen in earlier seasons.

Bard Stenberg

Then he follows up with…

John Olaisen

You said that PGS had expectations of low late sales in Q2, what are your expectations for Q3 versus Q4?

Rune Olav Pedersen

You know, we're not going to comment on the specific quarters, but rather stick to the second half. Having said that, it is clear the fourth quarter is normally quite a bit stronger than all the other quarters in a year and I see no reason not to expect that also this year that the fourth quarter will be the strongest quarter in the year. Nothing in our client dialogue or in our leads basket that would tell us that, that should change this year.

Bard Stenberg

He has another follow up on the debt.

John Olaisen

Any other debt investors put into Q2 inside your position when you tried to refinance recently?

Gottfred Langseth

I'm not sure, I should comment on that. I don't know it.

Rune Olav Pedersen

No, I think, you will…

Gottfred Langseth

I can't comment on that.

Rune Olav Pedersen

No.

Bard Stenberg

Then we have Glenn Lodden at Nordea Markets.

Glenn Lodden

In regards to the lower MultiClient investments guidance, are there any specific projects you are setting aside later this year?

Rune Olav Pedersen

I'm not sure I understood the question, could you repeat the question, please?

Bard Stenberg

He is asking in regards to the lower MultiClient investment guidance are there any specific projects you are setting aside for later this year?

Rune Olav Pedersen

Yes. Okay. Now I understand. I wouldn't say that. I think we know - we are - at any time, we obviously have a basket on MultiClient projects working up at and coming to maturity as of - in different timings, and this is about allocating our vessels in the most optimal way, which may have, you know, let's say pushed some MultiClient programs further out into 2020 or other contract jobs which well paid have taken their place. So it's more of an allocation exercise we are doing as this becomes concrete versus this becoming more of an estimate in what we believe earlier in the year. So it's more things coming in - becoming concrete and therefore shifting around a little bit in time.

Bard Stenberg

Okay. Our next question comes from Lillian Starke in Morgan Stanley.

Lillian Starke

What have been the triggers for clients to move some purchases into second half 2019?

Rune Olav Pedersen

There are many - I will say many different reasons here. Some are related to clients, their decision processes not going at the pace we would have liked it to go, others are related to uplifts from awarded acreage in countries where there are direct awards, where you're missing the signature, therefore, you cannot realize the uplift.

And others are again, are related to events taking place later in time, and the clients have felt that, we don't need to pull the trigger in the second quarter, we can wait till later. So there are many different elements of why things have slipped from the second quarter and into the second half. yes.

Bard Stenberg

And she is also asking, if we could give an update or color on the development of the 4D markets and news on the 4D markets.

Rune Olav Pedersen

Yes. Yes, I guess, there is no news, it remains very strong. And a lot of the contract opportunities and the contract we are doing during 2019 are 4D. We are currently engaged in particularly two very large 4D jobs over multiple months, which continues to be bigger. So the 4D markets remain strong is, I guess, the update on that. Yes.

Bard Stenberg

Then we have another question from John Olaisen at ABG.

John Olaisen

Any chance that you could utilize eight vessels in Q4? And what about Q1 2020, will it be six, seven or eight vessels?

Rune Olav Pedersen

Yes. It is obviously a chance that we will go to eight vessels in the fourth quarter. If we do so, it's likely that we would then like to see visibility for that eight vessels through the first quarter. So that we won't go to - we will not go to eight vessels if we win one month's job in November, to put it that way. We will build a program for that eighth vessel, so that we can see it through the winter before we bring it out.

So currently with the seven vessels in the fourth quarter it is likely that we will run seven vessels in the first quarter as well. If we do bring in an eighth vessel into the fourth quarter, then we will aim to utilize those eight vessels through the winter.

Bard Stenberg

Next question comes from Sahar Islam in Goldman Sachs.

Sahar Islam

How should we think about the cash flow for the second half of 2019? What is cash generation from the Contract division, and are there any working capital cash flow movements to be aware of?

Gottfred Langseth

I think, I find it difficult to go in to the details around this. We gave - we have given earlier an indication of how we could see the full year. We have given the gross cash cost, the CapEx, and the elements in a way everything else under the revenue. And I don't think this is the appropriate time to give an estimate on revenues and then in a way, there by then maybe also a bit of the working capital change.

I think it's fair to say that in a way, our aim is to keep the working capital at a fairly - sorry, stable level and collect things as swiftly as possible. So the working capital will depend on quite a lot in a way the action level in the last four to six weeks before the year-end on the late sales side.

Bard Stenberg

Sahar Islam is also asking…

Sahar Islam

What is the competitive landscape like in the Contract market and how do you expect this to evolve with the share or after market share, post its CGG acquisition?

Rune Olav Pedersen

Yes. No. I mean, the competitive landscape currently is fairly transparent. Obviously, we have CGG using some of its capacity in the contract market and we have Shearwater and practice in ourselves. I mean, it is still, I would say strong competition, but at the same time, you can see that we are able to use and have been able to use some of our differentiators to build a strong backlog on strong pricing through this year. So there is possibility to differentiate in this competitive environment.

And then the question related to Shearwater's acquisition of CGG. Well, then we will be facing one less competitor and in an Contract acquisition which generally is positive for the other competitors in the market. At the same time, we don't expect Shearwater to retire any of the CGG vessels. So whether it will impact competition, you know, it will be positive. But whether it will have a material impact or more of a smaller impact, it's still difficult to see. But there is still strong competition in the seismic space.

Bard Stenberg

Somewhat related question from Monika Rajoria in Societe Generale.

Monika Rajoria

Do you see competition intensifying due to the TGS buying Spectrum and CGG transaction with Shearwater? And how is PGS place in the new competitive environments?

Rune Olav Pedersen

Yes, I would take the TGS acquisition of Spectrum, and I don't think that will impact PGS in any material way at all. I'm sure there are some positives and some negatives related to that for us, but I don't and overall, I think it's very rather neutral for us. We, as I said, are able to utilize some of the differentiators we have versus the others in the market, which goes both to the streamer technology and the GeoStreamer and the improved image we can deliver to the market, recognizing there are only two to three other vessels in the world fleet with similar imaging capabilities as the GeoStreamer.

And then secondly, our very large vessels, we're seeing some - the return of some large jobs in harsh environments coming to the market where obviously the Titan class vessels are very cost efficient and a safe bet for clients if they want the job done in an environment like that.

So we are able to differentiate on many different elements in the current market which is obviously an improvement from the market we saw at least some two, three years back where it was - most of the jobs were smaller and people weren't that concerned with quality, which is changing and changing in favor of the PGS differentiators.

Bard Stenberg

Then we have a question from Morten Nystrøm in Arctic Securities.

Morten Nystrøm

Why do you expect late sales to rebound in the second half 2019? Is it only related to the budget flush effects?

Rune Olav Pedersen

It is obviously partly related to that, but I think I've already commented upon it. We have a fairly large opportunity basket for the second half and we've seen all through the first half of 2019 that our largest clients and where we have our library, it was likely to be more purchases in the second half than in the first half of the year. So, we are not surprised that the first half turned out or if it does turn out weaker than the second half. That is not a surprise to us and the way we have seen the market develop.

And it's great to say we would have liked to have had more late sales in the second quarter in isolation, that's clear. But here we feel we have been, as I understand, we have lost quite a few of the leads we were working on didn't materialize in the second quarter. They're not dead. They're not gone away. They're still leads and there's still dialogue ongoing. And we expect a healthy part of those leads to materialize during the second half. And therefore, you could say that the leads basket increased going into the second half as far as the sales were muted in the second quarter.

Bard Stenberg

Nystrøm also has a question on the working capital, which Gottfred hasaddressed already. Then he also is asking, is it more likely that refinancing now includes equity, given the failure in the first attempts.

Gottfred Langseth

It is still our clear plan to refinance without using equity.

Bard Stenberg

Email question from Christopher Møllerløkken at Carnegie.

Christopher Møllerløkken

The Contract seismic market seems to enjoy a strong momentum, while the prefunding backlog continues to be significantly down year-over-year and the reasons why there seems to be more difficult to secure prefunding for new projects this year?

Rune Olav Pedersen

We have experienced that for a while I would say, and we have communicated that also, at least two to three quarters now. I think, I actually think that is improving and I think we will see that the prefunding backlog will increase somewhat going forward, still in the sense I am having right now that it is becoming a bit easier. It has puzzled us why the Contract market has been - has improved quite a bit through the period and it has remained difficult to get prefunding over the last quarters. But I actually think that is about to adjust itself a little bit from our internal forecasts and what we are working on. We will see.

Bard Stenberg

And we have another question from Christopher Møllerløkken in Carnegie.

Christopher Møllerløkken

You're now fully booked for both Q3 and Q4. Normally Q4 is a quarter where you reposition your fleet. What would be a fair assumption for vessels steam for Q4?

Gottfred Langseth

That's a good, that's and I should probably know that, why we are having for a full year average, we have typically 10% to 11% steam across the year. Q4 would be - would be higher – a bit higher than that. But I wouldn't expect, yes I obviously have the number, but not in my head. So I would expect a bit higher than 11% that would, that probably not over and it will be on sort of 13%, 14% or something like that, that if you're, I think we leave it with that. I probably said too much already.

Bard Stenberg

Then we have another question from Monika Rajoria in Societe Generale.

Monika Rajoria

Is prefunding a rate guidance for this year is still in the higher side of the targeted level 8% to 120%.

Rune Olav Pedersen

Yes.

Bard Stenberg

And then she is also asking…

Monika Rajoria

Is the sale going to be material region for PGS in the second half because of the upcoming year awards?

Rune Olav Pedersen

Well - we expect to sell from our Brazil library also or in the second half. That's clear. Some of that is around related and now there is just general sales from Brazil.

Bard Stenberg

A somewhat related question from Sahar Islam in Goldman Sachs.

Sahar Islam

Are there particular licensing rounds you would highlight in the second half of 2019 as important drivers for your late sales?

Rune Olav Pedersen

There are - but I'm not sure I want to highlight and there are several. I mean, we have geographically diverse library and there are licensing rounds that are important, Brazil being among them. And there are also licensing rounds coming up later, basically not in the second half, but in 2020, where people will by day tie in front of those licensing rounds.

So for example, the fact that Angola is reinitiating, there or initiating a regime of - licensing rounds more on a general basis will be positive for our large library in that country as well. And obviously the North Sea is important with the upcoming up around where the awards are very early in January normally in 2020. So, yes, there are several. There also I mentioned a few.

Bard Stenberg

Next question comes from Mick Pickup in Barclays.

Mick Pickup

Your talk of competition between Contract and MultiClient due to profitability, is that on the EBITDA level or with levels that now Contract is back in positive territory, wants to get more insights into the competitive internal competition over capacity?

Rune Olav Pedersen

I mean, the contract segment is profitable. It is EBIT positive and double digit current gain. That means that some of these - some of these jobs are at EBIT levels that competes with MultiClient projects and others obviously, this is a mix. And others will obviously not be at profitability levels that compete with a MultiClient project. Then it becomes a balancing act with obviously the Contract revenues being not risked, while MultiClients in revenues are risked as you estimate late sales over time and also elements of bringing cash flow in earlier versus later. So there is a mix here, but yes, there are contract jobs now that competes on profitability with MultiClient projects.

Bard Stenberg

Okay. Are there any questions from the audience in Oslo? If not, that brings us to the end of the questions from the Web. So, thank you all for coming and thank you all for logging into the webcast and have a nice day. Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.