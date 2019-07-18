Senseonics Is Hitting An Inflection Point

There will come a moment when the cash bleed will greatly diminish and with it the need for additional financing, but that still seems a couple of years off.

If operational cost don't increase a whole lot more from the current $100M level, the company has cash for another 5-6 quarters; they will still need more financing.

From a revenue growth perspective, things look very good, but the company is still bleeding cash and that's not going to change anytime soon.

Senseonics (SENS) is introducing a revolutionary implantable CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) device called Eversense in the market that, based on the available evidence, is likely to make life better for patients.

However, as we warned in our previous article in April, it isn't making life better for investors, at least not yet. At the most basic level it's pretty straightforward.

Introducing such a new device is expensive; regulators, doctors, payers (health insurers) and patients have to be convinced of the benefits of adopting and reimbursing the CGM device.

A bit of a race between increasing adoption of the CGM device and increasing share count is taking place, and so far the latter has been winning:

This isn't surprising of course. Investing in the technology, market, sales etc. is front-loaded, revenue is only increasing slowly and still far from levels where the company is anywhere near generating cash:

As a result, it's no surprise they have to rely on the financial markets to keep going:

The total debt at the end of Q1 was actually $65.2M although the company also still has $103.7M in cash and equivalents.

On July 16 there was another offering, this time $80M of convertible notes with an aggregate principal amount of 5.25% due 2025. However, things are not that bad:

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering of the 2025 notes to repurchase $29.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2023 notes in privately negotiated transactions

So it's only roughly $50M in new financing. However, at the same time it's also offering $25M in common stock (with the possible addition of another $3.75M). And there is more, from the 10-K:

This all doesn't look very promising from an investor point of view, and that's why we couldn't recommend the shares in our previous article and indeed the share price has trended down quite heavily:

Light at the end of the tunnel?

At some point, the company will accumulate sufficient sales which will stop the losses and (more importantly) cash bleed from getting worse and these will get to improve. There are two main determinants for this:

Sales acceleration

Leverage

Most important is of course the acceleration of sales. So far sales have been increasing rapidly, but not anywhere near a level where the company will be self-sustaining. But there is a new program, the Bridge Access Program, that seems to speed things up pretty dramatically.

The Bridge Access Program propelling growth

We described that program in our previous article, but in summary it offers its Eversense CGM system for $99 plus the cost of the implant procedure in order to increase market acceptance and as a way to pressure the insurers that there is great demand from patients. The Q1CC gave some further clarity on the mechanics:

So our bridge program helps to offset the patient out of pocket costs associated with the Eversense sensor and transmitter. And so if an eligible patient has an out of pocket costs higher than $99, whether that is due to deductible, copay, coinsurance or non-coverage. But the bridge program does not offset the cost of the procedure as that is between the physician and the patient.

This seems to have helped already, even if it was only available for 10 days in Q1 (Q1CC):

To put things in perspective, and comparing the first few weeks of the year before the program launched to the weeks after the program launch, we've seen shipments of Eversense which have nearly tripled per week. We've seen a fivefold increase in the number of patients covered by the four largest payers currently holding experimental investigational designations with Eversense. We've seen that we have essentially doubled the number of prescriptions written each week, and we've seen a 66% increase in the number of healthcare professionals prescribing patients each week.... Most encouragingly, we have received over 2,000 prescriptions for Eversense as part of the program.

There are now 400+ healthcare providers prescribing Eversense, up from 250 at the end of Q4 and this is just the US (in their bigger EU market they have 700 clinics and almost 1000 physicians authorized to do sensor placement). Here is a summary of the gains Raymond James Investor Presentation June 2019:

The company now serves over 66M covered lives with Eversense and are well on the way to reach their 100M target at the end of the year and 250M by the end of next year.

Other growth opportunities

For the company to get to their 250M target, Medicare coverage is crucial and first they have to get over the hurdle to get the PMA supplement to expand the label of the 90 day sensor as a non-adjuctive therapy and receive the dosing claim, which they expect to happen this summer.

There are of course a host of other growth drivers:

Increased coverage

Increased prescriptions

Geographical expansion

Patient expansion

180 day CGM

Artificial pancreas

The list of payers who cover the Eversense continues to increase; in Q1 for instance with Techniker, the largest German payer representing over 10M lives, or in Austria where coverage is now complete. There is also significant progress in the US (Q1CC):

With the recent positive coverage decisions from Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employees Plan we are two-thirds of the way through our covered lives target for the year in four months.

Aetna was of course a big win for them with 22M lives. Being the only CGM device that is MRI compatible also helps acceptance, especially with payers. Getting ICGM status would provide additional benefit and the company is in the process of obtaining that.

The EU is at present the most important market for the company, powered by their partnership with Roche. The expansion here is going by contract and the company gained $2.6M from this contract. From the Raymond James Investor Presentation June 2019:

Still, the company is only present in 15 countries so there are plenty of geographical expansion opportunities left.

Another encouraging sign is that the Eversense seems to expand the market for CGM products as the latest figures from Germany point to 50% of new customers are first time CGM users (it's lower in the US at 25%). This is actually not so surprising given the inherent benefits (RJ presentation):

Another possible expansion is to include more type 2 diabetes patients (the vast majority of their patients are type 1).

The company also has a pretty sophisticated product strategy (RJ presentation):

Duration extension to 180 days would expand the products competitive position considerably (Q1CC):

The entire reason that we're focused on taking a 90 day product to a 180 days and then 180 days to 365 is because we do recognize that we have a very unique cost position so that we can support the dynamics and potentially lead the dynamics and cost reductions in the future as we go into that much broader population.

There are clinical trials (involving, how appropriate, 180 patients) for the 180 day sensor ongoing in multiple clinics around the US and product launch is expected later in 2020 in the US but it is already in use in some European countries.

The artificial pancreas is still years away though:

Guidance

The 2019 revenue is guided as $25-$30M (this is net of the co-pays of the Bridge Program) and they have a fair degree of certainty because of their contractual relationship with Roche which buys most of the product in Q4 for the ensuing year so a big Q4 is baked in.

Margins

Not one of the most friendly margin graphs we've seen. Gross margin suffered a bit from a one-off rise in COGS (Q1CC):

The decrease was primarily due to obsolescence related to product upgrades, as well as product expiry due to the Roche distribution of agreement.

Operational margins aren't pretty either, to put it mildly:

S&M increased by $9.4M to $12.8M in Q1 (y/y).

R&D decreased by $1M to $7.1M (y/y).

G&A increased by $2.5M to $6.5M (y/y).

The multiplication in S&M cost was mostly related to the building out of their US sales force, but this is a pretty scary story still with negative gross margins and quarterly operational cost at 4x this years guided revenue.

Valuation

A traditional valuation exercise isn't very helpful at this stage; what we want to know is the moment when revenues are large enough to start generating cash and stop the dilution.

With negative gross margins and roughly $100M in operational cost a year, that moment is still a couple of years out, at least, making more financing almost inevitable.

The following is just a bit of a guess, but assuming 25% gross margins the company needs at least $400M in revenues to get to that moment, providing operational cost don't increase any further (which seems unlikely, quite frankly, expansion will require more S&M) so it might be more like $500M+.

Now, revenue growth is likely to accelerate (as it happens, it is already accelerating) but it has to more than tenfold from this year's level in order to come anywhere close.

Things are not necessarily all that bleak though, because it really depends on how much more they have to dilute. Another 250M shares would give the company an additional year and a half, perhaps even two years (on top of the 5 quarters or so they can survive with the present cash).

It's not out of the question that the company could approach $500M in revenues in 2022, and with 500M shares outstanding they would sell for only 1x sales, which would actually be a bit of a bargain.

But remember, this is a theoretical exercise with figures that, while not entirely picked out of thin air, have very little hard substantiation. While 25% gross margin might even be low, we fear that the $100M in operational cost could still rise considerably.

And of course, getting anywhere close to $500M in revenue in three years is also a bit of a stretch, to put it mildly.

On the other hand, we don't entirely have to go to cash flow neutral, as long as the cash burn is really reduced from the $100M+ the company is now running on it can stretch the financing until we reach cash flow break-even.

But we're afraid we have too little hard data to narrow things down and give anywhere near a realistic perspective.

Conclusion

The company had just about enough cash to last them through the year so they embarked on some new financing giving them another couple of quarters.

While the company has a product that is very well positioned to conquer a large chunk of the market and there will be a big jump in revenue from H2 this year and especially next year if they get Medicare coverage, we still see them having to come back to the markets for more financing.

Given the share price crash resulting from this week's financing, that is going to get ever more dilutive and fully diluted since we are already approaching 250M shares.

It saddens us to say that an inflection point in terms of uptake and revenue growth seems to be occurring but for investors it is still difficult to see light at the end of the tunnel. So even after Wednesday's 23% decline we can't wholeheartedly recommend to buy the shares at this point, even if we're pretty sure that moment will come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.