Weak Loan Growth And Tighter Spreads Pinching Commerce Bancshares
Summary
Commerce continues to post underwhelming loan growth, as management walks away from underpriced business late in the cycle.
Commerce has abundant capital, but whole bank M&A seems like a lower-probability use of that capital.
With some potential spread risk to rate cuts, lackluster growth prospects, and a weak dividend yield, I'm not willing to pay up for Commerce shares.
I haven’t been very bullish on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH), as I think the market assigns too high of a quality premium relative to this Midwestern bank’s lackluster growth profile and its-good-but-not-THAT-good credit quality.