The Analysts Are Wrong - Wabtec Is A Strong Buy

Wabtec has the skill to exploit these opportunities. In 2022, the stock should be at $125-145, compared to $72 now. It is a strong buy.

The keys to growth by 2022 are the $19 billion of high-margin locomotive backlog and the attainment of synergies of $250 million.

Wabtec second quarter earnings will likely be 75-95 cents compared to a loss of 4 cents in the first quarter.

Wabtec Stock

Wabtec (WAB) earnings will be sharply higher in the second quarter and double by 2022. Currently, analysts of all types from Wall Street houses like Goldman Sachs to Zacks, the Motley Fool, Buckingham, and Jim Cramer rate Wabtec as a hold. This year’s earnings will be lower than last year. A manufacturing business is hard for them to understand, and $8 billion sales business is not worth much effort. There are so many unknowns. You have to be a real contrarian to recommend a purchase or an insider. Management sold before the first quarter and made a big profit. Now, they are buying again. While others may be right in the short term, the downside of being wrong is small. It is undervalued, so it is a strong buy.

My last review of Wabtec, before the first quarter earnings announcement, forecast an ugly quarter and recommended sale. The first quarter had a loss of four cents per share. This was because of the purchase accounting and other transaction costs, coupled with the fact that the first quarter contained only 5 weeks of the newly acquired GE (GE) Transportation business.

The New Wabtec

Wabtec built the company by continuous cost reduction and growing by acquisition of railway equipment businesses, whose market share was first or second in their niche. This produced revenue growth of 10% and profit growth 13% over the decade before the GE Transportation acquisition.

Wabtec has industrial and power generation businesses because some of the railway equipment businesses also serve these markets. It has a $600 million digital business that produces the Positive Train Control (PTC) systems. It acquired a transit business. GE Transportation is the world’s largest locomotive manufacturer. They also produce mining equipment and marine engines. Transportation has a digital business of the same size as Wabtec that produces systems to improve railroad operations. The new Wabtec has 55% of the business outside the U.S. and 55% in the aftermarket.

Wabtec was very disciplined in cost reduction and acquisition. The “Wabtec Excellence” program was created to drive continuous cost reduction. From a North American freight railroad business, they expanded into the transit equipment business and into international markets.

Wabtec guidance for 2019 is shown below. The first quarter EPS was negative four cents due to the transaction costs, while the average for the next three quarters is 85 cents.

In 2018, Wabtec's EPS was $3.05 - 18% below this year’s guidance of $2.50 with the expansion in shares from the acquisition. If the second quarter achieves the average of 85 cents, it will be seven cents lower than last year’s 92 cents.

Locomotives

Locomotive production peaked in at 1,000 units. In 2018, it was 272. That is the trough of the cycle. Production will be higher in 2019. Like most wild swings in railroad equipment, this one was driven by government action. The EPA issued its Tier IV emission standards for large diesel engines. Revulsion over the cost of these standards led to the collapse of this market. The GE Transportation response was to add motoring equipment to predict maintenance problems and offset the higher maintenance cost of the pollution control equipment.

A locomotive can be used for a quarter century, but the maintenance cost and schedule disruptions will increase. Locomotive purchases can be deferred as they were in the recession or in reaction to tier IV. The variation in production is illustrated below.

As locomotive sales dropped, transportation emphasized aftermarket service, so now, 70% of locomotives have service contracts. They also moved into locomotive rebuilds. New locomotives prices depend upon the model and the optional equipment. They average about $3.5 million per unit. Rebuild prices are more variable. They average about $1.0 million. The rebuild extends the life of the locomotive. A bonus in the United States is that they do not have to meet the Tier IV emission standards. DC locomotives can be rebuilt to convert to the more efficient AC system.

Wabtec states that locomotive production will double by 2021. That would be 550 locomotives. The average volume in the decade before the acquisition was 670. Management expects that India, with its new local plant, will sell 100 per year or 1,000 over the next decade.

The acquisition of transportation increased the backlog by $19 billion and the backlog shippable in the next 12 months by $3.6 billion. The backlog contains 2,000 new locomotives (7 years' production at 2018 rates) and 900 rebuilds. International accounts for about two-thirds of the new locomotive prospects with opportunities in Southeast Asia, Africa, Kazakhstan, and Brazil.

Synergies

Wabtec is disciplined in achieving synergies. Now, Wabtec has acquired a business that is as large as they are, and they are faced with integrating it. Synergies from this acquisition are $250 million by 2022.

The synergies are largely cost reductions, with limited revenue gains:

Sales, General, and Administration

Combined Sourcing

Facility Consolidation

Information Technology

Wabtec is moving to both achieve the synergies and integrate the two businesses. Only $20 million in synergies are planned in 2019.

U.S. Rail Traffic

Car loadings in June were 5.3% below the prior year, the fifth straight monthly decline. Excluding coal and grain, car loadings in June were down 3.1%. This will reduce the Air Brake business, but it will have a lesser impact on locomotives.

Precision Railroading

Precision railroading starts with careful scheduling to minimize the time spent in railroad yards and increasing the time in transit. It has led to closed yards, big reductions in railroad labor, locomotives and freight cars. Despite the faster transit times, shippers are not happy. One of them described it as “Doing less with less and charging more.” Shippers complain about higher fees for freight cars not returned on time. Wabtec’s position is that precision railroading will make the railroads more competitive, so it will be good in the long run. As suppliers of digital systems that aid precision railroading, that is the only position they can take.

Earnings Projection

The most realistic projection of P/E is to take the 12-month forward. Adding another quarter to the guidance results in an EPS of $3.39. This produces a P/E of 21, which is modest for a stock of this growth potential. Working from the average locomotive production of 670 and assuming 2019 production of 370 produces an additional 300 units in 2022. With the management emphasis on locomotives, synergies, and integration, I assumed that the business outside of new locomotives would grow at a slower rate of 5%. The interest cost should drop, as the debt taken on for the acquisition is paid down to 2.5 times EBITDA.

The additional $3 per share and the P/E of 21 result in a 2022 stock price of $135, so a reasonable stock price target is $125 to $145. I believe that the second quarter will likely be 75 to 95 cents. The stock target would be $78 to $85.

Conclusion

Locomotives and International growth are key to making this plan happen. Therefore, Wabtec took the highly unusual step of appointing the head of GE Transportation, a Brazilian engineer with extensive international experience, as Wabtec’s new CEO. The lead director, who bought the Air Brake business from a conglomerate and established a disciplined high growth business, remains determined to see the business produce exceptional results. Wabtec is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.