Curaleaf: Zero In On Aggressive 2019 Revenue Target

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) has emerged as one of the most dominant cannabis companies in the U.S. since it went public in October 2018. The company has reached a scale that is only matched by few and is expanding quickly through organic growth and large scale M&A. The latest quarter showed continued expansion but growth has slowed down significantly. We think Curaleaf's 2019 guidance could be at risk based on early 2019 results.

2019 Q1 Review

Curaleaf announced 2019 Q1 results which showed another quarter of top line growth. However, the revenue growth has slowed down significantly from the 40-50% range previously to only 11% in the last quarter. We believe Curaleaf has a few levers that will propel its near to medium-term growth outlook, which would be critical for investors to assess its valuation.

(Source: Public Filings)

One of the key metrics that investors will be looking for is the 2019 guidance provided by management during its 2018 Q3 earnings release. As we discussed in "Ambitious 2019 Guidance Targets $400 Million Revenue," Curaleaf guided for $400 million of revenue and $100 million of free cash flow in 2019. Based on Curaleaf's current valuation of C$4.7 billion, the highest among all U.S. cannabis stocks, we think the company is under pressure to prove its worth by meeting this target. However, based on 2019 Q1 results, we think the target could be a little too ambitious. Despite all these, we think there are a few levers that will drive incremental growth.

2019 Revenue Of $400M?

First of all, the company acquired Select, a cannabis oil wholesaler in the West Coast for $950 million. Select is a well-known cannabis oil wholesale brand in the West Coast that generated $117 million of sales in 2018. However, Select is a low-margin business with gross profit well below 20% which could prove challenging from an earnings and cash flow point of view. We do like the deal because Curaleaf was able to acquire an established multi-state brand that has existing cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution infrastructure in place. Given everything that Curaleaf has said and done, this deal fits perfectly into its strategy of building a single national brand, which is different from others that focus on a house of brands approach e.g. Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF).

(Investor Presentation)

The company is also aggressively pursuing growth in Arizona and Florida, two key states that allow for operations with scale. Curaleaf just acquired its 8th dispensary in Arizona and is rivaling local favorite Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) which is also subject to state law of 10 max locations per license holder. Curaleaf currently has 24 locations operating in Florida and expects to reach 35 locations by the end of 2019. Judging from the immense financial success that Trulieve has achieved in Florida, we think Curaleaf has a lot of potential to improve its operations in Florida because it currently earns much less per store than Trulieve does.

(March 2019 Investor Presentation)

Enough Room For Growth?

The biggest question mark for Curaleaf is its ability to expand beyond 2019. Based on guidance provided by Curaleaf earlier this year, the company is targeting reaching 70 stores by the end of 2019. However, it is also surprising that the company appears to be running out of room for growth as it predicts only 2 additional stores to be opened during 2020. This problem is not unique to Curaleaf as it actually has footprints in most of the key states. Most U.S. MSOs will face a similar question of whether they have enough room for growth in order to grow into their current valuation.

(Source: TSX)

Curaleaf currently trades at 24x EV/Revenue based on annualized 2019 Q1 results. This appears to be in-line with other MSO peers including Harvest Health, Green Thumb, and Cresco Labs. The stock has come off its 52-week high after reaching over C$15 per share on the back of several announcements including a national CBD deal with CVS and the acquisition of Select. It is also important to keep in mind that Curaleaf raised $400 million at C$11.45 during its RTO which means that there is a large group of investors that are currently significantly under the water on their investments (assuming they didn't sell during the last bull market).

Looking Ahead

Curaleaf reported a slow 2019 Q1 with revenue growth decreasing to 11% after several periods of 40%+ growth. We think growth should accelerate during 2019 with its acquisition of national cannabis oil wholesaler Select and continued store rollouts in Florida, Nevada, and other states. However, its 2019 revenue guidance of $400 million (announced before the acquisition of Select which will add at least $117 million in low-margin revenue) is looking increasingly ambitious based on Q1 readings. It would take significant growth during the rest of 2019 for Curaleaf to meet its guidance.

If Curaleaf fails to meet its 2019 guidance, we think investors will likely penalize the stock given that it will leave a question mark over the management team and their ability to execute on the stated business plan. At this point, we think Curaleaf remains a core holding for investors looking to gain exposure to the U.S. cannabis industry due to its large-cap nature and sprawling footprint. We will assess its 2019 guidance again after it reports Q2, at which point management will likely also provide a realistic assessment of its guidance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.