General Electric: 50% Upside, But Wait For A Drop Before Buying

While I have reduced my position in GE by 50 percent this year for allocation reasons, I am generally optimistic about a rebound.

General Electric (GE) will release its second-quarter earnings on July 31, 2019, and the earnings release could be a potential catalyst for shares IF the company manages to convince investors that its restructuring is making progress. Better-than-expected earnings and free cash flow, potentially being driven by strong results in Aviation and Healthcare, could reset investor expectations and drive a multiple re-rating. GE's steep valuation gap relative to its peers also suggests that investors are looking at a unique rebound opportunity.

Second-Quarter Earnings Preview

General Electric will report second-quarter earnings at the end of July, and I am moderately optimistic that the industrial company can beat the low expectations.

Investor expectations with respect to corporate earnings are generally low this earnings season, and that is particularly true for General Electric, which disappointed investors with previous earnings releases. GE failed to meet earnings expectations in four out of the last seven quarters.

Source: Seeking Alpha

GE's first-quarter earnings were quite good though, and the company managed to beat earnings expectations with a wide margin: $0.14/share in adjusted earnings compared to a consensus earnings estimate of $0.09/share. First-quarter earnings were driven by strength in Aviation and Healthcare, which suggests that investor sentiment with respect to the conglomerate has turned too bearish. The consensus estimate for GE's second quarter is $0.12/share in earnings, and there is a good chance that the company will beat once again, in my opinion.

Source: Nasdaq

Investors almost entirely focus on the company's struggling Power business which (again) disappointed in the first quarter. GE's Power business continued to produce very weak results in Q1-2019 with revenues slumping 22 percent and segment profits dropping more than 70 percent year over year.

Source: General Electric Earnings Release

As far as the second quarter is concerned, I do not expect a material improvement in the Power business. However, I expect the focus to shift away from the Power business and towards strong businesses such as Aviation and Healthcare, which will likely report high-single-digit growth in revenues and earnings.

Free Cash Flow Trend And Earnings Revisions

Based on the company guidance, General Electric expects a material improvement in free cash flow in 2020, though 2019 will still be a challenging year for the conglomerate. General Electric projects $0-$(2) billion in adjusted industrial free cash flow this year, driven by weak cash flow primarily in the Power business. However, the adjusted industrial FCF is expected to turn positive in 2020 with a recovery projected to accelerate in 2021.

Source: General Electric

The stock market has a growing degree of confidence in General Electric's ability to turn the company around. Earnings are expected to bottom out in 2019/2020 with a steady recovery after that.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Discrepancy

General Electric has a lot of room to catch up to its industrial peers. The company had widely underperformed its competitors in the sector over the last three years, which in turn presents investors with a very high risk tolerance for a rebound opportunity.

The underperformance gap is stunning really.

Source: CNBC

Shares have risen a whopping 41.1 percent this year, yet are still widely undervalued, in my opinion. Despite the recovery from the December 2018 sell-off, GE has effectively been range-bound since March, trading between ~$9.0 and $10.5.

Source: StockCharts

Since GE is currently trading at the upper end of its trading range, I'd consider opening up a speculative long position around the $10 price level in order to ride its free cash flow recovery over the next 2-3 years. I can see GE trade back to $15 at which point its valuation would imply a 20x forward earnings multiple. The five-year P/E ratio has been well above that.

Source: Morningstar

A $15 price target and a ~$10 entry price in turn translate into 50 percent upside potential.

General Electric's shares currently cost 14.2x next year's estimated earnings, much less than the company's U.S. industrial peers.

Data by YCharts

I had to reduce my exposure to GE earlier this year in order to correct a position overweighting and because general market risks have grown considerably since May (escalating trade war between the U.S., Fed's signal to lower interest rates). However, I still believe that GE has outsized upside potential.

Risks Affecting The Turnaround Investment Thesis

There are two dominant risks here: GE's Power restructuring fails or is delayed, which would likely mean investors will punish the company with a lower earnings multiple. Secondly, the U.S. could slide into a recession and the market could move against General Electric just at a time when the company expects a free cash flow recovery. A cyclical market downturn is a real risk here, and investors may want to invest not more than 5 percent of their total assets in GE in order to manage the downside.

Your Takeaway

GE has much more upside, I believe, than investors think. Though I had to scale back my long position in General Electric due to concerns about a pending U.S. recession, I retain 50 percent of my GE chips and believe the industrial company has considerable (earnings) surprise potential in the second half of 2019 as investors reset their expectations and the company moves along the restructuring curve. GE is a "Speculative Buy" only for investors that: 1. Have an above-average risk tolerance; 2. have a 2-3 year investment horizon; and 3. don't expect a U.S. recession to derail the investment thesis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.