Equity LifeStyle Properties: Manufactured Home REIT Offers Superior Dividend Growth

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS), a REIT with portfolio of Manufactured Home communities, offered REIT investors one of the best performing vehicles in the residential sector so far during 2019. Trading not just near its 52-week high price but also at its all-time high price since coming public, Equity LifeStyle Properties shows us that the mundane business of renting low cost manufactured homes as well as renting power hook-ups and providing amenities to RV sojourners can provide an exemplary record, 25 years of growth and profitability. Despite already achieving such strong price performance, a careful review of long-term growth drivers indicates Equity LifeStyle Properties is still a great stock for intermediate-term and long-term investors.

The table below shows price performance during 2019 for Equity LifeStyle Properties and its competitor Manufactured Home REIT, Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI). Both REIT stocks gained 30% during 2019, outperforming the S&P 500 Index, trading up 20% during 2019, as well as the average for Apartment REITs, up 21% during 2019.

This strong stock price performance relates not just to 2019, as both REITs are trading at their all-time highs. Equity LifeStyle Properties came public in 1993, Sun Communities in 1994. These are not undiscovered stocks. Both have the confidence of institutional investors: NASDAQ reports Sun Communities has 90% institutional ownership of its stock, while Equity LifeStyle Properties is reported to have 96% institutional ownership.

Given these achievements, investors should venture into these Manufactured Home REIT stocks only if they can be confident of secular growth drivers beyond those supporting most residential stocks, particularly given today's valuation and price performance premium afforded to Manufactured Home REITs compared to better-known alternatives, Apartment REITs. Here is the secret driver supporting the growth of Manufactured Home REITs: demographics. Like health care stocks and funeral homes, the aging US population determines a clear secular growth path for Manufactured Home REITs.

This slide from Equity Lifestyle Properties investor presentation indicates the importance of the demographic growth driver for Manufactured Home REITs. Population of US citizens over age 55 is set to increase 19% from 2019 to 2034, with 10,000 Baby Boomers turning age 65 EVERY DAY starting now, through 2030. Translating these statistics into the right frame of reference for Equity LifeStyle Properties, we see that the average age of new residents for manufactured home communities is age 59, while the average age for new RV rentals is age 55.

Going a step further to explore this lifestyle choice for the over 55-set, consider the affordability of manufactured homes. These 2 slides from the latest Sun Communities investor presentation compare the cost of rental or ownership of manufactured homes to the rental cost of traditional apartments and the cost of investment in single-family homes. As we see, monthly rental charges are less than $1,000 for a manufactured home compared to more than $1,400 for the average apartment.

Cost of investment to own a new manufactured home shows an even greater contrast. A new manufactured home costs only $72,000 compared to $293,000 for a single-family home.

Couple this affordability with the flexibility of manufactured homes and the geographic dispersion of manufactured home communities in the US "sunbelt" and vacation regions, then we can see why so many of the over 50-set make this choice. Only with a manufactured home can they afford the lakeside or oceanfront location they desire. The chart below from the Sun Communities investor presentation shows steady growth in sales of manufactured homes in the US, increasing at CAGR of 8.6% annually since 2010. RV sales have increased at a similar pace, with CAGR of 9.0% since 2010, with only a single year of decline, down (4%) in 2018.

An additional benefit to Manufactured Home REITs is the loyalty of this set of aging tenants. Once they choose a manufactured home community, these tenants tend to stay. Average duration of rental is 14 years for manufactured home communities, according to both Equity LifeStyle Properties and Sun Communities. Compare this to average apartment turnover of 50% annually for Apartment REITs, and average single-family home turnover of 7 years and we begin to see why these Manufactured Home REITs have been able to deliver such consistent performance. Equity Lifestyle Properties reports that they have seen small but steady occupancy increments for their manufactured home communities, increasing for 38 consecutive quarters (almost 10 years). Current manufactured home occupancy of 95.3% should continue to increase for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

The charts below show portfolio distribution and revenue contribution for Equity LifeStyle Properties. Lakeside, oceanfront, and mountain locations are the focus of portfolio investment for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

While rentals of manufactured homes contribute 67% of total revenues, annual rentals (including RVs) contribute a total of 84% of revenues for Equity LifeStyle Properties. These RV rentals are surprisingly consistent because turnover at each of the RV recreational-intensive locations is so low. Transient rentals contribute 6% of revenues and seasonally only 4%. Right-to-use fees contribute 7% of revenues to Equity LifeStyle Properties. Right-to-use fees mean that RV renters can find space at an Equity LifeStyle property, while seasonal rentals ensure that they may return to their favorite locations each year. Such loyal tenants and high occupancy provide consistent property NOI, with rents now increasing 5% on renewals providing NOI growth.

Incremental investment enables FFO growth. Portfolio expansion for Equity LifeStyle Properties is a result of acquisitions and investments to expand successful communities. Acquisitions of $137 million for 2017 and $234 million for 2018 provide opportunities for expansion, while investment in amenities enables higher rents at acquired properties.

Valuation of Equity LifeStyle Properties appears appropriate in view of the strength of its operating model, long-term demand drivers, consistent growth and dividend potential. The table below shows how Equity Lifestyle Properties compares to similarly sized competitor Manufactured Home REIT Sun Communities on measures of valuation including yield, market cap, market cap to revenues, and total capitalization (including debt and non-trading equity) relative to annualized pace of normalized FFO.

Market cap at $12.0 billion for these 2 Manufactured Home REITs is almost the same. Market cap relative to revenues is slightly higher for Equity Lifestyle Properties at 11.6x compared to 11.0x for Sun Communities, with both generating about $1 billion annualized revenues. Yield is also similar, with Equity LifeStyle Properties yielding 1.96% and Sun Communities yielding 2.24%. The greatest contrast in valuation metrics is seen in the ratio of total capitalization (including debt and non-trading equity) relative to annualized pace of normalized FFO. Here, we see Equity LifeStyle Properties valued at 33.4x FFO compared to 42.3x for Sun Communities, due to $1.0 billion higher debt and $75 million higher minority interest as well as $93 million in preferred shares.

I conclude that the valuation of Equity LifeStyle Properties is appropriate. There is no unusual discount afforded to investors, and yields are below average in contrast to the entire range of Apartment REITs followed by REITMonitor (from a low of 2.6% to a high of 3.2%), while the average yield for all REITs followed by REITMonitor is now 4.3%. The opportunity for investors in Manufactured Home REITs is growth. Most Apartment REITs forecast less than 4% FFO growth at the midpoint of guidance for 2019, while both of these Manufactured Home REITs are confident of higher FFO growth. Equity LifeStyle Properties forecasts normalized FFO will increase 5-8% during 2019, while Sun Communities projects 5-7% FFO growth this year.

For those who prioritize dividend growth in their choice of investments, Equity LifeStyle Properties still offers great value. Equity LifeStyle Properties increased dividends by 17% during 2018 and has already increased dividends by 11% during 2019. Equity Lifestyle Properties is justifiably proud of its dividend growth record, showing 5-year CAGR of 17% in dividends from 2014 to 2019.

There is a possibility of unusual losses for Manufactured Home REITs as we move into the summer storm season of 2019. Opportunistic investors may choose to hope for a summer storm season that would clip as much as 5-10% off today's stock price for Equity LifeStyle Properties, enabling them to invest for slightly higher return. We saw such a storm season in September 2017 when Hurricane Irma pounded Florida. From the end of August 2017 to the end of September 2017, when concern over catastrophic losses was greatest, Equity LifeStyle Properties stock price declined (5%), while Sun Communities stock price declined (6%). Meanwhile, since the low price of September 2017, less than 2 years later, Equity LifeStyle Properties stock price is up 47% and the stock price of Sun Communities is 56% higher because FFO growth and dividend increases exceeded expectations.

I don't see the 2019 storm season as presenting a serious impediment to the near-term performance of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock. Residential REITs have sound commercial insurance policies that cover all catastrophic events. In the event of a hurricane, there is certain to be damage to common areas and community management offices that are owned by Equity LifeStyle Properties, but that damage should be adequately covered by insurance. Remember that Equity LifeStyle Properties does not own the homes located on its properties; whether a manufactured home or an RV, the home is the property of the resident and is insured by them.

I conclude that investors should BUY stock in Equity LifeStyle Properties for long-term growth, driven by demographics and affordability. Despite trading at its all-time high stock price, Equity LifeStyle Properties is positioned to capitalize on the aging US population, where number of US citizens over 55 and affordability of manufactured homes combine to provide incremental demand growth. Superior FFO growth compared to alternative residential investments supports my view that we will see continued dividend increases, making Equity LifeStyle Properties a sound choice for income investors.

About REITMonitor Index:

REITMonitor Index tracks 56 REITs with total market cap of $898 billion.

Performance is analyzed by REIT sectors, noting standout performers and underperformers triggering investor response.

