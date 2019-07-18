U.K. Joblessness At Record Lows, Employment At Highs, Little Sign Of Forthcoming BofE Rate Cut

The effect is likely to be the Bank of England putting off any idea of lower interest rates.

The Basic Background Here

Brexit is causing uncertainty in the British economy. The usual way to deal with this is to loosen monetary policy - perhaps lower interest rates, some more QE - in order to goose said economy. But if the employment side of the economy is doing just fine then such goosing is unwarranted and probably won't be done.

Thus, the employment and unemployment numbers are important to us.

Employment Numbers

The ONS is reporting the numbers for the latest quarter:

The UK employment rate was estimated at 76.0%, higher than a year earlier (75.6%); on the quarter, the rate was 0.1 percentage points lower, the first quarterly decrease since June to August 2018.

These are, for the modern economy, high rates:

(UK employment rates from ONS)

Sure, they were higher 40 years ago but we're a richer nation now; we should have more people working less. People always do take part of greater wealth as more leisure. We've also got a population skewing a lot older meaning there are many more in early retirement and so on. Look instead at the rise since the late 1980s.

And more recently:

(Recent UK employment rate from ONS)

This is obviously an economy making greater use of the available labour. And do note that by comparison with equivalent economies - most certainly the US - this is a high, high, rate.

The Unemployment Rate

No, the unemployment rate is not merely the inverse of the employment one. Rather, we measure those who want to work but cannot find a job - that's always some subset of those not employed. There are, after all, such things as housewives. Actually, today, househusbands as well. But this is also at record lows:

(UK unemployment rate from ONS)

If you're thinking about US unemployment measures this equates, roughly enough, to U3. But with a slight difference, you don't drop out of this UK measure if you're unemployed for more than 6 months, so it's a measure of both long and short-term unemployment.

There is also something called "frictional unemployment," it takes time to find a job, get interviewed, hired and so on. We tend to reckon that somewhere between 3 and 4% is actually zero unemployment, allowing for that frictional kind. Everyone who wants a job either has one or is in the process of getting one that is.

The Economic Background To Rising Wages

Even Karl Marx managed to get this part right. Wages will rise when there's no unemployment. For at that point an employer who wants more workers can't just go hire the unemployed. She's got to tempt workers away from some other employer - which means offering them better wages. Or conditions, or more vacation, something. And of course current employers need to start offering the same higher compensation or they'll lose their people.

Rising Real Wages

What has been concerning recently is that we've had this high employment to population ratio, low unemployment, and yet wages haven't been rising all that much. I have my theory about this and it looks as if it might be changing too:

The latest earnings data show that total pay (which includes bonus payments) grew by 3.4% in the year to May 2019 to reach £536. In real terms, that is, after deflating by the Consumer Price Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs, (2015=100) total pay increased by 1.4% over the same period to reach £498. Regular pay (which excludes bonus payments) increased by 3.6% in the year to May 2019 to £503. This was a real growth rate of 1.7%, which took real regular pay to £468 over the same period. The growth in regular pay of 3.6% was the highest since 2008. It was the quickest growth for over three years.

In chart form:

(UK wage growth from ONS)

This is what we all want of course, rising real wages. This means not just that everyone is getting better off. But, obviously enough, that people have more money to buy things. That's good for equity prices, rising sales and, presumably, profits. Economic growth is good for us investors, right?

My Theory

I've long been pointing out that Brexit is going to mean rising real wages in the UK. Because of that unemployment thing. When there are lots of unemployed then wages won't rise. And while reported UK unemployment has been low actually it hasn't been. That reserve army goes home to Krakow and Cluj when times are hard in the UK. And there's a nearly inexhaustible supply of Central European labour when times are good in the UK.

So, Brexit cuts off that labor supply. A growing economy will thus leverage into rising real wages. And uncertainty over Brexit is going to at least constrict that labour supply. Which is what I think is happening here. Increasing demand for labour isn't leading to more economic immigration. Instead to rising real wages.

The Policy Outcome Here

A badly handled Brexit - or continuing uncertainty about it - could lead to the Bank of England relaxing monetary conditions. There has been talk about dropping interest rates, or even another bolus of QE.

Rising real wages would show that there is no need for this at all. My contention is that the cutting off of the UK labour market from that Central European reserve army of the unemployed is a greater factor than the Brexit uncertainty.

I am therefore - tentatively at present, I'd like to see numbers for a greater period of time - suggesting that the BoE won't be relaxing monetary policy anytime soon. Rather, they'll be holding steady. And if this continues, then the next likely move in monetary policy is to a tightening. Possibly a rise in base rates, perhaps a sale of that QE stock as the Federal Reserve has been doing.

The Investor Takeaway

I think it's too early to insist that the next move in interest rates is going to be up. But I think it's late enough to start saying that rates are unlikely to fall again. Not unless Brexit itself becomes even more of an Ungodly Mess. For the effect upon the labour supply of that same process is greater, in my view.

Don't bet on further sterling interest rate falls and begin to think about being positioned for rises.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.