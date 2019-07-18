AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXF) CEO Jonas Samuelson on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCPK:ELUXF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Jonas Samuelson

Good morning and welcome to the Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Discussion. With me today, I have Therese Friberg, our CFO; and Sophie Arnius, our Head of Investor Relations. Let’s go with the business overview and start with the second quarter highlights. In the quarter performance was solid with good price momentum and continued strong focus on innovation. Mix continued to be positive, driven by good traction of our innovative premium products in the market. Volumes declined mainly due to the private-label business in North America. This resulted in a decline in our organic growth in this quarter.

Earnings were fairly in line with last year despite the headwinds from raw material, trade tariffs, currency, as well as the decline in volumes. A strong price momentum offset these headwinds. In the quarter, we increased investments in marketing for new product launches and innovation focus boost our earnings through improved mix. We started to incur some cost for the preparation of the professional spinoff, but overall, I am quite pleased with the quarter and particularly the price mix execution.

Turning to the next page, as I mentioned, our innovations are really helping our performance earnings performance and driving positive mix, and we chose to highlight two examples here. And really what it is about is, the power of consumer experience innovation to drive sales of our more premium and more highly featured products. We focused on taste, care, and well-being innovation for the last several years and are now starting to see very tangible results in terms of mix contribution.

So, here we are highlighting two examples. The most recent example of this is new product that we are launching in North America, which is front controlled freestanding range with Air Fry technology integrated. So, Air Fry is a more healthy way to fry French fries or chicken wings with less oil. So, a significant benefit with a health benefit that’s something that consumers really look for, and we are the first on the market to integrate this in an affordable product. So, that’s just an example of how we look at taste experience as an innovation driver to provide attractive products.

An example that’s been around a little bit longer is our care innovation in Europe under the AEG brand where the strong consumer insight that we have is that consumers are really concerned about how washing machines and tumble dryers might impact the – how the clothes look on how long they last. And our innovations in terms of care really help consumers get them more confidence in what products they – what clothes they wash and dry. And this has resulted in over 30% EBIT improvement of our AEG premium laundry products.

So, really tangible results from deep consumer insights and solving real problems for consumers. And this is I think is very relevant, as we are now doing similar launch in Europe under the Electrolux brand. We started with the laundry products last year and are now coming with full range of built-in kitchen products driven by taste innovation. So, strong earnings impact from consumer insight driven innovation.

Returning to Europe, we had solid performance with positive organic growth, albeit at a slower pace than in the first quarter where we had some pre-buys in the UK, as well as the Easter effect on a year-over-year basis shifting volumes a little bit between the first and the second quarter. We had positive price and continued strong product and brand mix development. Earnings were solid and we saw strong performance in our focus areas of built-in kitchen and laundry as I just described.

We continue to invest in marketing, mainly for our large built-in kitchen range launched under the Electrolux brand, which is currently reaching the market and wrapping up in the third quarter. This new range of been very well received by retailers and we have high hopes for the Electrolux in Europe. Overall, I'm very happy with the performance in our European business.

Turning to the market. The overall market remains supportive with a 1% year-over-year. This is entirely driven by Eastern Europe growing 4%, while Western Europe was relatively flat in the quarter. Turning to our North American business we saw continued good price momentum and improved mix. The mix was partly driven by a new global multidoor refrigeration range, as well as the front control free standing cookers that I highlighted earlier that are getting top consumer reviews.

This partly offset the volume decline that we saw on an overall declining market where core appliances – the core appliance market was stable, while air conditioners and microwaves declined substantially in the market. The negative volumes in the quarter were mainly caused by lower private label sales, but also an ERP system go live impacted volumes negatively. EBIT was fairly in line with the second quarter 2018, excluding the positive earnout release that we had last year of about SEK 100 million. The higher prices and mix improvements offset the higher costs from raw materials and trade tariffs, but not fully than the decline in volumes.

Looking at the appliance market, industry shipments for core appliances in U.S. were stable in the quarter, compared to a very weak quarter last year. However, demand for microwave ovens and air conditioners was down 20%, and hence the total major appliance market was down by 8% in the quarter. We estimate sell-out to consumers to be fairly in-line with the selling of core appliances in particular.

Turning to Latin America, we saw good execution in continued volatility environment. Our large market in Brazil continue to show solid recovery and demand is estimated to be quite strong in the quarter. The Argentinian market however continued to decline significantly, while Chile was only slightly down. We saw strong organic growth and margin increase, driven by continued positive prices and mix improvements, and also on a year-over-year basis driven by last year's truckdriver strike that impact the results last year.

Mix was primarily driven by Brazil, where for example sales of the high capacity washers and multidoor refrigerators contributed positively. And the cost price-based price increases that were previously implemented fully offset currency and raw material headwinds. Turning to Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, we saw demand growth continue in Southeast Asia and Middle East, even though the south-east Asian region was somewhat softer than previously. Demand in Australia remained weak, due to the slower housing market and also the weaker Australian dollar. Sales volumes in Australia declined as a result of the slow Australian market and the price increases, we implemented to mitigate increased costs related to the currency headwinds.

However, we did see positive mix also hear, particularly the multidoor refrigeration platform that I mentioned previously, as well as the launch of the – what we call the [E100] built-in range under the Electrolux brand, particularly in Australia, but throughout Asia. And also, we saw positive mix from our newly launched cordless vacuum cleaners, particularly the Pure F9.

Earnings declined however versus last year, mainly due to the continued impact from strong currency headwinds, but also lower volumes in Australia had a negative impact. And we continue to invest at elevated levels in marketing for the major product launches such as the new built-in kitchen range in Australia, which of course impacted our cost structure negatively.

Turning to professional. We had solid performance with good organic growth. On a slightly softer overall market, we saw strong growth in the beverage area supported by a roll-out for a chain customer in North America that we finalized in the second quarter, and we continue to see slightly positive price realization leading to a very strong margin at 16%. This margin was heavily supported by the good contribution from the beverage roll-out that finalized in the quarter, and we also had a positive earnings contribution from a pension plan settlement in Sweden related to the preparation for the professional spinoff.

We had higher investments in marketing and innovation, as well as product ramp up cost – production ramp up costs, especially for the new skyline cooking products and the new Line 6000 laundry product and these investments will continue during the remainder of the year to support these global launches. On a separate note, the board reconfirmed our plans to propose to spinoff of professional products, and we currently aim for a listing in the first quarter of 2020 or at the latest in the second quarter.

Turning to the financial overview and Therese.

Therese Friberg

Thank you, Jonas. In the quarter we saw an organic decline of 2.6%. This was a result of higher prices combined with mix improvements across the business areas, but this was not able to offset the volume decline, which was primarily driven by lower private label sales in North America. The total sales was up 1.1%, driven by positive translation currency impact of 3.8%. Gross profit improvement on the basis of good contribution from price and mix and operating income was fairly in-line with last year where the comparison period included a non-recurring item of SEK 818 million.

Price increases was fully offsetting headwinds from higher raw materials tariffs and currency, as well as the lower volumes in the quarter. Mix contributed positively while higher marketing and R&D investments and costs related to the planned separation of professional impacted earnings negatively and all in all operating margin was 5.1%, compared to 5.2% last year.

Earnings per share was SEK 3.94 in the quarter. If we then take a look at the EBIT bridge. We saw continued positive organic contribution, which was primarily driven by higher prices that was specially growth in North and Latin America, but also in Europe. We also seeing increased earnings through improved mix by selling more high margin products. And this was from an EBIT perspective more than offsetting the shortfall in the sales volumes, primarily relating to the decline in North America.

We continue to have high headwinds from raw materials and tariffs, although on a lower level than what we saw in the first quarter. Currency had a slight negative impact on EBIT, despite a positive effect from translation currency. Net cost efficiency as earlier indicated was negative in the quarter.

We have continued good traction from our underlying cost efficiencies, but this was offset by increased investments in innovation and marketing and in this quarter, we also started to incur cost in preparation of the professional spinoff. And also, the release of the acquisition earnout that we had last year was impacting the net cost efficiency negatively year-over-year.

Then let’s take a deeper look into the organic contribution. EBIT margin accretion for the group from price and mix was very strong at 3.5% in the quarter. In Europe, we had favorable mix fueled by growth in the high margin products and premium brands driven by the strong performance in our focus areas as built-in kitchen and premium laundry. And prices also improved versus last year.

In North America, we have good price traction with prices sequentially improving. This was a carryover effect from last year's price increases that are carried out through this year. But it’s also partly related to global promotional spend as last year's 100-year celebration campaign of the Frigidaire was not repeated this year. In Latin America, we had good EBIT contribution from previously implemented price increases and this was coupled with mix improvements.

In the APAC and EMEA, we had a positive effect from price sections previously taken in Australia while price for the total business year was flat. Mix remained positive, driven by growth in refrigeration and kitchen products, as well as in cordless vacuum cleaners. And for professional products we continue to benefit from the positive price in the quarter.

If we look at our cash flow after investments, but before acquisitions, it was SEK 384 million in the quarter, which was below the level of last year. This was mainly due to negative contribution from working capital, due to timing effects, which was predominantly related to an ERP system go live in North America, which impacted by approximately SEK 1 billion SEK. And this effect is temporary and we expect it to be recovered in the third quarter.

As we have announced, we also have higher capital expenditure level due to the ongoing investment projects in reengineering and this we also saw continuing in the second quarter. The average operating working capital in relation to rolling 12-month sales showed an increase to 4.6% versus last year's 4.0.

And as highlighted, working capital efficiency we have achieved over the last 10 years are expected to flatten out and remain at this healthy level. First of two instalments for 2018 dividend payment or SEK 8.5 per share was distributed to shareholders and the cash flow was impacted by SEK 1.2 billion the quarter.

And with that, I want to hand back to Jonas for the outlook and summary.

Jonas Samuelson

Thank you, Therese. Turning to the market outlook, we reconfirm our market view for the full-year 2019 with the exception of Southeast Asia. Current industry trend indicates somewhat softer market demand for Southeast Asia and hence we expect the region to be slightly positive compared to our previous positive outlook. We continue to expect market demand for appliances in Europe to be slightly positive in 2019, driven by Eastern Europe.

In North America, trade tariffs have triggered price increases resulting in uncertainty and somewhat weaker demand. We’ve also seen consumer sentiment moderate overall in a fundamentally solid demand environment. As a result, we continue to expect industry volumes to be slightly negative. In Australia, a slow property market and a weaker currency are impacting demand and we continue to expect market volumes to be slightly negative.

In the LATAM market the recovery in Brazil continues and the region as a whole is expected to be slightly positive. Turning to the business outlook, we expected favorable organic contribution for both the full-year 2019 and Q3, driven mainly by the higher prices, especially in North America and Latin America. Mix has contributed positively in the first half of the year and we expect this to continue for the remainder of the year.

In terms of volume, we expect private label sales in North America to continue to decline as was the case in the first half of the year. While the impact from the ERP system go live that we had in Q2 should not impact volumes materially going forward. We estimate the negative year-over-year impact from raw materials and trade tariffs to be approximately SEK 1.2 billion to SEK 1.4 billion in the full-year, compared to the previous estimate of approximately 1.4 billion to 1.6 billion.

The improvement is related to that we have locked in more steel and chemical volumes as favorable rates and now have improved visibility for the year. The outlook is based on the current tariff levels so that means that Section 301, List 3 is included at the current 25% rate. However, for clarity, these higher 25% tariffs on List 3 did not have a significant impact on the 2019 outlook since most of the seasonal purchases of air conditioner product took place before the tariff rate hike.

In the first half of 2019, price has fully offset this headwind, and we expect that to be the case also for the third quarter and 2019 as a whole. In terms of net cost efficiency, we keep our view that the full-year net cost efficiency would be negative. If we zoom into Q3, we also expect net cost efficiency to be negative in the quarter and step-up compared to second-quarter. This is due to three areas that we’ve communicated earlier about and that should be well known.

First, last year we had positive one-offs in the third quarter of roughly SEK 250 million relating to a provision release in Latin America and a capital gain from a divestment in North America. Secondly, the manufacturing transition costs in North America that we talked about before will start to kick in as we have said we will start production in our new Anderson facility during the third quarter meaning that we will have extra cost in terms of higher inventory, and running these facilities in parallel to ensure a smooth transition, which means that we will run three facilities for a period of time before going down to one towards the end of the year.

So, the third quarter is an important quarter for us in North America in terms of this manufacturing production ramp up. The new Anderson facility will result in significant cost efficiencies and we expect to start to see this from 2020 when they go from this now three facilities down to one at the end of this year. The final and third area is higher marketing spend, as I mentioned before to support the major product launches that we have the second half of the year.

Innovation is for me the key driver to improve margins in a long-term. In the last quarter, we have proven that we are well capable of executing on innovative products and driving positive margin and we will continue to do that. In addition to these three areas, as indicated, given the board's confirmation on the intended professional spinoff this will result in cost of roughly SEK 100 million relating to preparation work during the second half of the year.

Turning to currency, our indicated headwinds of SEK 200 million for 2019 has been positively impacted by favorable translation effects and is based on currency rates as per the July 11. We continue to execute on our reengineering program and as I mentioned, we are about to start production in the new Anderson facility in the U.S. and as we keep our full-year capital expenditure outlook of SEK 7 billion.

So, our path to profitable growth is continuing. We’re continuing to be strongly focused on executing on our strategy, and I'm really pleased that our price execution is sticking and we’re continuing to fully offset the headwinds. Most of the business areas have showed continued improved both price and mix, which I think is a significant contributor going forward.

We are continuing to invest in innovation and marketing to support the new product launches and cater for further growth in the future. We are enabling this to continue strong focus on our balance sheet and with a healthy overall balance sheet situation.

So, with that, I’d like to turn over to Q&A.

Sophie Arnius

Yes. Thank you, Jonas and Therese. So, we will now open up for questions. Moderator, please go ahead.

Thank You. [Operator Instructions] And we have a question from the line of Johan Eliason of KeplerCheuvreux. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Johan Eliason

Yes, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I was wondering about this net working capital impact on the cash flow in the quarter, you mentioned this ERP system change, but then you also said, okay the new plant in U.S. will start ramping in Q3. So, there will be some inventory buildup also from that one, does that imply that we shouldn't expect any release from this excessive inventory build from the ERP and then the Anderson plant until may be Q4 this year or how do you see that? And then also on this ERP, is it part of this new plant development in the U.S., didi it have any cost associated impacting the EBIT in the North America in the quarter? Thank you.

Therese Friberg

Yes. It is two slightly different questions. The ERP system is not related to the manufacturing go-live, but is related to our financial processes. So, from a cash flow perspective this was related to lower collection of receivables, the cash flow impact and this was a temporary thing where some of the collection fell over into July instead of June. So, this will come back in the third quarter. And when it comes to the inventory buildup for the plant that has been going on for a little while and as we say, we will have two different factories. We don't see this as a major impact on our cash flow going forward. So, essentially you should see overall the drop that we saw in the cash flow in the second quarter coming back in the third quarter already.

Johan Eliason

And it didn't have any impact on the EBIT in the quarter?

Therese Friberg

No. As we have said, it didn’t really have an impact on the group level at all. We saw a slightly lower net sales in North America but it didn’t really have an impact on EBIT either for North America in the quarter or for the group.

Johan Eliason

Okay. And then just on the raw material headwind guidance, obviously very positive that you reduce it despite having the tariff, but which we got explained by the tariffs obviously hitting the air cons mainly, now does this imply that you will have a more significant headwind next year on the back of this 25% tariff on the air con?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. Assuming that they are same place. Yes. Absolutely.

Johan Eliason

Okay. Thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andre Kukhnin of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Andre Kukhnin

Good morning. Thanks for actually taking my questions. Can we talk about pricing first? You talked about pricing impact coming from already implemented price increases. I thought there was a dynamic there where you raised or announced price increases at the beginning of the year than we’re discounting against them as the tariffs were delayed and then those discounts should have been eliminated as the tariffs demand were put on. So, how should we think about the pricing impact on the bridge or in P&L for you for the second half? Does that run rate of, what I think is about 2.5 points in H1, does that tick up, and also taking account of obviously start counting the last year price increases? So, I just wonder if you could help us with where the pricing level is sequentially and then year-on-year for second half?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. So, you're description is correct of the impact on sort of the tariff hikes and so on, but then of course because most of the air conditioners in the market not just for us, but overall in the market were purchased before the 25% rate, most of the volumes sold this year will be at that lower, also going forward here will be sold at that lower price most likely. And when it comes to the continued year-over-year, I think there is another sort of year-over-year impact that we have to keep in mind and that is that we had the significant promotional event in the second quarter last year related to the Frigidaire 100 year celebration that we didn't have this year.

And so that year-over-year impact will not be there for the rest of the year because we didn’t have a corresponding sort of promotional event last year in the second half. And then of course we started to raise prices at both in North America and in Latin America in the second half of the year. So, when you can net all of that out, we will see less headwind sequentially from raw material and currencies, but also less year-over-year Pure price realization on a year-over-year comparison basis.

Andre Kukhnin

Got it. Thank you that’s very helpful. And just on the net cost efficiencies, so if we look at the 265’s in Q2 and take out the 100 for reversal. So, building up for 165 underlying, should we think about 100 million for professionals spread across the two and then the higher Anderson cost and marketing spend, which I guess is also, actually comping comparably year-on-year because you're spending last year and I kind of see it stepping up, but not like another 100 million from Q2 run rate, and the second half I can't see sort of expanding more than 500 million, is that sort of in the right ballpark or some of these items were missing?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. You are missing few things. So, first of all we’re not going to give you an exact number of course, but yes, you started out with two relevant points, but then of course, as I mentioned last year in Q3, we had this approximately 250 million positive one-off that would reverse out in the third quarter. And then we are stepping up the investments in marketing and launch spend everywhere in the third quarter. We have big launches in Europe, big launches in professional, big launches in North America as indicated and that will result in a fairly significant step-up in spend going into the third quarter. So, yes, I think we are definitely seeing more headwinds than I think you are looking at there.

Andre Kukhnin

Got it. Thank you very much Jonas.

Jonas Samuelson

Particularly in the third quarter. So, for the full-year, it’s not the major, let’s say run rate increase for – also the fourth quarter because we will see less of the sort of one-off year-over-year comparisons and so on, but the third quarter will be a spike.

Andre Kukhnin

Right. And then they [come off in Q4], got it. Thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David MacGregor of Longbow Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

David MacGregor

Good morning, everyone. Just a question, I guess based on price mix performance across the model in the quarter, but I'm watching kind of lower metals prices starting work your way into the marketplace. I'm just wondering, how confident you are in your ability to continue to hold pricing in the phase of lower metals prices in the second half.

Jonas Samuelson

I think this is the same answer that I always have on those types of question. Notice that the market prices of input materials tend to translate into market prices for appliances over time, going up or going down. So, there is always a little bit of lag, but it is a competitive market and the input costs tend to get translated into product costs over time.

David MacGregor

Do you feel like you have got a stronger price mix position in one region or another, it seemed like you are talking about strength across the entire globe model in price mix, I'm just wondering how may be North America versus Europe [indiscernible]?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. I think we have. We do see strength in across-the-board and I think in particular what I’m, again I highlighted that in Q1 and I want to do the same here in Q2 that we sold both positive pure price and positive mix, meaning that despite the price increases meaning that a product has a higher price than it did a year ago, we're still selling more of our more highly featured, highly priced products and that to me is a real sign of strength. It means that the innovations that we are bringing to market and the brands that we’re carrying have strengthened in the market and I think that’s a fairly sort of consistent picture across the globe with the exceptions in places like Argentina or so, where the inflationary pressures are very, very high. So, to me it’s really a strong validation of our strategy. Then to your point, and what I – as I just said, the input cost that impacts the industry is sort of equally do tend to get translated into market pricing.

David MacGregor

Just a follow-up question on the – relating to your observation on mix. You talked about the strength in built-in in Europe, do you feel like maybe that is a function of having gained share in built-in in Europe or do you feel like that built-in category in general has just been growing very stronger?

Jonas Samuelson

We're gaining share in built-in and particularly under our premium brands. So, the focus for us and you know that we have been focusing for last six, seven years or so really on our built-in kitchen offering under Electrolux and AEG, as well as our premium laundry offering under Electrolux and AEG. And that very, very strong single-minded focus is really working. We’ve gained share consistently for several years in a row and are continuing that path and now we’re launching as I mentioned a completely new Electrolux branded premium range in built-in kitchen that we have very high hopes for.

David MacGregor

Thanks very much. Good luck with the launch.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of James Moore of Redburn Partners. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

James Moore

Good morning Jonas, Therese. Maybe I’ll get one at a time if I can. The first one is on the professional division, could you help us size the professional, sorry the pension settlement gain in the division?

Jonas Samuelson

I mean it’s big enough to be noticeable in the EBIT, but not big enough to be called out as a specific number, and basically that’s kind of how we, we can't quantify all the sort of minor items because then it would be a very long list of little things heating up and down. So, we don't do that, but we call it out because it’s noticeable in the professional, specifically the professional result.

James Moore

Fair enough, thank you. And on the U.S., reengineering cost kicking-in in the third quarter, I’m wondering if you can help us with whether you’ll, the impact that you see coming from that is broadly in line with the plan or where do you see it pulling forward more into the third quarter than the fourth?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. It’s broadly in line. I think the – and there will be cost in both Q3 and Q4, but the Q3 aspect is of course as I kind of indicated that we will in fact, we will have three factories running. So, the old, the same cloud factory, which we’re closing towards the end of the year and then sort of the old Anderson facility and ramping up the new one. So, we will have three factories going to one ultimately and of course that results in cost. There is no way around that. The end result will be dramatically more efficient and with massively better products, I think very important to say, but there are some fairly noticeable duplication cost and ramp up cost associated with that.

James Moore

Thanks. And on the marketing and launch costs in the third quarter you mentioned that ramping up or stepping up, I think in the first quarter you mentioned they will be stepping up in the second quarter, what I'm trying to understand is the cadence of the marketing spend if you like as a proportion of revenue in the U.S., but or around the world, but broadly if you look at an annual number, what is the marketing spend, and how has that changed in the last few years? And are you seeing a particular spike against those normal running rates in the third quarter just because it’s often mentioned that we have launches and there’s marketing costs? It is just quite difficult to understand the impact.

Jonas Samuelson

The reality is that we are, obviously the big investments that we are making in new product, when we bring those products to market then we will spend the commensurate money to launch. I mean that is sort of an increasing trend, I would say structurally over time. Our overall marketing spend is a little bit below 4% on net sales. That has been increasing in recent years and we expect – we hope honestly to be able to increase that further as we go forward, because that to me indicates that we're successful in driving favorable mix and overall higher profitability. So, for me, this is the good – this is good money. We're putting it in the same bucket as all the other efficiency work, because we, of course, we need to – we have the bridge to tie, but this is money that I want to spend.

James Moore

Thanks. And lastly, just to clarify on Andre's question earlier, on net cost efficiency against the 265 million, you talked about the increase in the third quarter. But if we stripped away the 100 million gain reversal and the 250 million gain reversal to get back to sort of an underlying, are you saying that it spikes up in the third quarter quite meaningfully against that 165 million, or is it just a function of the reversal of the 250 million?

Jonas Samuelson

No, it's both. It's a combination of the two.

James Moore

Thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Martin Wilkie of Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Martin Wilkie

Thank you. Good morning. It's Martin at Citi. Just a question on the raw material headwinds. You mentioned that you'd locked in some favorable rates on raw materials, and also, we have seen steel pricing coming lower over the past few months. If you could just give us some sort of sense as to how much of that lower impact is locked in impacting 2019, you obviously said that, the headwind is slightly less than it was before hand, presuming some of that sort of falls over into 2020 as well because of hedging and forward pricing and so forth. So, just to give some sort of sense as to how much about locking in favorable rates is reflected in your 2019 guidance? And how much of it is still to come in 2020, even just sort of directionally? And the second question was just on the ERPs. You mentioned that the working capital FX and reverses, as you sort of get those payments in July. But you also mentioned to the ERP hit volumes in the U.S. Maybe could you just clarify as to why that happened? And is that effectively market share lost, or do we expect a reversal, if you like, of that volume impact from the ERP in Q3 as well? Thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure. So, starting with the steel, yes, we have seen, as I think is visible to everybody, quite substantial drop in, in the market prices for cold rolled steel. And we have been able to secure good contracts as a result of that for the rest of the year. But, of course, the first-half of the year was mainly based on the prevailing market conditions late in – late last year when we signed those contracts.

So, while our actual pricing doesn't correspond perfectly with market prices, because there are lots of other factors impacting that more locally and the variance and the grades and all those things. There's lots of factors here. For sure, we have seen a better pricing environment. What's going to happen going forward into 2020, I honestly don't know, because – and we haven't started those negotiations with our suppliers. So, I'm going to have to defer on that question.

When it comes to ERP, we – it's a basic. What we did, we went live with our sort of finance and commercial ERP system that we've been rolling out globally over the last several years in the quarter in North America. And, of course, that’s a very, very big market. And inevitably, there are some sort of slowdown in the go-live phase. That means that given that we have a very short order books, some orders were lost during that period, that's known and unexpected. That's the temporary factor. We don't necessarily expect to get back those volumes, but that's a very manageable and minor effect.

And then, of course, there's the effect of, as you ramp up the new system, you have to match credit notes to invoices and things like that. And that is – takes a little while to get that all sorted out. And hence some payments to us, some collection got pushed over the quarter-end. Again, these are all things that typically happen when you have an ERP goal out. The only difference is that now we did it in basically in markets reflecting a third of our revenue, so that then, of course, the working capital impact suddenly becomes quite measurable.

Martin Wilkie

Okay. Thank you very much.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line Annabel Asquith of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Lucie Carrier

Hi good morning this is actually Lucie. I had actually two questions. The first one was a on the European market, I mean the sequential deterioration or deceleration I would say is quite steep versus what we have seen in the first quarter, I appreciate the pre-buy effect from the UK, but I was wondering if you could comment maybe a little bit on the Scandinavian markets specifically as one of your fellow Swedish company yesterday was mentioning some slowdown on the residential slide, and is there a if there is anything specific on any other European country that is maybe notable to kind of extended drop? And then secondly, and apologies if you had already mentioned that, but I had some issues with the line, but can you quantify maybe the impact of the decline in private labels in the U.S. and whether this is accelerating because the comps seem to have been really easy in the second quarter of the year. I mean AHAM is fat, AHAM 6 is flat in the second quarter and you know your organic decline seem quite more pronounced than what we’ve seen in previous quarters?

Jonas Samuelson

So, yes, if we start with Europe, I would say that the underlying trend is relatively flat – stable and flat in Europe and I think that was honestly the underlying trend also in Q1, and if you look at last year it was basically flat than Western Europe as well, and there are minor ups and downs, market by market, but the trend is very much flat in Western Europe.

In Q1, Q1 versus Q2 we had the pre-buy in the UK where people were stocking up for an eventual hard Brexit on March 27 that didn’t happen. So that reversed out in Q2 and then of course we had the Easter effect where Easter this year occurred in April and last year occurred in March and that has a kind of a swing effect between the quarters that if you sort of neutralize those effects, you basically see a flat quarter in west.

On Scandinavia, I honestly don't have anything significant to report. It’s tugging along I would say, not exciting, but not terrifying either. And switching then to North America, we had of course Q2 last year. We were, I mean you will recall and it’s well known our private label businesses, mainly Sears, and in the second quarter of last year and also a third we were selling at sort of full speed to Sears and they declared their Chapter 11 in the fourth quarter that was a real organization in the beginning of this year, but our sales volumes in private labels and mainly Sears are a much, much lower and now then, they were in the prior year period that’s just an unfortunate reality. And then on the branded side, last year we had these big 100-year celebrations that pushed volume, but at low margins and this year we were more watching the margins and saw some slightly lower volumes.

I would say that’s not the trend effect that’s just a year-over-year promo versus no promo. And then, importantly and I did mention that core appliances were flat. But if dig into it, you see actually the kitchen appliances were negative by something like close to 4% and we are mainly a kitchen appliance company in terms of core appliances in North America. And then air care and microwaves were down 20% in the quarter and that’s a relatively sizable business for us. So, when you look at all those factors, I would say it’s not at least unexpected volume development overall for us in the quarter. And we're quite pleased again as I mentioned with both the price and mix realization that we had, so we were able to really defend our bottom line almost completely on an underlying basis driven by that.

Lucie Carrier

Alright, thank you very much.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of James Moore of Redburn Partners. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

James Moore

Thanks for allowing a follow-up. I wanted to ask on the Latin American margin, which did pretty well. You mentioned the trucker strike impact dropping out, I was wondering sort of proportionately how much of the increase [indiscernible] trucker strike and how much can we effectively carry over into the second half? And I wonder if you could peal the, I mean a little bit of Latin American profitability whether it’s all Brazil and the other two countries are going the other way or what?

Jonas Samuelson

So, I mean, in this sort of May and June timeframe last year, the markets stood still for a while. So, the year-over-year effect – I mean that impacted last year heavily, like we lost money in the second quarter last year. And of the course the fact that we did not have that and in fact the markets in Brazil is quite buoyant, if you look at the overall run rate, my assessment is that it’s in the sort of high single digit overall growth rate on a run rate basis in the first half. So, that’s of course quite positive for us, but the very weak result last year was to a large extent this is explained by the trucker’s strike.

Then, typically if you look at the pattern in Latin America, Q3 is relatively soft quarter and then we have a strong fourth quarter that’s typically what the pattern is. Then, going outside of Brazil, Argentina is very soft still and I think the year-over-year effect is starting to be less negative, but it’s not because the market is returning, it’s still quite soft and we expect that to continue through the presidential elections that are upcoming this fall, but we are able to compensate for the inflationary pressure through price, which is very good. So, we are profitable, but low volume. So, I think those are the headlines for Latin America.

James Moore

Thanks Jonas. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andre Kukhnin of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Andre Kukhnin

Hello again, thanks very much for taking the follow-ups. One I wanted to double check on was the tariffs versus pricing for 2020 implications. I understand that this due to seasonality kind of managed to blow over for 2019. Could you help us quantifying the full-year impact from tariffs with Section 301 List 3 at 25%, just thinking about next year and also can you confirm that if pricing stays as it is and with discounts removed that covers that headwind.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I mean on your second question, yes. So, we actually are now removing those discounts to reflect the new tariff levels going forward. However, again the volumes from now on are very low for the rest of the year usually. So, that will have a very marginal impact for this year, but next year, yes we will see the headwinds from the List 3 if it stays in place, but the pricing from now on already in place to cover that, so we don’t need to take any further action, but I’m not going to go in and quantify the individual list effects, it gets too messy to track. It’s covered in the overall guidance there.

Andre Kukhnin

Right, and if we used our reference in Q1 when you changed your guidance for raw materials and tariffs, by, I think from memory 300 million to 500 million and part of that was List 3 coming out of guidance, especially the bottom end, is that sort of still useful reference point for that?

Jonas Samuelson

It was a noticeable significant part of that, but I’m not going to say exactly which is which obviously.

Andre Kukhnin

And also, I just wanted to check on Electrolux brand revamp in Europe, if there are any early indications on how that is going and gearing up. Well, maybe let’s just start with that, I got a little follow-up on that.

Jonas Samuelson

So, we’re really doing that. In terms of the market communication it’s really going to hit the market mainly with the new launch of the built-in range that we’re now starting to ramp up heavily in the third quarter. We are extremely excited about it to basically present the Electrolux brand as a Swedish brand with leadership and sustainability, progressive modern and inclusive. We think that’s a brand that is extremely well attuned to the trends in the market and what consumers are looking for.

So, we are really excited about this revamp, and again as we’ve indicated several times before, we did the same thing for the AEG brand with a very different platform and when you do a new brand platform in combination with new well-designed and very innovative product, you get sort of a cumulative effect that’s quite significant. If you only do one of those three things, it’s less significant, but when you can have an attractive brand, beautiful products with fantastic consumer experience driven innovation that’s when you can get to real pop. So, we are excited about it.

Andre Kukhnin

Great. That reference to AEG, I just wanted to follow-up on that because I remember from end of 2017 you presented a slide saying that the revamp of AEG resulted in, I think about 7% ASP increase for the brand overall and you re-launched the whole brand over three years. Would you still maintain that the Electrolux revamp can have a sort of similar order or magnitude effect?

Jonas Samuelson

I would say, yes.

Andre Kukhnin

And it’s about two times the size of AEG?

Jonas Samuelson

No, Electrolux is only marginally bigger than AEG, it’s relatively similar.

Andre Kukhnin

Great. Thank you very much.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure, you’re welcome.

Sophie Arnius

Do we have our final question?

Operator

Christer Magnergard

Good morning. Well I can start off with a follow-up question on the net cost efficiency, where you said that you had SEK 250 million at one-off in Q3 last year. If I recall it, I had [indiscernible] double check that number.

Jonas Samuelson

One was the release we had in Latin American and then the second one was gained from the sale of our commercial vacuum cleaner business in North America.

Christer Magnergard

And then secondly when it comes to the production changes you were planning for next year, will they be as significant as to do here in Q3 and Q4 with double production and so on, or will they be a smaller exercise?

Jonas Samuelson

Well, the manufacturing investment per se is equally big, but the product move is much smaller, because we have the Memphis consolidation into Springfield is much, much lower volumes that we’re moving. So, the extra cost, at least the way I see it right now will be lower.

Christer Magnergard

And then [indiscernible] 100-year of celebration last year in Q2m, what kind of year-over-year impact did it have on pricing in Q2?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. I mean, we don’t break it out in that level of detail, but of course we did have a really solid contribution from pricing year-over-year in North America in the quarter and of course, the volume and the pricing to some extent, if you take the private label aside, which is not driven by pricing, then of course there is an impact from the fact that we had kind of a, really a one-off event last year driven by the 100-year celebration. So, if you then compare that year-over-year, it’s a fairly significant pricing boost from that.

Christer Magnergard

Did you also have step-up in marketing last year related to that or was it only on the pricing components?

Jonas Samuelson

It was mainly – there was some marketing, but it was mainly sort of 100-year anniversary discounts, let’s say, but of course supported by marketing.

Christer Magnergard

Great. Thank you very much.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure. You’re welcome.

Thank you. I’ll now hand over to Jonas for closing comments.

Jonas Samuelson

Alright, thank you. As I mentioned in our presentation, we’re really on our path to profitable growth and we’re continuing to focus on executing exciting new product launches, manufacturing revamp automation digitalization leading the way in terms of driving profitable growth going forward, and I’m really excited about the fact that we are already now able to show the benefits of that, significant improved mix and price in the quarter showing that we’re able to execute that. And we’re really excited about what’s coming in the second half of the year, and into next year and of course supporting that with a strong balance sheet and continuous strong cash generation. And with that, I wish you all a great summer and look forward to seeing you all soon. Thank you.