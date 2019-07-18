Fate Therapeutics: Updates To Thesis, Gaining Momentum In The Clinic

For those who've done well here, it could make sense to take partial profits at these levels while retaining some shares for continued upside.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics (FATE) have gained over 600% since my initial article stated they were "set to gain momentum". The share price has risen by 60% since my update piece from last October suggested that readers "buy the dip".

There were several reasons I found this pioneer operating in the area of cell therapy to be attractive, including its iPSC (pluripotent stem cell) platform, which could be utilized to mass-produce off-the-shelf cell therapy products and deliver them to a large number of patients. This could effectively change or disrupt the paradigm of this industry, considering that majority of cell therapy companies currently develop product candidates made from non-renewable, donor-derived cells.

Another sign that it was time to revisit was the recent $250 million investment round in competitor Century Therapeutics (led by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)), to enable the company to advance multiple programs into the clinic (based on its own iPSC technology). More big pharma interest in a certain space is typically a sign that things are set to heat up, and with Fate appearing to be the frontrunner here, it makes sense to provide an update, given the story is still in early innings.

Chart

Figure 1: FATE daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel of what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see a series of higher highs and higher lows occurring since the beginning of 2019. Dips continue to be bought in the name, with signs of strong accumulation suggesting institutions remain interested here even as new 52-week highs are achieved.

Overview

In my last update piece, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

The fact that there are no approved therapies for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), an indication in which the company is evaluating drug candidate ProTmune. I noted that the idea behind the two-stage clinical study was that 10 patients with hematologic malignancies would be enrolled to assess safety, followed by a 60-patient randomized trial to assess efficacy. Interestingly enough, the company modified the trial design in late 2016 to blind it - therefore, if results are promising enough, this would mean that accelerated approval could be a possibility, greatly reducing time to market. Day 100 results from the phase 1 stage showed that 7 of 7 patients who received the drug candidate were relapse-free 100 days after receiving hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HCT). Three experienced acute graft-versus-host disease, which was resolved with steroid treatment. Updated results in March showed no events of cancer relapse with median time on trial of 228 days (no serious adverse events reported). Keep in mind that patients who are administered immunosuppressive drugs to treat acute GvHD have increased risk of cancer relapse and mortality (those who are refractory have mortality rates of over 70%).

Potential for upside wasn't limited to its lead candidate. I also touched on first-in-class adaptive T-Cell product FATE-NK100 where data was presented at SITC last year from the VOYAGE phase 1 trial for the treatment of refractory or relapsed AML. I highlighted encouraging signs of efficacy, including a patient in the second dose cohort who prior was in relapse and refractory to conventional NK cell therapy (50% leukemic blasts in the bone marrow) and achieved mLFS (morphologic leukemia-free state) two weeks after a single infusion of FATE-NK100. Another patient in the first dose cohort (in primary induction failure with 87% leukemic blasts in bone marrow) was observed to have an almost 50% reduction in leukemic blasts two weeks after infusion. I also mentioned that the APOLLO trial evaluating FATE-NK100 in women with ovarian cancer resistant to (or recurrent on) platinum-based treatment was progressing according to plan. For this study, safety profile was encouraging as well as stable disease in a patient with very advanced disease. The first patient was also enrolled in the DIMENSION study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors (FATE-NK100 in combination with trastuzumab or rituximab). Lead investigator Manish Patel noted the significance of this event as it marked the first trial investigating healthy allogeneic donor NK cell therapy in combination with FDA-approved monoclonal antibody therapy for solid tumor malignancies.

Fate's collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to advance off the shelf T-cell immunotherapies utilizing pluripotent cell lines (IPSC) was especially of interest. Expansion of the license agreement was an encouraging sign, whereby Fate gained access to IP for gene-edited T-cell immunotherapies. From there, the company exclusively licensed IP from the J. David Gladstone Institutes covering generation of induced pluripotent stem cells using CRISPR-mediated gene activation. This was followed with collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC:OPHLF) for joint development of two off-the-shelf CAR-T cell drug candidates incorporating iPSC master line allowing for mass production. Terms of the agreement were quite interesting, with Fate to retain global economics and Ono to retain option for Asia licensing rights for first candidate. For the second product candidate, Ono retained an option for global rights (Fate kept right to co-develop/co-commercialize in Europe and US).

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate website)

Let's take a look at the considerable clinical progress the company has made since the last time we checked in.

Select Recent Developments

On November 11th, Fate announced new clinical data for FATE-NK100 and a regulatory update for FT500, its first off-the-shelf NK cell product candidate derived from a master induced pluripotent stem cell line. First, for FATE-NK100, seven of fourteen evaluable subjects experienced clinical benefit. In the DIMENSION study, two subjects treated at third dose level were subsequently treated with a second dose and remained on study with ongoing disease control. For the APOLLO study in recurrent ovarian cancer, one patient at second dose level had stable disease at one month (disease control maintained for 6.2 months after second dose). For the VOYAGE study in refractory or relapsed AML, all three patients treated at second dose level achieved morphologic leukemia-free state at Day 14 following treatment. Safety profile, in general, was solid although in the APOLLO study one serious adverse event related to study drug was reported. As for FT500, additional in vivo and in vitro data was submitted to the FDA supporting the IND submission for a phase 1 trial as monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy. This was followed up with FDA's green light for the IND filing, which I note is the first ever investigation in the United States of an iPSC-derived cell product.

On December 3rd, the company announced it'd secured an exclusive option to an intellectual property portfolio owned by the Max Delbruck Center for Molecular Medicine covering novel humanized chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) constructs that uniquely and specifically bind B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), a cell therapy target that's been pursued by many pharmaceutical companies and shown significant promise so far. Under the agreement, Fate holds an exclusive option to exclusively license the portfolio for all cell products, including CAR NK- and T-cell products, derived from induced pluripotent stem cells. This is yet another example of management's prowess in the area of business development.

On February 6th, the company announced that the FDA gave the green light to Fate's IND application for FT516 (iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate engineered to express novel CD16 Fc receptor). The company's plan is to test the drug candidate in patients with certain relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies as a monotherapy, in NHL, in combination with rituximab, and in multiple myeloma, in combination with elotuzumab. CD16 has been validated recently in a number of clinical studies by competitors, as it's naturally expressed on NK cells and mediates antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) through which NK cells can recognize, bind, and kill antibody-coated cancer cells. The initial clinical study will test three weekly doses for the treatment of certain relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies. Also, it will include three independent, dose-escalating treatment arms.

Figure 3: FT516 trial design (Source: corporate presentation)

Key hires so far in 2019 have also been a significant green flag to my eyes, including the appointment of Yu-Waye (Wayne) Chu, M.D., as Vice President of Clinical Development (served prior at Roche in Product Development Oncology as global development leader for mosunetuzumab). Karin Jooss, Ph.D., also joined the Board of Directors (currently is EVP of Research and Chief Scientific Officer of Gritstone Oncology and before that as head of Cancer Immunotherapeutics and Immunopharmacology at Pfizer). Sarah Cooley, M.D., M.S., was appointed as SVP of Clinical Translation, a great fit considering her 12 prior years of leadership in the field of NK cell clinical research and having led 15 such clinical studies of NK cell or immunotherapy-based cancer treatments.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $183 million as compared to research and development expenses of $17.7 million and G&A costs of $5.4 million. Revenue rose to $2.6 million as a result of collaborations with Ono Pharmaceutical and Juno Therapeutics. Keep in mind that, in addition to 65.1 million shares outstanding, there were also 2.8 million preferred shares outstanding (each convertible into 5 shares of common stock).

On the conference call, for the FT500 program, it was noted that three patients with advanced solid tumors had been treated with multiple doses at the first dose level of 100 million cells per dose in monotherapy arm (well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events). Therefore, all three patients advanced to the second multi-dose treatment cycle, which so far has been well-tolerated. Management continues to believe multi-dose course could result in deeper, more durable responses. I should also note that the checkpoint inhibitor combination arm is now enrolling patients (at first dose level of 100 million cells per dose of FT500).

Figure 4: FT500 strategy in CPI resistant patients (Source: corporate presentation)

For FT516, patient enrollment should get underway shortly for the early-stage study in patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, including in combination with certain FDA-approved monoclonal antibody therapies. The goal here is to improve patient outcomes in the 80% of patients that inherently have lower levels of ADCC due to expression of the CD16 low-affinity variant.

For FT596 (third product candidate from iPSC platform), it is the company’s first universal off-the-shelf CAR NK Cell product candidate and engages multiple antigens. Preclinical data showed simultaneous activation of the CAR19 and hnCD16 targeting modalities of FT596 exerts synergistic anti-tumor activity. The hypothesis here is that multi-antigen engagement could bring about deeper, more durable responses (potentially a best-in-class product for B-cell malignancies). IND submission is expected in the near term.

Additional efforts in other areas, such as BCMA and off-the-shelf TCR list CAR T-cell product candidates, should not be overlooked either.

Going back to ProTmune, the phase 2 PROTECT study has enrolled over 55 patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. The company chose to increase number of patients to 80 based on investigator interest and the objective of potentially seeking regulatory approval based on data generated from this trial. Enrollment should finish up this year, with data coming in 2020.

Management's presentation at Jefferies Healthcare Conference was a worthwhile listen. Here were a few highlights for me:

CEO Scott Wolchko starts by stating that the cell therapy industry is in its early innings, and that patient-derived CAR-T has been impressive in its own right. The current manufacturing paradigm takes two to three weeks and, apart from being labor-intensive, is quite expensive. Logistics are complex, variation can occur from batch to batch, and heterogeneity of product can be an issue.

Wolchko calls cell therapy today version 1.0, autologous/allogeneic 2.0 and finally refers to the company's approach as 3.0. The company's approach involves using a single cell, creating a master cell line and allowing scientists to do the engineering one time (lock it in for future use of product). Cost of manufacturing is very low, and off-the-shelf product allows for different delivery mechanism (give multiple doses over multiple cycles). This version of cell therapy more closely resembles monoclonal antibody therapy.

For FT500, the first product from this platform, it is unengineered (ROTY member A. May noted that his expectations for initial data are lower due to this fact) but has multi-faceted innate immune function. In 3D ovarian cancer model, the combination of T-cells, NK cells, and checkpoint inhibitor completely eliminated tumors. Product was manufactured in advance of clinical study (hundreds of cryopreserved doses in a single GMP manufacturing run). These products can be stored, thawed, and infused on demand (multiple doses, multiple cycles in out-patient setting). Wolchko again tries to lower expectations, stating that we should think of this study as a safety trial. Again, this is the first iPSC-derived cell therapy study to be conducted in the US. Regimen B involves combining FT500 with checkpoint inhibitor therapy in patients that have failed these checkpoint inhibitors.

For FT516, it is the first engineered iPSC-derived product and has very strong clinical proof of concept. The company engineered into a master cell line a high affinity, non-cleavable CD16 receptor (brings the high affinity experience to the 85% of patients who lack the 158V variant). FT516 could be used to synergize with many monoclonal antibodies, including leading treatments used today (Rituxan, Herceptin, etc.). This trial should get underway soon (working with three sites to far to get study underway). The first arm of this study goes after AML (monotherapy), while second looks at lymphoma combining FT516 with Rituxan (most excited about data here).

Figure 5: Enhanced survival in vivo with rituximab (Source: corporate presentation)

As for institutional investors of note, Redmile Group continues to own over 10 million shares. Deerfield Management and Casdin Capital also own decent stakes.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, this unique platform technology story continues to be exciting, and management is clearly executing as various iPSC-derived product candidates progress in the clinic. Changing the treatment paradigm for the cell therapy industry won't occur overnight, but if management succeeds in its goal of ushering forward "version 3.0", the current valuation could still appear cheap in hindsight. At the same time, after such an impressive run-up, there's much less downside cushion at present levels.

For readers who have done well in this stock, I suggest taking partial profits while holding the rest of one's position for continued upside. If a significant correction occurred, I'd be interested in revisiting this one for re-entry.

Risks include significant competition in certain indications targeted, disappointing data (proof of concept yet to be achieved in human studies), dilution as cash burn and clinical activity increase, and negative regulatory feedback.

For our purposes in ROTY, I hope we get a significant dip so I can reevaluate for another update and potential re-entry.

