Netflix: Don't Be 'All In' Into Earnings. I Even Warned You Yesterday

Yesterday, I warned you to get prepared for Netflix earnings and trim Roku

Such is the power of complacency that I didn't even consider the possibility that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) would miss. I presumed that it would knock subscription growth, especially international, out of the park. My concern/my assumption was that everyone was expecting the company to beat, and due to years of experience, the result would be that NFLX would sell off. I was modeling a 10-15 point sell-off that would then cause Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to sell at a similar price. ROKU at $114 per share 10-15 points would be a much bigger deal. I admit I was not pounding the table to take action on NFLX.

I did say that as my discipline; you should trim your position and find a way to hedge the rest. So let me just coherently say it now since we have the perfect "Lesson Learned": Never be "All In" in a high beta name going into earnings. Take profits, or at least trim some and hedge more. A name like ROKU, or NFLX or even an ANET should trigger this discipline. Here is the gist of yesterday's warning: "I am not dumping on NFLX, I expect them to kill it with international subscriptions. The problem is, so does everyone. So please if you are long NFLX trim going into earnings, consider some hedging." I admit I was more concerned about ROKU which was down 6 points last night in the post-market. Still, you were warned specifically.

Don't give up on NFLX

To those that bought going into earnings, I don't know what to say. It will probably take 3-6 months to get back anywhere near to where you bought in. To those that DID trim, took profits and/or hedged, or are looking for trading ideas, NFLX is now very interesting as a medium-term speculation. The company has done this before somewhat; Q2 does have some seasonality. NFLX has had some lumpy subscriber growth before, and it did put in some hefty subscription raises going into earnings. So what are the bears saying? That we have seen "Peak Netflix" that NFLX does not have price elasticity and that competition is already hurting the company with the loss of "The Office" and "Friends".

NFLX is trading at 52 times earnings and now an "ax" on Tech. Gene Munster says NFLX should trade at 15 times earnings. That is a huge cut in price. Perhaps he was frustrated by the embarrassing miss, or perhaps he is right. This is great for us looking to deploy fresh money. How do you have fresh money? By trimming your positions going into earnings. My fault that I was not more aggressive, mentioning it only once last week and the week before. I hate being a scold, and long-time readers I fear are tired of the repetition. To that, I now say, too bad. Also, eat your vegetables. Ok, now let's get back to the topic at hand: NFLX and what to do.

First of all, let's look at the bear case. Guess what, "The Office" and "Friends" haven't even been pulled yet. So this was not a factor, and it is also no proof that pulling those shows WILL BE a factor, so let's leave that aside. Should NFLX be valued at 15 times? Maybe it will fall sufficiently to get to that valuation, but I don't expect it to stay there. Even with all the Sturm und Drang, it still added 2.7 million subs, and it has about 151 million subscribers; no one is even close.

As far as the competition hurting NFLX, there is no real competition. In pure streaming, Disney+, Disney's (NYSE:DIS) streaming offering, hasn't even launched yet. I highly doubt HULU stole subscribers from NFLX; Game of Thrones probably did pull some domestic demand away. NFLX lost 126k domestic subscribers; probably a price rise of 15% to 18% took its toll too. My presumption is that this is a bump in the road. NFLX is still a bargain service, and any new subscriber service will have that much harder time to grow THEIR subscription service. In the case of NFLX, first-mover advantage is creating a moat to the competition. Also, NFLX has new content for Q3. "Stranger Things" drew 41 million viewers, for example. NFLX is even projecting strong subscriber growth for the next quarter, and despite this terrible miss, and it was terrible, I tend to give the company the benefit of the doubt. Q3 and Q4 will be substantially better, IMO.

What's the setup?

The chart looks like it will give support at about 275, so we still have a lot of wood to chop. If you are comfortable with options, this is a perfect time to sell a Put, or shorting a Put. I would wait another day as NFLX should fall further, and if you WANT to buy the shares, sell a put at the 275 strike. That means you are selling the right, not the obligation, to have the stock (100 shares per contract) "Put" to you. I am unsure of what premium that would be paid at this point, but it should be substantial. Not everyone has $27,500 lying around in their accounts unless you have 25% to 35% cash (ahem) as a cushion. Still, if the stock is delivered to you, you can always sell some NFLX shares as they return to a better price level to rebalance.

What if NFLX crashes and goes well below that 275 strike? Well, you could spread the Put with a long position at the 250 or 230 strike, whatever number you are comfortable with and also it should be a minimal cost, perhaps you have a nearer dated expiration for the long Put (cheaper), and a longer expiration date for the short Put (you will be rewarded with a greater premium for longer expiration). The point here is that you are being paid to buy equity, again in this case you are selling something for which you are being paid whether you get the stock or not. If that doesn't flip your skirt, just start accumulating at the 275 level. Much simpler, and more gradual. You must have patience and wait for NFLX to find its level. This is very exciting for those who are prepared with the funds, and having lightened your position, and/or hedged going into earnings. NFLX is once again on sale!

Please be careful with options, and educate yourself first before you try it. Again, there are webcasts for trading options; all online brokers have them. If you sell 10 Puts of NFLX, you are obligating yourself to buy more than a quarter-million dollars in shares. This is not a toy. The fact that it is not a toy prevents people from using it, and yet if you think about it, this is a VERY CONSERVATIVE way of buying equities, and Warren Buffett does this. You are essentially being paid to take risk. Every option has a counterparty, so by selling that Put, you are allowing a long-term holder of NFLX to sleep at night knowing that she's hedged her portfolio. That is a value, and when a stock is hurtling into a seeming abyss, people will pay handsomely for that right.

In the aftermath of the railroad crash caused by CSX, KSU?

After CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) disappointed, it took down all the railroads. I am focusing on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) with its corridor to Mexico could be an interesting speculation (as I define it) based off of the approval of the USMCA Treaty. KSU has printed money shipping car parts over the border to Mexico and then shipping fully assembled cars north to the US. KSU does have a 1.25% dividend, so it does qualify as a long-term investment. I think there will be more downward pressure since the USMCA must be ratified in the next few months. The Democrats will make some noises that the deal isn't good enough and the newly emboldened progressive wing will make a great show of blocking it. However, it does have a lot of good provisions raising worker wages and such that it would be foolish to block this treaty. The noise WILL knock down the name further, and as a result making this investment even sweeter.

The bull case for a railroad like KSU is the steady growth of the free trade zone and the fact that manufacturing will continue to peel away from China and some of that will be situated in Mexico. You should accumulate KSU, but some should wait for the USMCA drama to get a full position.

Hedge funds are healing, market top?

Hedgefund redemptions are slowing dramatically...

According to Eurekahedge:

"The global hedge fund industry, AUM has grown by US$2.0 billion as of June 2019 year-to-date. Preliminary Q2 2019 net outflows figure stood at US$23.8 billion, as investor redemptions continued to slow down. Hedge fund managers recorded US$46.4 billion and US$94.7 billion of net outflows in Q1 2019 and Q4 2018 respectively. The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index was up 1.83% in June, recording its strongest first-half return of 5.84% since 2009. Hedge fund managers benefited from strong equity market performance on the back of optimism over the progress of US-China trade talks and the growing expectation of a rate cut of the Federal Reserve over the month."

My take: We are not at a market top just yet, but monitoring the fund flows not only for hedge funds but also equity ETFs is very prudent. Based on the fact that we really haven't seen a turn in fund flows to equities, we have plenty of upside. Since it's rainy here in NYC and I expect a lot of gloom from commentators, let me just say that I could easily see markets much higher and sooner than we think. +3,200 on the S&P for 2019 is not out of the question. I take the change in fund flows to hedge funds as a bullish sign right now.

Please trim your positions, especially the older ones from last week backward. If you do go long, please sell enough older positions to fund the new ones, and also continue to grow the cash. DO NOT GROW CASH BY ADDING dollars TO YOUR SPEC ACCOUNT. This is not the time for that, and it defeats the whole discipline of trimming. You should be working towards 25% to 35% cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.