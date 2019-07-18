Coupa Software Incorporated: The Final Frontier

Coupa meets the software Rule of 40; however, I believe that the stock price is overvalued based on my relative valuation technique.

The company has revenue growth of 41% YoY and high growth will likely continue for the next several years due to the large TAM.

Rob Bernshteyn, the CEO of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), is the author of the book "Value As a Service: Embracing the Coming Disruption" and has provided the following observations:

First there was SaaS-software as a service. Then there was PaaS-platform as a service, and IaaS, infrastructure as a service. Now it's trendy to talk about XaaS, in which 'X' stands for anything and everything as a service. As XaaS comes to fruition in any number of industries, we are approaching the final frontier of the "as a service": Value as a service. I couldn't be more excited.

Coupa is an industry leader for cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM). Bernshteyn has been CEO since 2009 and has certainly exercised his vision of Value-as-a-Service (VaaS). Coupa has dreams of being right up there alongside Workday (WDAY), Salesforce.com (CRM), and SAP (SAP) in the "big 4" space, the four categories being ERP, CRM, HCM, and BSM.

(Source: Financial Analyst Day March 2019)

While I love the fact that Coupa is growing fast and is carving out a large chunk of the enterprise and mid-market cloud with 40% YoY revenue growth, I find that the company is overvalued at least on a relative basis compared to other digital transformation stocks. For this reason, I suggest waiting for a better entry point, or if you really like the company, then dip your toes by buying a small number of shares first and scale into a larger position later. Don't jump in headfirst at this lofty valuation.

Total Addressable Market

I have stated in the past that I'm not a fan of Total Addressable Market (TAM) estimations because it is usually not much more than a guess, and market leaders tend to keep expanding the TAM as they grow anyway. But, in this case, the TAM seems pretty straight forward given they are replacing legacy systems. For BSM, Coupa believes that they have a $56 billion market opportunity. With a little over $260 million in revenues, the company appears to have plenty of growth potential.

(Source: Financial Analyst Day March 2019)

Competition

Competition in BSM is fierce, coming from the likes of Oracle (ORCL) and SAP among others.

Coupa has been named as a leader in 2019 IDC MarketScape Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Applications, along with Basware and Corecentric.

(Source: Basware)

Coupa has also been named as a leader in the Q1 2019 Forrester Wave Contract Lifecycle Management For Source-To-Contract Suites.

(Source: Forrester Wave)

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally aren't understood by most stock analysts since these companies generally can't be judged by the standard value metrics that analysts are used to. Growth is prioritized over profits for these companies and it is usually best to put blinders on when analyzing the fundamentals. If you follow analysts' advice, you will avoid most growth stocks which tend to reward investors the most.

In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

Coupa has had an impressive year with trailing-twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 41%. The company's 3-year annual growth rate of 46% is also very good.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Free cash flow is an important measure of financial performance, demonstrating that the company is able to generate cash that can be used to improve shareholder value. It is also an important factor in the Rule of 40 which will be explained a little later. Coupa has had positive free cash flow since late 2017 and it now sits at a healthy 12%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the "Rule of 40." This metric helps SaaS companies balance growth and profitability. Analysts have different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I prefer to use the free cash flow margin as I believe that it is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and cash flow resulting in financial health.

Rule of 40 Applied to Coupa

Coupa's revenue growth from the most recent 12 months was 41%, while free cash flow margin was 12%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 41% + 12% = 53%

Since the calculation comes out higher than 40%, I conclude that Coupa is in good shape financially.

Relative Stock Valuation

This is where things get interesting and somewhat controversial. It seems logical to me that high growth companies should be valued more highly than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of Enterprise Value (EV)/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts' estimates is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions, and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies except that they are usually a little on the conservative side. Apparently, all SaaS CEOs are clones of some very conservative financial guy as they all give conservative guidance!

I use an exponential best-fit trend line as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trend line for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trend line was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trend line to be overvalued while stocks lying under the trend line are undervalued.

As can be seen from the chart, Coupa is much higher than the trend line, indicating that its EV/forward sales are considerably higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. In my estimation, Coupa is overvalued. Keep in mind that this is a relative valuation based on a universe of SaaS stocks, not an absolute valuation that one would attempt to calculate with a discounted cash flow model.

Summary

Coupa appears to have a great future with a strong vision, platform, and great revenue growth. The company has YoY revenue growth of 41% and is likely to achieve average growth for several years given the large TAM.

The company scores quite well on the Rule of 40, a rule of thumb that estimates a software company's health. But, in my estimation, Coupa is overvalued, and hopefully, the market will come to its senses and provide a better entry point for Coupa somewhere down the road. If you really like this stock, then I suggest scaling in over time.

Keep an eye out for my soon-to-be-launched Digital Transformation marketplace service!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.