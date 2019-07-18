Can M&A Break Fulton Financial Out Of Its Rut?

Fulton shares seem priced basically where they should be, but spread pressure risk remains going into the second half.

With the last consent order resolved, Fulton is free to resume M&A; Fulton is likely to target a smaller bank with a similar model in its existing operating footprint.

Fulton's second quarter earnings were mixed, but basically okay, which is becoming a theme for the regional/community bank sector as a whole this quarter.

Fulton Financial (FULT) is an okay bank, but I think investors need to focus on bank’s that have something more than an “okay” story, and particularly so in less exciting markets like the Mid-Atlantic. I wasn’t all that excited about the return prospects for these shares back in mid-January, and the shares have since lagged other Mid-Atlantic banks I like better like OceanFirst (OCFC) and Sandy Spring (SASR), not to mention performing on the lower edge of “average” for regional banks over the last six months.

These shares have been stuck between $14.50 and $18.50 for a while, and at almost $16.50 as of this writing, they’re squarely in the middle of that range. With growing pressure on spreads and not many obvious catalysts to spark faster loan growth, it’s tough to see what will break the shares out, unless management gets going on the long-awaited M&A plan. With the shares priced pretty much exactly where I think they should be, I don’t much to get excited about either positively or negatively.

A Messy Quarter That Turned Out Okay

There were a lot of line-item deviations in Fulton’s second quarter results relative to expectations, but on balance this was an on-target result in a quarter where bank earnings seem to be skewing slightly worse than expected. Revenue was a little better than expected, but net interest income was a little worse, and expense control wasn’t that impressive. Lower provisioning helped offset a pre-provision miss, and credit quality still looks okay.

Revenue rose 7% year over year and 4% quarter over quarter, but net interest income was slightly underwhelming, growing more than 5% yoy and a little less than 1% qoq. Net interest margin compressed 5bp qoq, missing expectations slightly, as Fulton is facing the same squeeze as so many other banks from very competitive loan pricing and rising deposit costs. Fee income was a positive surprise, rising 10% yoy and 16%, helped in part by strong growth in mortgage banking (up 28% yoy and 38% qoq).

Expenses rose 8% yoy and almost 5% qoq as reported, but that included about $5 million in consolidation costs. Excluding those costs, expenses were up 4% yoy and 2% qoq, but it’s not clear to me if Street estimates included some level of consolidation expenses – it was widely known that Fulton would pursue these activities once the last AML/BSA consent order was lifted, but even so these expenses are often excluded as “non-core”.

Pre-provision profits were up about 3% qoq on an as-reported basis and about 8% on an adjusted basis, coming in a little light of expectations. Provisioning expense was about $1.5 million lower than expected though, and that added about $0.01 to reported earnings.

Familiar Pressures In The Balance Sheet

Although the details vary, the lending story for banks like Commerce (OTC:CBSH), First Horizon (FHN), and Fulton (FULT) have all been pretty similar – fierce competition for loans is leading to somewhat underwhelming core loan growth and pressuring yields while deposit costs continue to rise. Fulton came in just a bit shy of expectations on loan growth, but the magnitude of the miss was similar to what many other banks are posting.

Loan balances rose more than 3% yoy on an average basis, and rose slightly less than 1% on a quarterly basis, bringing Fulton in below the average for smaller banks. C&I lending, a core focus of Fulton, was noticeably weak with the 0.5% qoq contraction lagging the roughly 2% qoq average growth for small banks reported by the Fed for the second quarter (“small” in this case basically means anything other than the largest banks in the country). CRE lending was likewise lackluster at 0.7% qoq growth, but mortgages were noticeably strong, growing 17% yoy and 4% qoq.

Due in large part to ongoing competition (as well as some mix shift), yield was basically flat sequentially, improving just 4bp.

On the deposit side, Fulton grew average deposit balances by more than 5% from last year’s level, but less than 1% from the first quarter. Non-interest-bearing deposits shrank 2% yoy and less than 1% qoq, making Fulton a relative outperformer in that respect. Deposit costs continue to rise, though, with interest-bearing deposit cost rising 7bp qoq.

With Fulton management’s outlook shifting from ongoing tightening to two rate cuts, the outlook for net interest income growth for 2019 has been lowered, and there is still some downside here. Unfortunately for Fulton, the company’s high loan/deposit ratio doesn’t give the company as much flexibility as management may want when it comes to holding the line on deposit pricing – if Fulton wants to keep growing the loan book, they need to pay up for funding.

Time To Deal?

The Fed lifted the last BSA/AML consent order for the company in late May. With that issue over, management is free to consolidate charters and pursue a more unified strategy across its banking franchise. This process has been in play for quite a while, though, so the incremental cost savings from here are likely to be relatively modest, though management can finally take some steps to consolidate its branch footprint.

The bigger upside to the consent order matter is that the bank can now pursue M&A. It’s been over a decade since the company has done a deal, and management very clearly wants to get to work deploying capital into growing the franchise. It looks like management is first going to focus on relatively small tuck-ins (probably under $1 billion in assets) that will help build share in areas where the bank already has a presence but is outside of the top-5 in market share.

I’m sure Fulton would like to increase its presence in the Philly and Baltimore areas, but finding banks of the right size and that match Fulton’s model (retail deposit funding, lending focused primarily on C&I) will be harder. Maybe a bank like Citizens Financial (OTCPK:CZFS) could fit the bill, but I expect a lot of scrutiny over whatever bank Fulton elects to make its first M&A target, as this is very much a long-awaited and much-anticipated growth driver.

The Outlook

Given the tougher spread outlook for Fulton (and the sector in general), I’ve cut back my near-term earnings expectations for the bank. I still think mid-single-digit core earnings growth is possible over the longer-term, but the near-term outlook has definitely gotten more challenging. As an aside, I value Fulton with the assumption that the bank will generally kick around in the low double-digits when it comes to ROE.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings and a ROTCE-driven P/TBV multiple of 1.65x, I believe Fulton’s current share price is pretty fair with respect to the near-term risks and long-term prospects. A well-liked M&A deal could be the catalyst that moves the shares out of this trading range, but likewise a poorly-received deal could temporarily snuff out one of the primary bull arguments.

