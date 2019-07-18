Florida Seed-To-Sale License System Ruled Unconstitutional

Appellate Court Rules Florida's Seed-to-Sale Requirement is Unconstitutional

The 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee on July 9th ruled that the medical marijuana system, which required companies to grow, process, and sell was unconstitutional. Its ruling stated that the current medical marijuana system was inconsistent with Amendment 2, the November 8, 2016, ballot proposal that legalized medical marijuana.

Among other things, Amendment 2 was designed to require the Department of Health to regulate marijuana production and distribution centers and issue identification cards to patients and caregivers. As implemented, only Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTCs) are allowed to cultivate, process, and dispense marijuana in the State of Florida. MMTC licenses are awarded to approved applicants by the Florida Department of Health.

In 2017, the Florida Legislature passed a law introducing a licensing system that capped the number of MMTCs, thereby essentially establishing a cartel. At the same time, the law stipulated that only licensees could grow, process, package and (emphasis added) sell medical marijuana. It is this 2017 law that was ruled unconstitutional by the Appellate court. If this court ruling takes effect, then companies will be able to just cultivate, process or sell medical marijuana, and the number of companies involved in the marijuana industry will soar as entrepreneurs enter the medical marijuana industry.

Florida's Top Three

The following table shows all the licensed MMTCs in Florida as of July 4, 2019, along with the number of dispensary locations and the milligrams of THC and CBD dispensed. As shown, there were 22 MMTCs, but only 12 were selling medical marijuana. The MMTCs had a total of 142 dispensaries compared to the 88 that existed on January 4, 2019.

Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) remains the dominant seller in Florida, but its dominance is rapidly declining as new MMTCs enter its market. It operated 30 dispensaries and accounted for over 55% of all milligrams of medical marijuana sold during the most recently reported week.

The second largest MMTC was privately held, Surterra Wellness, which operated 26 dispensaries and accounted for 12% of the medical marijuana dispensed. The third largest MMTC was Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) with 25 dispensaries and 11% of the medical marijuana dispensed.

Where is Acreage Holdings?

Notably, among the publicly traded, multi-state cannabis companies with a Florida MMTC, Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) stands out in that it does not have a single dispensary and has not sold a milligram of cannabis in the State of Florida. This is the same company that touted the closing of its $67 million purchase of Nature's Way Nursery of Miami on January 4, 2019.

In six months, Acreage has been unable to grow and sell a product that grows like a weed under Florida sunshine. A highly critical view of Acreage Holdings was previously presented in a Seeking Alpha article titled "Acreage Holdings Inc. Requires Massive Funding To Achieve Its Multi-State Plan."

Acreage is the company that Canopy Growth (CGC) identified as the "pick of the litter" among USA multi-state cannabis operators when it announced in April 2019 its intention to acquire 100% of Acreage once a federally-permissible pathway exists. Maybe Acreage's failure to sell a single milligram of medical marijuana in six-months in Florida is a reason that ACRGF is nearing its 52-week low, Bruce Linton is no longer employed at the company he co-founded, and arbitrageurs refuse to take advantage of seeming disparities in the relative values of Acreage and Canopy Growth.

Implications and Forecast

If the appellate court ruling is implemented, then three observations seem appropriate. First, the intrinsic value of existing Florida MMTC licenses will decline because there will be fewer barriers to entry. Second, profit margins at dispensaries will decline as competition increases. Third, strip malls with abundant vacant space might finally find tenants.

Florida remains a robust, growing medical marijuana marketplace. As of July 12th, the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU) reported it had 243,065 qualified patients with active ID cards versus 168,981 at of the beginning of the year. The number of qualified patients continues to increase by about 3,000 per week with no end in sight; therefore, by the end of the year, Florida ought to have more than 310,000 qualified patients. New dispensaries, advertising, and word of mouth are likely to further increase the desire of Floridians to obtain medical marijuana for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.