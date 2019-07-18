Roche Getting A Little More Benefit Of The Doubt

U.S. sales appear to be tracking well for Roche, but higher expectations make a strong second quarter more of a "need to have" than a "nice to have"

The Street seems to have shifted towards a more positive stance on Roche, with estimates, price targets, and sentiment all more positive than just a few months ago.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) shares have given back some gains recently, retreating about 5% of a 52-week high set in early July, but all in all things are looking better for this giant Swiss drug and diagnostics company, and the market has noticed. Estimates over the next three years are about 10% higher than they were just before first quarter earnings, and there doesn’t seem to be quite the same fretting over Roche’s vulnerability to biosimilars, nor the lackluster profile of PD-L1 inhibitor Tecentriq versus competing drugs from Merck (MRK) and Bristol-Myers (BMY).

Between what looks to be strong momentum in the U.S., a solid pipeline both within and without oncology, and the flexibility to stay active on M&A/in-licensing, I’m comfortable owning Roche going into the second quarter earnings report next week. With a fair value in the mid-$30s based upon low single-digit revenue growth, mid single-digit FCF growth, and current exchange rates, I still see enough upside to justify owning these shares.

Will U.S. Sales Surprise To The Good?

Roche is scheduled to report second quarter/first half earnings on July 25, and expectations are for around 6% overall revenue growth, with 7% to 8% growth in pharma sales and low single-digit growth in diagnostics (closer to mid-single-digit on a constant currency basis). Given the leverage in the model, core operating income should exceed revenue growth, putting high single-digit operating income growth within reach.

Could Roche beat these expectations? IQVIA data suggests double-digit growth (constant currency) in the U.S., that’s higher than most sell-side published expectations, so it’s possible. It’s worth remembering, though, that trying to tie IQVIA data to quarterly reported results on a one-to-one basis usually doesn’t work – you can get in the ballpark, but it’s never exact. In any case, relative to existing expectations, it looks like Hemlibra and Tecentriq may be outperforming and Perjeta may be underperforming. Ocrevus looks more or less on target, which may actually be regarded as a disappointment by the Street given the strong performance of this drug so far. I mention these four drugs in particular, as they are the largest year-over-year contributors to growth in my model for 2019.

Still Busy Doing Deals

The big highlight of Roche’s M&A activity earlier this year was the February announcement of a $4.3 billion offer for gene therapy specialist Spark (ONCE). Since that announcement, not only has Roche seen an underwhelming response to its tender offer (perhaps suggesting that some investors are holding out for a higher bid), but the deal has come under more scrutiny than is typical for Big Pharma-biotech transactions.

This scrutiny culminated in a mid-June announcement that the U.S. FTC had requested more information about the deal. Such a request is rare, reportedly only about 5% of deals get such requests, and it seems that regulators are concerned about the impact the deal could have on the hemophilia space, where Roche’s drug Hemlibra is already a strong player, but where Spark's gene therapy approach could have a bright long-term future.

Regulatory oversight for M&A can be a wildcard, and I certainly can’t promise that Roche will get this deal cleared. I think that blocking the deal on grounds that it would limit competition in hemophilia is probably shortsighted, but it is certainly a possibility. Were the deal to fall apart, there are other assets in the gene therapy space that Roche could seek, but it would be a setback to the extent that Roche management views gene therapy as something they need to have in-house for future drug development.

Although the Spark deal is tied up, Roche continues to sign a range of development deals with small biotechs, and Roche recently announced three deals on the same day with Sosei Heptares, Convelo, and Skyhawk.

Skyhawk is the biggest deal in terms of “bio-bucks,” with Roche committing to up to $2 billion if everything works out (which almost never happens in biotech). The appeal of Skyhawk is its SkySTAR platform for identifying RNA mis-splicing and developing RNA-based drugs to target disease-causing mis-splicings in cancer and CNS disease. Given Roche’s current business and pipeline, it’s almost a no-brainer that the company would want access to RNA-based technology for cancer and CNS, and Skyhawk has also drawn interest from Takeda (TAK) and Celgene (CELG).

Roche’s deal with Sosei Heptares includes “only” $1 billion in bio-bucks and a modest $26 million upfront payment, but Sosei has a deep library of GPCR targets, and GPCR is a huge field of potentially druggable targets for Roche to look at across a wide range of disease categories.

Fewer details were offered about the Convelo Therapeutics deal, though Roche did acquire an exclusive buyout option for the company. Convelo is working on myelin regeneration therapies, which is relevant primarily to multiple sclerosis (where Roche’s Ocrevus has been a game-changer) and other CNS disorders related to myelin degeneration.

The Outlook

For a company of Roche’s size, there’s always a lot going on, and investors still have a series of Tecentriq readouts to look forward to in 2019, as well as incremental updates from the CNS program. Relative to where things were a quarter ago, the Street seems incrementally more bullish on the pipeline, and positive data from Roche’s SMA program at AAN and its hematology program at ASCO certainly didn’t hurt.

Between the clinical data updates and evidence of good momentum in the pharma business, I’m incrementally more bullish on Roche, and the changes to my model lead to slightly higher growth rates for revenue (3%), core EPS (5%), and FCF (4%), all of which are now about a half-point higher. Those same inputs lead to a fair value range anchored around the mid-$30s on both discounted cash flow and EPS growth-based forward PE.

The Bottom Line

Roche isn’t remarkably undervalued now and the sentiment has definitely shifted in a more positive direction. At this point, Roche probably needs a better-than-expected second quarter to recharge the momentum, particularly with some investors worried about the risk of drug price reform/controls in the U.S. and attention shifting to U.S. biosimilar launches in the second half. I do believe Roche is set up for a good second quarter, and I think there’s still enough value in the shares to justify a long position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.