Yield Curve Concerns Are Yet Another Worry For Synovus

Loan growth remains lackluster, loan yields seem to have hit a ceiling, and deposit costs continue to rise, and higher credit costs are likely around the corner.

Investors were already nervous about Synovus given its acquisition of FCB, and spread compression worries are an unwelcome addition to the wall of worry.

Georgia-based Synovus (SNV) continues to confound me. I realize that it’s not the best-run bank in the region, and I realize there are outsized risks in buying an aggressive, fast-growing Florida bank like FCB with large exposure to Florida real estate at or near the peak of the cycle, but the bank’s operating performance since the deal has been pretty steady and it seems to me that the Street continues to price in an ugly scenario of curve-based spread compression and elevated credit losses.

Credit quality is one of those “you don’t know until you know … you know?” risks with any bank, and I do think there is downside risk for Synovus here as the rate cycle reverses course and the Fed starts an easing cycle. It would seem to take a pretty grim set of assumptions to backwards-calculate today’s price and I don’t that’s the most likely path for Synovus. That said, the shares have lagged the bank sector since my last update, so clearly my bullishness is out of step with the Street’s sentiment.

Better Than Feared, And Not So Bad, Really

Investors were buckled up for a miss-and-lower quarter from Synovus, and while the results weren’t perfect, they weren’t as bad as feared. Fee revenue helped offset worse than expected NIM compression, and expenses were higher than expected, but management made a case that this was a one-time aberration. At the bottom line, the quarter was basically as expected.

Revenue rose 36% year over year due to the impact of the acquisition of FCB, while the sequential growth was 2%. Net income was flat sequentially, missing expectations by less than 1% despite a greater-than-expected 7bp contraction in core net interest margin. Fee income rose 13% sequentially and beat expectations by more than 10%.

Expenses rose 6% qoq and were almost 4% higher than the Street expected. That was an alarming aberration, but management made its case that it was due to a collection of small items (commissions, third-party processing, consulting fees, et al) that won’t recur at this level and that expenses will be more on the order of $250 million in the next two quarters. Even so, core pre-provision profits declined 1% sequentially and missed expectations.

Synovus earned some of that miss back with a much lower provision expense (about half of what the Street expected), but it’s not credible to me that this level of provisioning is sustainable. All told, Synovus eked out a small EPS-line beat (one penny), and tangible book value per share was up 5% qoq.

An All-Too-Familiar Story On The Balance Sheet

Sluggish loan growth is par for the course these days, and Synovus was no exception. Loans rose 1% qoq on a period-end basis and a similar amount on an average balance basis, pretty much matching expectations, but coming in below the Fed-reported average for smaller banks.

C&I lending was up just 1% sequentially, as was CRE lending, with investment property lending up 1% and multifamily lending down 2.5%. Competition for loans remains aggressive, limiting yields, and yields were steady for Synovus on a quarter-over-quarter basis (slightly better than the 4bp erosion at Tennessee-based First Horizon (FHN) and the 3bp erosion at Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) ).

Unfortunately, the spread trend is no friend of Synovus right now. Competition for loans is keeping a lid on loan betas, while deposit betas continue to head up as deposits reprice higher. Deposits declined slightly on qoq period-end basis and rose slightly on a qoq average balance basis, but non-interest-bearing deposits rose 3% on an average basis. Interest-bearing deposit costs rose 6bp qoq, and although Synovus’s cumulative beta is still relatively attractive, it also keeps moving up.

My concern is that spread pressure is going to get worse before it gets better. Management maintained its 5.5% to 7.5% revenue growth guidance for the year, but pointed toward the lower end of that range, and I think there could be additional downside as rate cuts emerge. Synovus isn’t hedged for lower rates and it’s too late now, and with above-average lagging deposit repricing pressure, I think there’s still some downside risk to net margins (on the order of 30bp). I’d also note that with deposit betas already below past norms, there’s likely not much relief coming on deposit prices with lower rates.

Synergies from the FCB deal could help Synovus some, but the reality is that it’s hard for most banks to get ahead in an easing cycle. Making matters worse, it’s unclear to me that lower rates will stave off rising credit costs, so banks could get squeezed between lower spreads and higher credit losses. First Horizon has offsets like its bond trading operation and mortgage warehouse lending (assuming rate cuts stimulate more mortgage originations), but Synovus doesn’t really have its own offsets.

The Outlook

In response to the increasing risk of further adverse spread contraction, I’m cutting back my estimates on Synovus. My expectations over the next two to three years seem to be on the lower end of the range (relative to sell-side analysts), but I still believe Synovus can generate mid-single-digit organic core earnings growth over the long term. The biggest risk to that outlook, beyond an extended period of low rates and thin margins, would be outsized credit losses, most likely from the Florida-based property loans Synovus bought with FCB.

If Synovus can hit my mid-single-digit growth target (without major credit losses), the shares should trade comfortably over $40 on discounted earnings, forward P/E, and ROTCE-driven P/TBV. Clearly the Street doesn’t agree.

The Bottom Line

The near-term outlook for banks isn’t great, as estimates are generally heading lower in response to greater-than-expected spread pressure in second quarter results and still-lackluster loan growth. Synovus wasn’t particularly well-liked before this earnings report, and while the results may have calmed some fears, I think worries about further spread compression and additional downward revisions will remain in place. I continue to wonder what it is that I’m missing here, but Synovus shares look undervalued for investors with the patience to wait through this down-cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.