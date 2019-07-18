Essity AB (publ) (ESSYY) CEO Magnus Groth on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Essity AB (publ) (OTCPK:ESSYY) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Josephine Edwall - Head of Communications

Magnus Groth - CEO and President

Fredrik Rystedt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Martin Melbye - ABG Sundal Collier

Faham Baig - Credit Suisse

Iain Simpson - Barclays

Linus Larsson - SEB

John Ennis - Goldman Sachs

Oskar Lindström - Danske Markets Equities

Charles Eden - UBS

Sanath Sudarsan - Morgan Stanley

Guillaume Delmas - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Celine Pannuti - J.P. Morgan

Operator

Josephine Edwall

Hello, and welcome to Essity's Half Year Report Press Conference for 2019. I am Josephine Edwall, Head of Communications for Essity. Today, our President and CEO, Magnus Groth will go through the highlights of the report, followed by a Q&A session, where we also have our CFO, Fredrik Rystedt joining.

So with this, I hand over to you, Magnus.

Magnus Groth

Thank you, Josephine and good morning everyone. On this first front page is a picture of our recent launch event of Libresse V-Comfort in China and we have the ambition of becoming the number one e-commerce brand in the premium towel segment, a big investment for the future where we are very excited about growing our Personal Care business in China going forward.

Moving on to the numbers. We saw strong organic net sales growth with 3.9% including lower mother reels sales in the quarter and an adjusted EBITA margin that increased with 30 basis points to 11.6% and this came from better price mix and high volumes in all business areas. But this higher growth also comes with higher sales and marketing investments, and of course the launch of Libresse V-Care is just one example of that, but still those investments are lower as a percent of sales important to note.

We continue to see strong contributions from cost savings and something I'm sure we'll discuss later is that we still have higher raw material and energy costs in this quarter, even though we expect that to reverse going forward and a significant negative impact from stock reevaluation due to lower raw material prices. And I'm sure we will get back to that.

In a very positive note, we more than doubled our operating cash flow to SEK3.7 billion and we also had the highest earnings per share in a quarter with SEK3.24 that we have seen since Essity was found that a little bit over two years ago, which brings me to my next slide, which actually shows a time series and the reason why we put this slide is that we have discussed now almost since the birth of Essity when will see the turning point to that the headwinds from raw materials decline and the benefits from price increases and cost savings and efficiency programs when will we see the impact. And based on this time series I’d have to say that we saw it now in the second quarter of 2019.

Starting down in the left-hand corner, you can see the organic net sales development. And that's for the last three quarters now we have had growth above our long-term target of 3% with a nice development there 3.3, 4.3 and now 3.9 in the quarter. So I think that's one indication. Another indication is that's if you look down at the bottom to the right, adjusted EBITA margin that -- we increased EBITA margin to 11.6%, which is actually the highest margin since the last quarter of 2017. So a turning point there also resulting in if you look at the overall adjusted EBITA, which came out at SEK3.7 billion which is the highest adjusted EBITA in absolute terms that we've seen since Essity was born.

Getting back then to the two bridges that we always present. It's positive that we see that the organic net sales comes from a good mix of price mix and volume and we see improved price mix and volume in all business areas. The adjusted EBITA bridge then looks a little bit different than were used to. Very strong contributions from price mix and volume also to adjusted EBITA. Still negative impact from raw material and energy, as I already mentioned with an impact of almost negative impact of almost 1% in the quarter, but this will change in the coming quarters.

Cost savings, COGS, this is where we are committed and planning to see annual savings of around SEK1 billion per year. So SEK175 million in the second quarter, which is then a little bit lower if you average the SEK1 billion of the four quarters, but we are very confident that we will be in the range of a SEK1billion by the year of the end, which means -- by the end of the year, which means that we will see -- expect to see higher cost savings in COGS in the second half of the year than in the first half of the year.

Moving then to the cost savings program, we’ve a separate slide on that, that's developing according to plan. And then finally the unusually high others SEK709 million negative, which consists of three parts of equal magnitude. The first one is higher sales and marketing costs, which is important for driving the growth in the company. Still it's lower as a percentage of sales, but of course growing at the rate that we’ve been growing now for three quarters. We need to fuel that with higher sales and marketing costs.

The other big part which accounts for about one third of the other SEK709 million is stock revaluation. And stock revaluation is simply that at the end of each quarter we value our stocks and compare it to the stocks we had at the beginning of the quarter. And when you then compare that with the same difference last year, you arrive at a quite big number and this is because raw materials increased quite dramatically in the second quarter last year and are coming down throughout the end of the second quarter this year. And I'm sure you have questions about that, that we will get back to later.

And the third part and also accounting for about one third of this other line is a mix of different other components, I’m just mentioning a few here. Somewhat lower profitability in the pulp mill that we still have integrated in Mannheim due to lower pulp prices, higher distribution costs which has been a theme now for a number of quarters and still some trade tariffs in the second quarter, which actually now went away. So we're not seeing any negative trade tariffs that we know of any way going forward. But we still had some impact there and then some other smaller other costs.

And then finally a positive impact from currency. So just to reiterate when it comes to the cost savings in COGS and the cost saving program, we are fully committed to achieving savings of around a SEK1 billion on COGS and to our cost savings program where we have a plan to have a run rate of SEK900 million at the end of the year and savings in the P&L this year of around SEK600 million.

Raw material development and as we can see from this slide it looks as if most of these lines are pointing down. This is very unpredictable as you know. We expect that pulp prices to come down a little bit in the middle of the year and then move up. Again, this is still the case, but the fall especially in pulp prices has been quicker and there's been a bigger fall than we expected and now we expect that to last also for longer, even though most market reports still show an increase in pulp prices towards the end of the year.

So in our usual prediction here for the next quarter, the third quarter of this year, starting then with the market pulp, which is very relevant for consumer tissue, we expect lower pulp prices Q3 over last year's Q3 and sequentially significantly lower pulp prices. When it comes to paper for recycling, which impacts Professional Hygiene, we expect lower prices quarter over last year's quarter and sequentially stable prices because they have already come down quite significantly.

And finally then oil-based raw materials, which is the main cost drive together with fluff pulp for Personal Care where we expect stable prices quarter over last year's quarter and sequentially slightly lower raw material prices. And when it comes to energy, we expect lower energy costs both in prices both sequentially and quarter over last year's quarter. So that's our expectations for Q3. So quite positive from that perspective and then [indiscernible] going forward.

Some more detail about the additional cost savings program and the regular COG savings. Starting with the regular COG savings, SEK175 million. Those are the savings that we see from tissue roadmap from ongoing operational efficiency improvements, material rationalization and sourcing savings and they are a bit lumpy. In the first half of the year we’ve actually been working intensely with tissue roadmap activities and -- but also with some startups of machines in Inco and in Mexico tissue machine and so on, and all of this has resulted in slightly lower COG savings in the first half of the year, but again we expect that to improve in the second half.

And the cost savings program is very much according to plan, mostly impacting SG&A. And as I already mentioned, we expect to see the run rate of SEK900 million that we have communicated by the end of the year, and already at the end of Q2 we have annualized run rate savings around SEK690 million moving forward here. And the headcount reduction today they’re about 744 positions out of 1,000. And as you can see to the right this leads to a reduction of SG&A as a percent of sales even though we are also investing in this area for growth.

Innovation, of course the heart of what we do, and here are some examples. To the left a complete relaunch of TENA in the healthcare part of our business. This new trademark, if you look at the TENA brand there, it looks -- it's modernized, complete new packs, complete new products and our ambition is to own the skin health territory in Incontinence Care. So we are very excited about this launch.

Cutimed, extending the assortment of our advanced wound care assortment. Libresse, I think I’ve already mentioned. The big launch that we did in the second quarter in China, and some examples of more every day innovations where we have upgraded our base assortment in tissue in Europe with additional layers, improved softness and some other features.

Adding to that to give you some flavor of what we're doing in the business and these are just some examples that we're quite proud of, starting out with the great growth we’re seeing quarter after quarter after quarter in Fem Care, very much driven by innovation, but also from great advertising actually and we won 13 Lions at the Cannes International Advertising Festival, which is the big annual event for advertisers. This means not only that our advertising is great, but also that we can actually attract the best marketing teams to work for Essity going forward.

Another achievement in the quarter is that we won contract for the Changi Airport in Singapore, which means not only that they will install sensor enabled dispensers in this new airport all over, but it's also then a 1,000 dispensers in one deal, which is a lot of dispenser and of course a lot of paper to be filled and refilled in those. And it shows the benefit of having these very advanced products that we're continuously developing now in Professional Hygiene.

And finally to the right, an example how we're working here in medical with a compression stocking for a little girl that needs this because she has a hard condition and we are tailor making these products for every size and also every design, and you can see the pink lacing there and some other features that of course is very important to make these products more attractive. So just some examples of how we are improving well-being every day in Essity that we're very proud of.

Moving over to the three specific business areas, organic net sales in Personal Care increased with 3.1% with most of that coming from emerging markets 7.8% and Mature Markets .6%. So high volumes, higher prices and cost savings in Personal Care, but this is actually the business area where we continue to see significant raw material and energy headwinds up to 190 basis points. And this is of course fluff pulp, it's oil-based material, but it's also negative currency impacts.

In this area as I already mentioned a number of times, we have invested in higher growth, but lower as a percentage of sales. This is also a business that we’ve seen quite significantly higher distribution costs in the quarter. It's very important that we deliver on time and according to our agreed service levels with our customers. And this is leading to high distribution costs.

Looking down at the bottom right-hand corner by product segment, you can see that Incontinence products is having another great growth quarter 5.5%, growing in most areas. Medical Solutions was weak, minus 2.2%. There are some specific reasons, we are still working on the turnaround in the U.S. This will take another couple of quarters.

We also had to some extent tough comps when the second quarter last year was the strongest of the year and we also have fewer invoicing days. We typically don't talk about invoicing days in Essity, but actually for our medical business it has a big impact and we had one less invoicing day this year than the second quarter last year. Baby Care flat. We are focusing very much on the margin improvement. So I think that's okay. And then continued excellent growth in Feminine Care, both in Latin America and in Europe. So really continuing to develop in an excellent way.

Moving over then to consumer tissue where we also saw the best organic net sales in the quarter, 5.7% with volume accounting for 2.7% coming very much from emerging markets and price mix coming from all parts of the business, but primarily Europe and Mature Markets.

Again, we have to remember this is the last quarter, but we still have quite negative impact from closure of mother reels capacity. The negative impact this quarter was 70 basis points, but overall a very good development, higher prices, higher volumes, better mix, stable raw materials, which will then move to lower raw materials in the next quarter and cost savings. And as you can see in the upper right-hand corner an improvement with 160 basis points of margin here compared to a year-ago. So big improvements.

This scenario where we had significant negative impact from stock reevaluation due to lower raw material costs and higher energy costs we still saw in the quarter. When it comes to raw materials and pricing, we have done all the price increases that we plan to do in wave two. So that's done and according to plan.

During the quarter, raw materials have moved down faster and more significantly than expected. So looking forward, we are happy to stabilize pricing in the market for the next couple of quarters in preparation for the annual price negotiations, while we follow the development of the pulp prices and how we move the prices going forward will very much depend then on where pulp prices are a Q2 from now. But right now we're very, very happy with what we’ve achieved in price increases and of course with the development of pulp prices.

Moving to the bottom right-hand corner, Western Europe, which is most of Mature Markets had a slight growth which is then mostly price, some mix, while emerging markets we saw actually fantastic growth everywhere 15% in Asia, 12% in Russia, 10% in LATAM. So -- and this comes from price mix and volume, very much volume also.

Finally Professional Hygiene. With organic net sales increasing 2.1% coming from both volume and price mix. The highlight this quarter in Professional Hygiene is actually that North America return to growth and had an accelerating growth throughout the quarter with both higher volumes, but also the other improvements in prices and mix and cost savings.

Another business area where we’ve significant negative impact is from stock revaluation. We saw higher energy costs in the quarter, but actually slightly declining raw material costs already in this quarter. And when it comes to the adjusted EBITA margin, which is actually down 80 basis points from 14.1% to 13.3% year-over-year. This is mostly due to stock revaluation. It has the biggest impact here.

And down at the right hand corner you can see again that most of the growth is coming from emerging markets with price mix and positive volumes. While in mature market it's all coming from price and mix actually. With some variations in North America we had positive volumes as well.

We work hard to stay at the forefront when it comes to contributing to sustainable and circular society. And as you’ve seen, we’ve launched additional sustainability targets, especially for packaging and with a focus on plastics. And if you have any questions, I'm happy to answer them, but we really I think ambitious in this area. And as you know also during the quarter, we announced an investment in sustainable alternative fiber technology in Mannheim SEK400 million.

So to summarize, strong organic net sales with 3.9% and an increased adjusted EBITA margin to 11.6%. Price increases have had a positive impact on both growth and profitability. Our investments in sales and marketing are contributing to higher growth. We see a less negative impact from raw material prices in the quarter, even though they’re still negative. Our efficiency efforts are according to our plans and we continue to focus on innovations to strengthen our offering and improving our mix for the future. Thank you for listening.

Josephine Edwall

So with that, please operator help us to open up the lines, so we can start the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. First question comes from the line of Martin Melbye. Please ask your question.

Martin Melbye

Yes, good morning. You stated that stock revaluations were like SEK230 million in Q2. What will that number be like in Q3, given that the pulp process continue down?

Magnus Groth

I hand over to Fredrik. Please.

Fredrik Rystedt

Yes. Yes, it's -- it will remain on a high-level. We don't give an exact number, but it will remain on high-level. This is basically a negative for this quarter in Q2, but of course it was also a corresponding positive in Q2 of last year as pulp prices and other material cost increased at that time. And if we look at Q3, we can see that pulp prices have continued down and we also saw in Q3 of last year that pulp prices went up at the time, so we have a similar situation. Exactly the amount will depend on the market development of pulp and other materials, but it will remain on high level.

Martin Melbye

Okay. And then you said tissue prices they will be stable in Q3 versus Q2, right?

Magnus Groth

We have most of the price increases in the second quarter. We continue in Europe, we're through wave two. We will continue as we see fit to adjust prices and increase prices in other markets depending then on inflation and specific cost developments in those markets. So there could be some more price increases, but the big wave two initiative primarily in Europe has come to an end and we’re very happy with the outcome. It's according to our plans.

Martin Melbye

Thank you. That’s all for me.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Faham Baig. Please ask your question.

Faham Baig

Hi, guys. Thanks for the question. I want to come back to other line and stock revaluation. If we could get a bit more clarity on this, it would be helpful because I think at a Q1 stage the similar number was SEK350 million and that was seen as abnormally high-levels and [indiscernible], but this time around we’re seeing over SEK700 million. Now if the stock revaluation is around SEK230 million, I’m just trying to understand the delta from the SEK350 million to SEK700 million. So let's say the stock revaluation are now SEK50 million to SEK80 million higher than Q1. Then what explains the difference in the other line versus Q1? That’s my first question. And secondly, the impact to consumer tissue in developed markets which is largely Western Europe. Number one, the pricing decreased sequentially. For me it was slightly more than I thought it should have been. Is that largely due to you having to pull back on some of the prices taken in Q1 or is this something else. Could you just go into a bit more detail there, please? Thanks.

Fredrik Rystedt

If I maybe, I can start with the stock revaluation, I guess, you come back to the price issue, Magnus. But first of all, it's kind of complicated when you call a line other, because it's really not other, it's everything else than what we have in volume and price and to mix raw material and savings. So it's everything that's in there. So other is just our way of lumping a lot of stuff together. So, of course the analysis is much deeper, which is exactly your point, what is it that actually has increased. So let me try and take you through that a little bit. First of all, when we look at this in normal circumstances, as we grow and as we pick up more sales and marketing expense, you'll see exactly that happening in -- coming into the line other. One other very typical line that you also will see being related to the other line and also to growth is when we, for instance, invest into a new plant as an example, you build a plant and you require cost to do exactly that to run that plant, but you don't initially have the volume, of course, that difference when we expand capacity as we for instance have done in the incontinence or we most commonly do also in China, you would see an under absorption coming in that line. These are just examples. And then we have this line stock revaluation. And you can say stock revaluation is in to the absolute majority is of course materials, so it's we could actually put that stock revaluation to material. But the reason we separated, Faham, is basically that this is forward-looking. So what we do, we purchase material and as raw material prices either increase or decrease that will basically be revalued and we do that at the end of the quarter. So inherently if you have a very negative as we have in this case stock revaluation in a specific quarter, that is actually you can -- you could argue positive for the future because that basically suggest that you have a lower input cost factor. So with that background -- so it's basically a lot of different things. And then you may have other things like in this particular case, because also of falling raw material prices we have a lower result from the pulp mill. These are just examples as I mentioned. We have also -- Magnus mentioned I think tariffs and another things. So it is complicated because there are of course a lot of moving parts, all of them into other. So let me just to allude to exactly where that difference comes from. First of all, we do spend more on sales and marketing than we anticipated at the end of Q1. That’s clear. And I think we've talked a little bit about very, very low underlying costs that we had in Q4 of last year and Q1. So, of course, the cost saving program is part of the story, but we also took cost down for things like consultants and traveling and all sorts of things. They’re still on low level that as we said in Q1 and Q4 we had a very, very sharp decrease and we're back now more to normalize levels. As we said, it would be difficult to sustain the account level. So that's part of the story more going back to normal. And in addition, as Magnus alluded too, we have spent some additional funds relating to growth primarily in Asia and in LATAM, and you can see both -- the growth for both of these areas being very, very high. So this is a big, big part. Stock revaluation to your point is a little bit higher or a lot higher actually -- a lot higher than we saw in Q1. And of course this is inherently just the same thing. We have an accelerating decline of raw material and correspondingly last year. Now in a world where raw material is absolutely flat, you with see zero there. So, once again, this is moving parts depending on the development. And then the other parts being tariffs and this is predominantly between U.S and Canada that we have and that will go away in coming quarters. But we -- and we have some other tariffs that’s on that line, but largely it's something that will go away and then the pulp mill and some other issues. So these are perfectly explainable. It's just very difficult to explain every single line. So we have chosen to put it in others and just make examples like this. So it's not normal and it's not bad performance, it's just the result of the things we actively do plus external things like raw material changes and distribution costs. So that was a long answer, Faham, but it's good [indiscernible].

Magnus Groth

Okay. So let me …

Faham Baig

That was helpful. Can I just -- have two follow-ups on that, please. Number one -- I know [indiscernible] we’ve spoken about rebates and how it helped the other line. Are we now seeing a negative impact from that as pulp prices fall down? First question. And second follow-up would be, it becomes -- because there are so many moving parts in that becomes very difficult to forecast going forward. Are you able to give us any help how we think -- how we should think about this particular line going into the second half?

Fredrik Rystedt

Yes, I can try and do that. First of all, rebates is typically not in other, that’s in the cost savings, in COGS. So its impacting and as we’ve said in few previous quarters, it's a little bit on lower levels and that remains the case. So, of course, that -- that’s impacting, but not as other line. When you look at the stock revaluations or if you take the other line in general, I alluded to before, we expect sales, marketing costs and growth to continue to be high. We expect stock revaluation to also be high and the pulp mill etcetera. It's really difficult to forecast exactly, but it will remain on a high-level, given what we now can estimate relating to the raw material and distribution costs. Tariffs will go away to some extent. So there are moving parts.

Magnus Groth

Okay. Shall I continue with consumer tissue pricing, which was your second question. And I guess the difference compared to what we said and expected in the first quarter and also after the fourth quarter is that mostly pulp prices actually have moved, but also to some extent the recycled fiber price have moved down quicker than we had expected, which has this big impact on other through stock revaluation. Of course, the positive part is that over time we will have lower costs, which helps our P&L. So, I mean, it's negative on the other line, but overall it's positive and it's an indicator of a positive development going forward. And this also is important for our pricing strategy going forward. And as I mentioned, we are very happy with the pricing that we've achieved in Western Europe and it's completely according to plan. And if you look back 1.5 years, 2 years, we will improve prices actually with over 5% and we still have slightly higher pulp prices in the second quarter, but they are moving down. And in some cases we actually did three price increases in a year, which also has led to higher shelf prices all through Europe with price increases that have been put in place. So we see higher shelf prices on our products in tissue all of Europe compared to a year-ago. So that's really having an impact, but now with the faster than expected decline in pulp prices, we just have to see where this ends up. But of course that decline is positive for our margin going forward. And then there might be -- I don’t -- a mix issue here in your expectation is because a lot of the growth comes from emerging markets where we on average have slightly lower margins than in Mature Markets. Of course, that impacts the margin development in consumer tissue to some extent. So I hope that answers your question.

Faham Baig

Thanks.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Iain Simpson. Please ask your question.

Iain Simpson

Thank you very much. I had two questions, if I may. Firstly on pricing. Have you taken any incremental pricing thus far this year, or should we expect your pricing to go to zero by year-end as you annualize last year's pricing? And then secondly on that step up and sales marketing cost, [indiscernible] that 4Q and 1Q has very low sales and marketing expenditure. Is your sales and marketing now at a level where you feel you're supporting your brands adequately, or could we perhaps expect to further step up in coming quarters? Thank you.

Magnus Groth

So the first question we have continued to raise price source in the first half of this year. So there will be some positive impact also going forward. So we’ve actually find nice wave to during the third quarter or during the second quarter, excuse me. And then when it comes to SG&A costs, it's -- they will follow of course our sales growth to some extent. What’s important for us is that they grow less than that we have a scale benefit here that they grow less as a percentage of sales, exactly where that's going to be. So I think it's difficult to give an estimate. I don’t know, Frederick, if you have anything to add there?

Fredrik Rystedt

No, not really. I think it's fine.

Magnus Groth

More questions?

Josephine Edwall

So, operator?

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Linus Larsson. Please ask your question.

Linus Larsson

Yes, thank you very much. First, a follow-up question on the raw material cost inflation, which was SEK166 million year-on-year in the current quarter. How much of that was FX?

Magnus Groth

How much was?

Josephine Edwall

FX.

Magnus Groth

Of the total number -- [indiscernible] for the company as such, the whole company?

Linus Larsson

As a whole, it's actually raw material cost inflation and I understand that part of it is the underlying local price cost decline and part of it is …

Magnus Groth

Dollar.

Linus Larsson

… changes in FX.

Magnus Groth

Yes, it's about 130 is the currency impact, roughly.

Linus Larsson

So that’s a negative?

Magnus Groth

Yes.

Linus Larsson

Its 130 of the 166, great. And then, I wonder on the stock revaluation I know we spent a lot of time on it already and you’re saying SEK230 million. Would it be possible to split that between the divisions, roughly?

Fredrik Rystedt

Yes, I don't think we have done -- we done that. Yes, one-third -- but have we actually communicated that? I’m checking here just, so we don’t give …

Magnus Groth

[Indiscernible] roughly is stock revaluation.

Fredrik Rystedt

Yes, but you’re talking about sort of the different divisions, right?

Linus Larsson

Right, right, right.

Magnus Groth

The big impact is, there are in consumer tissue.

Fredrik Rystedt

Yes, of course. I mean, we’ve -- because this is largely pulp, you have it in every area, so we also have it in Personal Care. But of course there's -- as we saw in Magnus presentation, Professional Hygiene is very much impacted by it, and of course consumer tissue is the same because this is largely pulp related, but we also have it in Personal Care. But the absolute predominant is in consumer tissue and Professional Hygiene.

Linus Larsson

What one would may just think that that consumer tissue was most affected?

Fredrik Rystedt

Yes, of course.

Linus Larsson

Okay. And then also in the other cost context distribution costs, how do you see that develop going forward? What’s the market situation when it comes to distribution, if you like.

Fredrik Rystedt

Yes, I think it's we’ve a higher distribution costs not for sometimes. And this is not due to our own actions. In fact, if you look underneath, we actually have good development in the sense that we are systemizing our approach here and actually saving. So this is largely a market-driven and of course we operate very, very rarely with spot related contracts. We have super higher service levels to our customers, so we work with long-term contracts. So if you look at the recent development in the spot market, you will actually see distribution costs having actually come down a little bit. And we're not able to benefit from that, but over time, of course, as we see if this continues in terms of distribution, our distribution development should be actually positive coming both from market related issues and from our own. But of course we have to wait for that to come in more to the contracts. So it's difficult to say, but the increases you've seen in distribution overall is related more to the past than year-on-year, so to speak than sequential.

Linus Larsson

Great. That’s very helpful. Is the [indiscernible] pinpoint as the quarter when you might expect the year-on-year leasing upon distribution costs?

Fredrik Rystedt

I think it's difficult to do that, Linus. It's a good question, but I think it's difficult because we of course remain on whatever contract discussions we have with our suppliers in this area and it's difficult to pinpoint. But of course as you've seen these distribution costs being high in a couple of quarters you can see that, it's still some time left.

Linus Larsson

Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of John Ennis. Please ask your question.

John Ennis

Hello, everyone. A couple for me and sorry for coming back on the stock revaluation side of things. But I just wondered if you could tell us how much of a positive this was in 3Q and 4Q last year? Because, I guess, our starting point assumption should be that this pretty reverse and more so, I suppose. And then if you could give us a rough sensitivity on the proportion of pulp declines, so i.e. if pulp declines by 10% sequentially, this ends up being [indiscernible] offset, that would be really helpful in helping us forecast that going forward. And then the second question is on Medical Solutions. So the growth clearly deteriorated quite significantly on a sequential basis. I just wonder if you could help us bridge that slow down from plus 3% in Q1 to minus 2% in sort of plus 3% in 1Q to minus 2% in 2Q, that would be really helpful. Thank you.

Fredrik Rystedt

Yes, John, thanks for the questions. Let me just start with the first one. Last year this year, it's -- this is kind of tricky because we -- last year, of course the stock revaluation impact was the difference between Q1 and Q2, right? And this year it's between Q1 and Q2 of 2019 and the stock revaluation number that you see the SEK230 million that has been alluded to in this call is roughly the change of those two. So if you want to separate those between the two years, it was -- you can say more positive last year and slightly less negative this year if you put it, but of course the combination of those makeup that number. The sensitivity is really, really difficult to say and we don't provide that number. It depends a little bit on the nature of the stock where we buy it, we -- when we buy it during the quarter and the development of the stock price within that given quarter. So, of course, it's really, really difficult to say, but we will have a high stock revaluation also in Q3. I think that's safe to say given the fact that we know the raw material development here in Q2, Q3 last year and we can see that that was actually of course positive, that revaluation and we can guess I think it's fair to say that pulp prices will be lower in Q3. So we will have that negative number and it will be -- it's difficult to say exactly, but it will be high as it has been here in Q2.

Magnus Groth

Okay. Medical Solutions, so the difference has much to do with the comps that we had, tougher comparables both in the U.S., especially here now in the second quarter and also when it comes to invoicing days where of course one less invoicing days or little more than that has a quite significant impact on sales. So those two combined and the tougher comps regarding the U.S is partly related to the fact that we are making big changes, and I think we are starting to see some benefits there, but it will take another couple of quarters before we are through that. So that's the explanation regarding Medical Solutions.

John Ennis

I guess, this is a quick follow-up on Medical. Is there a level of growth you would need that business to get to on a sustainable basis before you would consider more M&A in that particular area?

Fredrik Rystedt

We believe that we should achieve a run rate growth of 3% and that we will get there over time. And when it comes to M&A, that's not related to the growth of medical specifically in one quarter or the other. It has to do with the attractiveness of that business and the pricing of course and the synergies, that's potentially that would have with -- so if it would support our existing medical business, of course, we would still do it. But again, we expect to have better growth in medical going forward than what we’ve seen here in this last quarter.

John Ennis

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Oscar Lindstrom. Please ask your question.

Oskar Lindström

Yes, good morning. I’ve a question around the distribution cost again. And I'm wondering if there's a structural element to distribution cost inflation for you in that. Most of your volume growth is happening in emerging markets and one could speculate that the distribution costs or share of costs is higher there than in Mature Markets. Is that the case that we should sort of expect permanent or structural increase in distribution costs for you going forward?

Magnus Groth

No, we don't really see any structural difference there. This is quite specific cost that our [indiscernible] related actually to Europe and North America where we’ve over long-term seen increasing distribution costs due to a lack of transport capacity I think we’ve spoken about that and some other issues like a lack of capacity in the U.S and in France, specifically and some difficulties also actually in general moving freight in France during [indiscernible] so on and so forth. But again as Frederick mentioned what we’re seeing as a leading indicator is now that the spot prices are coming down in the -- on distribution which indicates that over time also our fixed contract costs will come down, following that. So, no, I'm not concerned about the structurally higher distribution costs.

Oskar Lindström

My second question is also around Medical Solutions and the weaker performance there. Should you be a little bit more specific about exactly what is it that’s been problematic, is it only a certain geography or a segment of the market? And then also if the problems that you're experiencing now is that something which impact your -- to an extent your interest in this segment or is it more of a temporary issue?

Magnus Groth

No, it's not. It's not at all impacting our interest in the segment. And most geographies and businesses are doing quite well and according to our plans. And we've had areas we’ve been making changes and improving performance throughout the last 2 years and then now lastly and maybe that’s something we should have done in the inside earlier, we’ve turned to the U.S where we actually hadn't integrated the business because it was doing okay, but not fantastic for the first one or two years. And since we were also working with the turnaround over Incontinence care business, we decided not to integrate them. And now that we took that decision six months ago, we can see that there are huge improvement areas in the U.S. And we're starting to see some benefits and I think we know exactly what we need to do, but this is very much based on our own performance and nothing else, but of course we continue to have. Our brands are just as strong. Our offering is just as strong and we think that it's very much go-to-market related and we think we're -- and convinced we're fixing this now in the next couple of quarters. So very much related to the U.S and to go-to-market.

Oskar Lindström

All right. And the negative organic growth that you had in this quarter, especially compared to what you had the previous quarter, is that a consequence of the actions that you’re now taking, like you’re ending certain sales contracts and moving out of certain contracts [indiscernible] or is it …?

Magnus Groth

No, we are not ending contracts. Its more has to do with maybe handling stock situation, distributor stock levels and also integrating the organization.

Oskar Lindström

So, is that a number that minus 2.2% in this quarter, is that something that should get worse before it gets better or …?

Magnus Groth

No, we expect that that should -- should not get worse. We -- our plan is of course to grow in the medical and that this is one-time impact, even though I believe that our U.S business will actually weigh on the overall growth for a couple of more quarters going forward.

Oskar Lindström

All right. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Charles Eden. Please ask your question.

Charles Eden

Good morning, Magnus. Good morning, Frederick. Two questions for me, please. Firstly, just looking at Personal Care and the pricing to get there, is the pricing used sort of say in Q2 plus [indiscernible] is that sort of what we could expect for the balance of the year given your commentary on further price increases given the raw material move? And then my second question is specifically on Baby Care and [indiscernible] marginally positive organic sales growth in the quarter. Could you help us understand the breakdown there between both price mix volume? And then also the development between developing and emerging markets and whether the trends [indiscernible] what you reported in Q1? Thank you.

Magnus Groth

Fredrik, do you want to start with the pricing?

Fredrik Rystedt

On the Baby Care?

Magnus Groth

On the Personal Care, in general, that’s first and then Baby Care.

Fredrik Rystedt

Yes, I can start specifically, because I guess they’re both related. If you take that division you asked about Mature Markets and in emerging markets, if you take Baby Care in Mature Markets, the volumes were slightly higher, but a little bit negative pricing mix or rather actually price was still negative in the Baby Care side if you look at the Mature Markets. If you take the emerging markets, we had a negative volume development in for Baby and slightly higher pricing mix. So that's the split between those two and that of course it's up to a total of slightly positive organic growth. And of course needless to say, part of the of our Baby businesses is related to a couple of areas that we’ve talked about before one, of course, being Turkey that we have now exited and closed here and -- sold and closed in July. So that's part of that development in emerging market. And then Personal Care, I missed the question actually, Magnus, so maybe you can take that.

Magnus Groth

Pricing in the -- was up in the quarter and my understanding was that you wanted a breakdown of pricing?

Charles Eden

Maybe I -- I just sort of asking whether your commentary around the raw material price development specifically you were talking, I think about tissue at the time. So whether you were expected to take any further pricing in Personal Care this year …

Magnus Groth

Yes.

Fredrik Rystedt

Yes, yes sure.

Charles Eden

… given your raw material development?

Magnus Groth

Absolutely. So -- and that’s a good question, because we don’t talk enough about that, but we are working to increase prices both in Incontinence Care and in Fem Care. So in Baby as we just discussed, it's always challenging, but -- and we are also relaunching in some countries in Baby Care, just to add to what Frederick already said, but we're definitely focusing on increasing prices to compensate for raw materials in the other Personal Care categories.

Charles Eden

Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Sanath Sudarsan. Please ask your question.

Sanath Sudarsan

Good morning, Fredrik. Good morning, Magnus. Just one quick question for me, more in relation to the industry behavior, industry participants behavior in terms of pricing and their profitability levels in consumer tissue. How have you seen that evolve over the last two quarters and what do you expect this behavior to be more rational, more profitable or driven by more pricing?

Magnus Groth

We’ve seen a very strong price increase momentum, specifically in Europe over the last year. And as I mentioned, we’ve been able to raise prices three times in a year in some cases. So that's been very encouraging. And right now I think there's -- there will be a little bit of [indiscernible] when it comes to price negotiations, because pulp prices are continuing down at a faster rate than expected and because annual negotiations are coming up in a quarter. So I expect a stable price development on consumer tissue, specifically. But as always and as we just discussed here in the previous questions, we're looking at improving our margins in many areas in Professional Hygiene, in Personal Care, in -- especially in emerging markets where you have the big fluctuation sourcing currencies and so on. So it's still that strong -- it's still a strong focus for us, but the big wave two effort in Europe is done with a good result.

Sanath Sudarsan

Sorry, Magnus, so I was just trying to understand from the other participants behavior. Have they been more price rational, are they now profitable, because there was a stress on profitability from them, from their perspective. Are they now in a position to maybe start cutting prices ahead of competition or ahead of you guys maybe. So I just want to understand your perspective about the other participants not Essity, specifically.

Magnus Groth

Yes, and that’s of course then partly just my speculations. And that's why what I can refer to is that we've had strong price momentum in the last year, which means that all major participants are equally of course or equally, but are all interested or asking for price increases. So, I mean, that’s something that we've seen very clearly in the last year, which then indicates that -- I guess that most players are quite rational because as you know we think that -- believe that many of our competitors, especially in consumer tissue have about half the margins we have. So when we were at all-time low in consumer tissue here a year-ago or three quarters ago, many of them must have been in the [indiscernible] at best breaking even. So I guess that's an indication of rational behavior that everybody needs price increases to improve their margins and the profitability.

Sanath Sudarsan

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Iain Simpson. Please ask your question.

Iain Simpson

Thank you very much for allowing me a follow-up. Within Incontinence Care, I just wondered if you could talk separately about how both the retail and the institutional channel were doing? And then just to come back to Medical Solutions, that business has perhaps not performed as well as you might have liked to have done when you bought it. I appreciate the early days, kind of [indiscernible], but I just wondered if you could perhaps give some color on why Medical Solutions has perhaps been slightly slower to stop performing the [indiscernible] that you might have liked? Thank you.

Magnus Groth

Okay. Thanks. Good question. So starting with the Incontinence Care, we’ve seen a very good development in healthcare overall. So that's really growing and gaining market share both in Europe and in North America. In retail, we're seeing a positive development in most emerging markets, very good strong developments including Latin America, which is our biggest emerging market for Incontinence Care. In Europe, we are growing, stabilizing market shares as you know since our competitor launched 4 or 5 years ago, we've seen declining market shares, they are now stabilizing and we have high hopes for the recent launches that we’ve done that this will be a turning point also from that perspective in Inco retail in Europe. In North America, we've had slightly lower sales in the quarter, which we are addressing. So margins are okay in North America retail, but we have slightly lower sales. So -- but that's of course a smaller part of our business. So most of our Inco business is developing really well both when it comes to volume, price and mix. Second quarter, Medical, yes, when it comes to margins we are quite happy, so they’re on the level. We expect that in the integration work that we have moved forward with we have identified issues over the quarters and I've tried to be as specific as possible, so -- and as transparent as possible with those issues where we were doing some restructuring in Latin America initially than in Asia Pacific, that’s now doing quite well. We were really working to improve the growth in Europe and that's developing step-by-step and then there was maybe an issue that we caught too late in North America with how that business was operating and we're all over that now and maybe that’s something we could have caught earlier, but that's something that we are very convinced we will improve. We are number one in compression. We have a very nicely growing small advancement care business in the U.S and we see huge opportunities for those businesses, but that's something that we caught now and which we maybe hadn't expected. So that's why growth hasn't been as expected. There's nothing new when it comes to the underlying market growth or our market positions. Really it's all mostly based on our internal performance and improvements that we need to make.

Iain Simpson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

Josephine Edwall

Okay. So do we have any last questions before we conclude this press conference?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Guillaume Delmas. Please ask your question.

Guillaume Delmas

Good morning, gentlemen. Three questions for me. The first one is on your Professional Hygiene business. I think, Magnus, in your prepared remarks you mentioned that the U.S was back to positive growth territory, so that’s good news. Yet, if I look at your organic sales growth in Mature Markets for this division, there's a sequential slowdown in Q2 to a very modest 0.5% organic sales growth. So on this my question is what happened in Western Europe? Why has growth deteriorated there and what could be the outlook for Professional Hygiene in Western Europe for the second half of the year?

Magnus Groth

That's absolutely the right analysis and conclusion that we had a declining growth in Western Europe in Professional Hygiene after a number of quarters of incredible growth with the market share gains. So I don't see this as a concern at this point in time. It's just something that happen in certain quarters. We still have great momentum and a very, very good set up in Europe. So this was a temporary decline, which of course doesn't mean that we can continue growing market share for ever at very high rates. So maybe we will see a slightly slower growth in Europe [indiscernible] eventually, but on the other hand, we have actually gained a number of new contracts in North America and we will see a gradual improvement also going forward in North America. So I think that we will -- going forward, we should see a more of a balance maybe between our two big Mature Markets in North America and Western Europe, but still a positive development.

Guillaume Delmas

Okay. My second question is actually relatively similar, but this time on consumer tissue, because despite the fact that mother reels had a slightly less negative impact on your Q2 performance relative to Q1, there was also a slowdown in Mature Markets in the second quarter, I mean to 0.8%. Again, any granularity you can give on your performance in Western Europe for consumer tissue and as to why despite mother reels being less of a drag, we’ve seen a slowdown, is it more volume, price mix led?

Magnus Groth

This is very much volume and it's a consequence of the ongoing price negotiations also during the second quarter when as you know they’re typically doing negotiations, there's a negative impact on volumes as the retailers that we negotiate with tend to put pressure on us by delisting or boycotting volumes for a certain period of time. And also something that we’ve been willingly willing to accept because the price -- the wave two price increase effort has been so important for us. But of course going forward, we will need to find a good balance there to get back to volume growth because that's important for our COG savings and cost development that we can utilize the capacity that we're freeing up in our remaining assets as they become more efficient with higher machine efficiency and fewer stops and so on. So all scenario where we are looking to find in a good balance of the price mix and volume going forward.

Guillaume Delmas

Thanks. My very last question is if I go back to your Q1 conference call a few months ago, I think at the time you were talking about significantly higher raw material cost for consumer tissue in Q2. If I remember what I think you were also talking about trying to bring down this other line, which was unusually high in Q1. Clearly, Q2 didn't play out at least for this two moving parts they way you were expecting it. So my question is why such discrepancy between the soft guidance you provided few months ago and the way Q2 actually played out?

Fredrik Rystedt

Yes, Guillaume, you have a great memory apparently and you're absolutely right. And clearly I think it's -- it has been more difficult for us to forecast raw material development. And of course both stock revaluation and raw material is very, very much related to the input cost line. So you can derive from exactly this -- these two comments that raw material has come down to a larger extent than we did expect at the time of the call. That's clearly the case. I think the other thing we -- and this is a decision that we’ve taken to spend more in terms of marketing and sales costs for the very strong growth that we have. So it's basically related to these two factors, but we did underestimate the decline of raw material. That's the biggest impact.

Guillaume Delmas

And do you feel you’ve got a higher level of visibility for Q3, or there's still a great level of volatility at this stage relative to …?

Fredrik Rystedt

Yes, we in a world where raw material is absolutely flat, then of course we don't have -- we got zero on both those lines, right? So unfortunately it's even though we would like to have the crystal ball, super difficult to estimate, we don't. We at the early part of or the latter part last year, we -- our guess would've been that raw material in terms of we talk at least pulp cost would have continued to move up. And of course we’ve seen a very different development since then. So clearly its -- it has not become exactly as we have -- we thought and the visibility we believe we do our best to estimate that, but of course it's very, very difficult.

Magnus Groth

But with all those caveats, we do see significantly lower market pulp prices in the third quarter sequentially as so and we're already -- we are a good way into July and there are no indications that that would change and even lower costs in China actually for pulp than we could have ever expected in the first quarter. So as Fredrik says, big uncertainties and huge volatilities at this point in time, but still for the third quarter that we're already into, we see significantly lower pulp prices.

Fredrik Rystedt

And therefore we can also conclude that stock value adjustment will be correspondingly high -- were high exactly to in accordance with that.

Guillaume Delmas

Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of John Ennis. Please ask your question.

John Ennis

Thank you for the quick follow-up. I just wondered and again sorry for coming back to this, but can you just give us the impact from stock revaluations in 3Q '18, 4Q '18, and then 1Q '19 relative to the SEK230 million impact you gave for this quarter. That would be helpful. Thank you.

Fredrik Rystedt

We don't do that, John. We -- I alluded to it before that this is just to kind of explaining the change between two quarters, right? So -- and as I alluded to before, the positive development that we had in Q2 of 2018 was slightly bigger than the negative impact we have in 2013. So we’ve got a big negative in 2019 and we got a positive in 2018. And that number of the SEK230 million, that's basically the -- adding those two up. So that positive was slightly bigger than the negative, but of course it's a combination of those two.

Magnus Groth

And Frederick, of course, and John of course, this is an issue for the modeling and the higher also stock revaluation than we had expected due to these fluctuations in pulp prices. But just to remember that that overall the pulp price development is a positive for us, of course, going forward. So it's a good thing. And because it's -- it hits our margins with a 45 days delay that you're well aware of. So, of course, even though it impacts negatively on this other line, it's still a leading indicator of where pulp prices are moving.

John Ennis

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Lara Simpson. Please ask your question. Hi, Lara. Your line is now open.

Celine Pannuti

Hello. Its Celine Pannuti from J.P. Morgan. Just a few follow-ups on the raw material side. Last year your raw material deal was, if I remember correctly, more than SEK4.5 billion. Could you say how much was the corresponding revaluation of stock last year, so to have an idea of the net impact? And also, I think earlier this year you said that you’re expecting for the full-year that the raw material deal will be less than half of what it was last year. Now having seen what you see in H1 and with your views that the market, the [indiscernible] have come down, what do you see the number would be for the year? That’s my first question. And then lastly, the second one is on consumer tissue. I understand that wave two is ongoing. However, sequentially we’ve seen pricing decelerating in consumer tissue. Could you explain why was that?

Fredrik Rystedt

Yes, let me start with perhaps the first question one again, the stock value adjustments that we talk about in the bridge here is just a difference between last year and this year. So as raw material prices increased last year, it was positive all the time. I think we’ve said a couple of different -- in couple of different occasions that we are just actually adjusting the value of the inventory at the end of the quarter, reflecting the movement of the price. So that's -- it's just kind of resetting the raw material to the incumbent level, so inherently it's just reflecting the fact that the margin is that much better as we go forward. But it was very negative this year, it was positive last year. We don't give a forecast Celine on the full impact of raw material for the year. We normally just give it for the next quarter. We do it sequentially and year-on-year, so to speak, we give the forecast there. And they -- I think the number that you are alluding to was just a calculation kind of, if numbers were staying where they were at the end of the year, I think that would have been the number. So we normally just provide one quarter ahead and this has to do with the fact that we don't have that much transparency more than that quarter.

Magnus Groth

Okay. Second question.

Celine Pannuti

I’m trying to understand last year could you give us the net impact of your raw material plus revaluation, what was it in 2018?

Fredrik Rystedt

I mean, we -- the -- as I mentioned, Celine, I can't do that because it's -- this is a change between two years. So we have a reset of the value each quarter on the material. So I cannot actually give you that number. It's -- this is a change between two years, so the bridge is a positive and a negative. And as I mentioned, its slightly -- it was slightly bigger last year. So if you have the SEK230 million, a bit more than half of that number was a positive last year and then the negative -- rest is negative this year. So it was a significant number also last year, but we don't have the -- we have not given the exact numbers.

Celine Pannuti

Okay. And then [indiscernible], I mean, did have an impact as well from holding a bit more of room inventory than you would have, because you [indiscernible] that the market would continue to grow up.

Fredrik Rystedt

No.

Celine Pannuti

And does these -- okay.

Fredrik Rystedt

No, we -- typically they’re -- just generally, Celine, we have a fairly -- this is actually -- the absolute majority of this impact is related to finished goods, not actually pulp stock. So it's the pulp component within the finished goods that we have, that's actually the majority of it. Normally our pulp stock is quite lower, or we try to keep it as low as possible. There are a couple of exceptions, so of course we have long transportation or lead times for if you have long-distances like Asia as an example, but normally this is fairly short lead times. So this has nothing to do with inherent pulp hedging or adjusting inventories.

Magnus Groth

Okay. Over to your second questions about price …

Celine Pannuti

Customer tissue pricing.

Magnus Groth

Customer tissue. And wave two is done, so according to plan and with the results we had expected. If stock prices had remained on very, very high historic levels, of course, we would have immediately started wave three. This is not what we're seeing. We were seeing that that we have increased prices now in a number of waves to an extent that we see increasing shelf prices and market prices, in general. And now pulp prices are coming down at a more rapid rate and to high extent than we had expected. So right now we are satisfied with the pricing increases achieved and what happens then is that of course quarter-over-quarter we will have tougher comps as the price increases that we did throughout the last year move into the comps.

Celine Pannuti

So -- but sequentially what was the delta that those pricing slowdown in Q2 versus Q1?

Magnus Groth

Yes, that’s tougher comps. We made a lot of price increases already last year.

Celine Pannuti

All right. Well, thank you.

Magnus Groth

Thanks.

Josephine Edwall

Okay. Then we need to conclude today's press conference. So thank you all for calling in and I wish you a good rest of the day. Goodbye.