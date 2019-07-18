Johnson Controls: Same Name, New Company

While results have not been smooth over the last couple of years, they have the opportunity to improve margins and free cash flow conversion.

JCI has transformed its portfolio over the last few years through merging with Tyco, spinning off the auto business, and divesting the car battery segment.

Introduction

Since 2014, Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) has gone through a massive portfolio transformation. They spun-off the automotive business (click here to find the list of recent spin-offs), merged with Tyco, and divested the lead-acid battery business. These moves reduced revenue by over 40% but also decreased the company's cyclicality and capital intensity.

Portfolio Moves

Johnson Controls' roots are as an industrial conglomerate supplying diverse markets across automotive, plastics, building controls, and HVAC. Portfolio moves over the last few years moved the company out of markets, such as automotive, where JCI had been a major player for decades. Today, they are singularly focused on the commercial and residential buildings end market.

The major portfolio moves included:

Merger with Tyco in September 2016

The spin-off of the Automotive Experience business ("Adient") in October 2016

Divestiture of the Power Solutions business (lead-acid automotive batteries) to Brookfield in April 2019

You can see in the table below that these portfolio moves shifted the company's overall revenue mix towards the Building Technologies & Solutions business.

Another important company milestone to discuss is George Oliver taking over as Chairman and CEO from Alex Molinaroli. George Oliver was the CEO of Tyco prior to merging with JCI and was set to take over in January 2018. In August 2017, the board accelerated the leadership transition plan and announced that Oliver would take over as Chairman and CEO in September 2017, fast-tracking the appointment by 6 months. Oliver was with Tyco since 2006 and served as an executive under Ed Breen. Prior to Tyco, he spent more than 20 years at General Electric (GE).

The 'New' Johnson Controls: Business Overview

Johnson Controls is now solely comprised of the Building Technologies & Solutions business. They sell integrated control systems, security systems, fire detection systems, equipment, and services. Over the years, JCI has acquired companies to build up this business. Two of the larger, more impactful acquisitions were of York International and Air Distribution Technologies. York is a global supplier of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning ("HVAC"), and refrigeration equipment and services that was acquired in 2005 for $3.2 billion. Air Distribution Technologies is one of the largest providers of air distribution and ventilation products which was acquired in 2014 for $1.6 billion.

Importantly, Johnson Controls has an enormous installed base of products which generates attractive service revenue.

Source: Management Presentation

The merger between JCI and Tyco combined the #1 player in fire and security, the #1 player in building controls, and the #1 player in commercial HVAC. It gave them the scale to build out a more robust direct customer channel as well as a $500 million cost synergy opportunity (SG&A, procurement, corporate, branch optimization, etc.).

Opportunity

Since Johnson Control's business is completely different today than it was in the past, the historical financials do not accurately reflect the current underlying business. As a result, investors cannot rely on historical consolidated financials to inform the business' future economics.

Since the Tyco merger closed in 2016 and George Oliver took over as CEO in the fall of 2017, JCI has reinvested significant capital back into the company. Johnson Controls had underinvested in the business and they needed to hire more sales professionals as well as invest in research & development and technology. In 2018, they hired almost 500 sales professionals to broaden their footprint and increased spending on new product development and technology. These investments have been a headwind to margins and eaten away at some of the cost synergies of putting JCI and Tyco together.

Recent management commentary suggests that they will begin to leverage these costs, meaning that cost of goods sold, SG&A, and R&D will begin to decrease as a percent of revenue. As a result, margins should improve from the current year levels (incremental margins are in the mid-to-upper 20s).

And we're -- I think we're going to be positioned to continue to expand the margins. This year, we're positioned again -- because of the headwind we've had with the reinvestments, it's roughly about 50 basis points, but on a go-forward basis, we're positioned to do better than that on the year-on-year margins and there's still significant pipeline of opportunity to execute on to be able to contribute to those margins. George Oliver, Chairman & CEO, Citi Global Industrials Conference

Another area for improvement is free cash flow conversion or the percentage of net income that converts into actual free cash flow. Over the last few years, JCI's free cash flow has been relatively weak due to restructuring costs, integration costs, working capital build (inventory, accounts receivable, etc.), and reinvesting rather than receiving dividends from the Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) joint venture.

Management is very focused on improving cash flow. They are targeting 95% conversion for fiscal 2019 and 100%+ for 2020 and beyond. In order to get there, they are improving working capital (harmonizing vendor payment terms, becoming more efficient with inventory, etc.). Furthermore, the rolling off of restructuring and integration costs as the integration work comes to an end should help. Lastly, the sale of the Power Solution segment will reduce the company's capital intensity as capital expenditures were consistently greater than depreciation and amortization for that segment.

Organic revenue growth along with margin improvements should drive earnings higher, which when combined with better free cash flow conversion (higher earnings quality) should result in a higher valuation.

Conclusion

With all the portfolio moves over the last three years, Johnson Controls has many of the characteristics seen in special situation investment opportunities. They spun-off the automotive business, merged with Tyco, appointed a new CEO, and divested the car battery business (used the proceeds to deleverage and buyback shares). Overall, the 'new' JCI is a much more focused business and has the opportunity to improve margins and free cash flow conversion which should result in a more attractive valuation over time.

