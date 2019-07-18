Johnson Outdoors' Stock Has Had A Wild Ride, But Is Now Fairly Priced

The market has been overreacting to both positive and negative news about Johnson Outdoors. At this time the stock is fairly priced but further dips should be expected.

The company has experienced a strong growth spurt over the past two years; however that growth is now winding down.

Investment thesis

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) is a good long-term investment but right now may not be the best time to buy as I believe that in the short term the stock may continue to move down. If it drops below $65 per share it may present a good buying opportunity.

Introduction

It is always a pleasure to analyze a company led by people who are passionate about what they do and who are proud of the products or services they offer. Johnson Outdoors is one such company. They design and produce quality products, which many of their employees, including the CEO, also use themselves. Feedback from customers along with employees own experience leads to the next cycle of innovation and the creation of new and innovative products. If you visit their corporate website, you can watch a video of JOUT's CEO, Helen P. Johnson-Leipold, fishing, diving, kayaking and having a barbecue with her team.

Johnson Outdoors is a family of core brands, and produces outdoor recreational products such as watercraft, diving equipment, camping gear and outdoor clothing. To get a basic understanding of what the company is all about all you really need to do is look at their product categories.

Source: Johnson Outdoors Investor Factsheet

While I was analyzing their income statements for the past 15 years, a few things stuck out:

Growing revenue and zero debt

Revenue has been continuously growing since 2010. However, this growth was sluggish between 2010 and 2016, with an average of only 2.9% annually. There was a major growth spurt in 2017, which continued into 2018, with 13.1% and 10.9% year-over-year growth, respectively.

Chart 1: JOUT’s revenue growth rate since 2005

It is important to note that the last two years of growth came almost entirely from their fishing segment, in which they have introduced new and innovative products, and which were well received by passionate fishermen consumers. In JOUT's investor presentation, all five products featured as examples of their award-winning innovation are produced under their two fishing brands, Minn Kota and Humminbird.

Source: Johnson Outdoors Investor Presentation

Johnson Outdoors' debt had been declining since the fiscal year 2009 and dropped to zero in 2017.

Chart 2: JOUT’s debt to equity ratio since 2005

Increasing cash balance and return on invested capital

At the same time their cash balance had increased, leading to the current situation in which I estimate they have a significant amount of excess cash. I have roughly evaluated the needed cash at 12% of JOUT's annual revenue, and the effect of the excess money is showing in the company's return on invested capital ((ROIC)) graphs. When I was screening companies, what caught my attention was the growth in ROIC of this company for each of the last four years and that is the main reason I wrote this article in the first place. As everyone seems to calculate ROIC somewhat differently, the precise values are not the most important thing. I am more interested in the trends. I usually figure out four "versions" of ROIC.

The basic formula for ROIC is shown below:

I also calculate a "pre-tax ROIC" by using operating profit (excluding tax) as the numerator:

Additionally, I compute two more "versions" of ROIC by subtracting excess cash from the denominator. The resulting versions of the ROIC are shown in the charts below:

Charts 3 and 4: JOUT’s return and pre-tax return on invested capital since 2005

As you can see, since 2015 there has been a noticeable increase in ROIC if we account for the excess cash. I expect that this money will be used, at least in part, to finance the development of new products, which will then lead to another growth spurt. This growth, however, is probably a few years down the line.

Low net margins and frequent “one-time” events

Their net margins are unstable and low, even though they more than doubled in 2017.

Chart 5: JOUT’s net margins since 2005

Low margins mean that the company's financials are very vulnerable to "one-time events," which sometimes, maybe too often, wreak havoc on their bottom line. Consider the following quotes from JOUT's annual reports.

From the Annual Report 2014:

In the third quarter we recognized $8.5 million in one-time, non-cash impairment charges, which affected both profits and earnings.

From the Annual Report 2015:

Operating expense this year included $7.3 million in litigation costs to protect our side scan sonar patents. The International Trade Commission issued a favorable final determination, and we expect related costs to decline in 2016.

From the Annual Report 2016:

Non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $6.2 million in the current year were more than offset by a $9.9 million improvement in legal expense year over year.

The "improvement" of $9.9 million in legal expenses for 2016 included the obvious fact that the $7.3 million litigation cost in 2015 had been expensed in 2015 and there were no such litigation costs in 2016. Using a one-time charge as a benchmark against which an "improvement" is measured does not look good for a company.

Stock performance compared against a benchmark

Let's take a look at JOUT's stock market performance.

Chart 6: JOUT’s total returns since 2014, with SPY as the benchmark

Since the start of 2014, the benchmark SPY returned 81.4%, while JOUT returned 180.5%. What this graph clearly shows is that the stock "exploded" in the first half of 2017 after early interim reports indicated the company's latest products were VERY well received and sales had shattered earlier expectations. Since then, the stock has been experiencing a wild ride.

However, what is also interesting is that JOUT was valued as a growth stock by the market, even before 2017, despite low revenue growth rates and a volatile bottom line.

Price to earnings ratio over the long term

I have found that the median trailing 12 month P/E, rather than an average P/E, shows the best correlation with JOUT's stock price.

Chart 7: JOUT’s assumed price for median P/E vs. actual closing price

For the period between 2013 and the present day, the median P/E of JOUT stock is 18.5. This ratio value would position the fair value of JOUT at $80.7 per share, which represents a 15.6% upside vs. the July 17th close of $69.8. However, this would be jumping to a false conclusion; to better show you why, I will use another metric, P/EBT (price to earnings before taxes). Using this ratio will neutralize the anomalies in the graphs due to the tax reform, and the otherwise significantly oscillating effective tax rate of JOUT over the past few years.

Chart 8: JOUT’s price to pre-tax earnings since 2016

There is a clear downward trend in valuation which interestingly began just around the time the company entered its growth spurt and recorded its best-ever results. The only conclusion I can think of is that the market was willing to turn a blind eye to those frequent "one-time expenses" in the earlier years, but is now very aware that growth will slow down significantly.

Conclusion

Johnson Outdoors is a company with great products, a passionate and competent management team, and with a solid balance sheet. Nevertheless, low margins, combined with significant risk of "one-time events" and slowing revenue growth in 2019, force me to conclude that the stock is, at best, fairly priced.

If you search online for a consensus estimate, you will find a target of $95 per share, although only one or two analysts make up that "consensus." Respectfully, I believe they are totally wrong, and while surprises are always possible, especially with a stock like this, which trades in low volumes and has already experienced wild upward and downward swings, my opinion is that JOUT can be reasonably expected to trade at a lower P/E ratio in the short to medium term.

This company is bound to deliver positive surprises in the future and may be considered as a long-term hold. Potential investors should watch closely whether the market overreacts to any bad news, as there is a history of the market overreacting with this stock, based on the trading over the past 12 months. JOUT may already be a buying opportunity at below $70 per share, and in the low $60s I would consider it as a strong buy.

