Sell Celgene, Buy Bristol-Meyers Ahead Of Proposed Merger

As of market close on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Bristol-Meyers Squibb (BMY) share price was $44.45, and Celgene (CELG) share price was $91.53, a difference of $47.08. Under the takeover terms, Celgene shareholders receive one Bristol-Meyers Squibb ["BMS"] share, plus $50 cash, total value $94.45, $2.92 higher than the current Celgene price. It might seem like holding on for the $2.92 gain would be the way to go. I will ignore the $9 CVR for Celgene shareholders at this point. Firstly, because I believe it has a low probability of being triggered, and secondly, if the conditions were met, and all of the drugs involved were approved, the benefit to BMS and its shareholders would likely be far greater than the cost of the $9 CVR. BMS have provided BMS/Celgene pro-forma post-merger consolidated balance sheets and earnings statements for both FY 2018, and for Q1 2019. These are provided to give shareholders a picture of what the financials might look like post-merger. But the pro-forma earnings statements are presented on a GAAP basis, only. I think it would be fair to say the market looks primarily to adjusted non-GAAP earnings and EPS, and largely ignores GAAP results, in arriving at share prices for any stock. Analysts forward estimates are also based on adjusted non-GAAP earnings and EPS. BMS reported actual FY 2018 adjusted EPS non-GAAP of $3.98. I have converted BMS/Celgene combined proforma GAAP based earnings statements for FY 2018, to an adjusted non-GAAP basis, and arrive at an adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $4.67, up 17.3% on the pre-merger EPS. A similar exercise for Q1 2019 results in pre-merger EPS of $1.10 increasing to $1.32 post-merger, an increase of 20.0%. These increases are before taking into account any synergistic cost savings in the future. It is reasonable to think these 17% to 20% increases in adjusted non-GAAP EPS will translate into similar share price increases, of 17% to 20%, once BMS commences reporting on this basis post-merger. One caveat is the increase in BMS debt to debt + equity ratio, from nil pre-merger, to ~48% post-merger. However, this debt is very manageable, and BMS post-merger is expected to have strong FCF to pay down this debt fairly quickly. It is argued the existence of debt, in the case of BMS, will have minimal impact on P/E Ratio on non-GAAP results. A second caveat, with potential effect in the longer term, is the impact of stock compensation and share repurchase policies. All of the foregoing is discussed in more detail below.

1. BMS Post-Merger Pro-Forma Financial Statements

1.1 BMS Proforma balance sheets at December 31, 2018, and March 31, 2019

TABLE 1 below, shows the Pro-forma balance sheet details at December 31, 2018, and March 31, 2019, summarized from data provided by BMS in 8-K filed May 1, 2019.

TABLE 1 BMS Pro-forma Balance Sheets At December 31, 2018, and March 31, 2019.

The consolidated pro-forma balance sheets, basically add together the balance sheet items per BMS and Celgene individual balance sheets. When one company acquires another, the acquiring company records the acquired assets and liabilities at fair value for the individual assets and liabilities. If the amount paid by the acquirer is greater than the fair value of the net assets/liabilities, the difference is recorded as goodwill on acquisition. As well as goodwill, the transaction gave rise to an increase in other intangible assets. The adjustments column, in TABLE 1, reflects the inclusion of increases in goodwill ($10,937MM) and other intangibles ($66,849MM) in the pro-forma consolidated accounts. The increase in net debt of $36,624MM reflects the additional borrowings required for BMS to meet the $50 cash per share to Celgene shareholders. The increase of $2,825MM in non-current liabilities represents BMS fair value estimate of the $9 CVR entitlement for Celgene shareholders. From that we can calculate BMS estimate of the current fair value of each $9 CVR is $3.74.

1.2 BMS Proforma income statements for three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to three months ended March 31, 2018

TABLEs 2.1 and 2.2 below, show the Pro-forma income statements for three months ended March 31, 2019, and three months ended March 31, 2018, summarized from data provided by BMS in their 8-Ks filed May 1, 2019.

TABLE 2.1 Pro-forma income statement for three months ended March 31, 2019

TABLE 2.1 shows the estimated GAAP result of $1,489MM for the BMS/Celgene combined pro-forma financials included in May 1, 2019 8-K linked above. The two left-most columns show the GAAP, non-GAAP adjustments, and non-GAAP results reported for Q1 2019 for each of BMS and Celgene. I have applied these non-GAAP adjustments to adjust the pro-forma GAAP result to a non-GAAP basis pro-forma result of $3,131MM, equivalent to $1.32 per share. This $1.32 per share on a BMS post-merger basis is 20.0% above the pre-merger $1.10 per share. Note that I have excluded the $257MM add back of share based compensation expense included by Celgene in their non-GAAP adjustments. I think it is highly inappropriate of Celgene to exclude these costs in determining adjusted non-GAAP earnings. BMS do not exclude these costs, and I expect that approach will continue post-merger. BMS have not provided Q1 2018 comparatives, but I believe 2018 comparatives will be provided when BMS reports post-merger results, after the merger is completed. TABLE 2.2 below is my construct of pro-forma BMS/Celgene consolidated results for Q1 2018.

TABLE 2.2 Pro-forma income statement for three months ended March 31, 2018

TABLE 2.2 allows us to gain an idea of the YoY adjusted non-GAAP EPS growth levels BMS will report following consummation of the merger. Individually BMS and Celgene grew Q1 2019 adjusted non-GAAP EPS by 16.8% and 24.4%, respectively, over Q1 2018. On a pro-forma consolidated basis, BMS grew Q1 2019 adjusted non-GAAP EPS by 26.1% over Q1 2018, far exceeding the combined average growth rate of ~21% for the individual companies.

1.3 BMS Proforma income statements for year ended December 31, 2018

TABLE 3

On a pre-merger basis, BMS reported FY 2018 adjusted non-GAAP EPS, of $3.98. On a post-merger consolidated pro-forma basis, BMS FY 2018 adjusted non-GAAP EPS increases by 17.2% to $4.67. This is primarily due to the leverage from taking on an additional $36.6Bn debt per TABLE 1 above. In order to determine adjusted non-GAAP EPS growth rates likely to be reported by BMS in the future, I have compiled TABLE 2.4 below.

1.4 BMS Proforma income statements for quarters and years 2017 to 2020

TABLE 4

TABLE 2.4 is my best efforts calculations of BMS/Celgene consolidated proforma adjusted non-GAAP EPS back to Q1 2017, and forward to FY 2020. These calculations allow me to prepare both past historical and forward estimates of actual and proforma adjusted non-GAAP EPS growth rates for BMS, CELG and BMS/Celgene consolidated. These are reflected in TABLE 5 below.

2. BMS Post-Merger EPS, And EPS Growth Rates, Can Be Expected To Surprise The Market, With A Large Beat Against Market Expectations.

TABLE 5 - BMS Pre and Post-Merger Non-GAAP EPS And Growth Rates

BMS Non-GAAP EPS - Pre-Merger to Pre-Merger Comparison BasisThe analysts' consensus estimates and growth estimates per Figure 1 below, are reflected in Column 1 and Column 5, of TABLE 5 above (shaded green). These are like with like, year on year comparisons, of pre-merger non-GAAP EPS forward estimates to prior year pre-merger actual results. The growth rates are modest, mostly in mid-single digit percentage range, with Q3 2019 showing negative growth.

BMS Non-GAAP EPS - Post-Merger to Post-Merger Comparison Basis

Column 3 reflects the pro-forma, post-merger, consolidated BMS/Celgene non-GAAP EPS per TABLE 4 above. Column 6 shows year on year growth rates based on the non-GAAP estimates in Column 3 (shaded blue). These are like with like, year on year comparisons, of post-merger non-GAAP EPS forward estimates to prior year post-merger pro-forma results. Growth rates for various periods range from 6.4% to 13.6%. For FY 2019 estimates, the post-merger to post-merger growth rate of 13.6% compares to the pre-merger to pre-merger growth rate of 4.8%, per Yahoo! Finance statistics per Figure 1 below. This has the potential to be treated as a "surprise" beat by the market. BMS management have indicated the acquisition will be accretive to BMS earnings. Any "surprise" effect from a 13.6% growth rate will likely be readily explained away, and have little impact on the share price. For example, the average of BMS and Celgene growth rates for Q2 2019 of 5.0% and 21.1% respectively, is 13.0%. This is the same as the estimated BMS post-merger to post-merger growth rate of 13.0% per Column 6 of TABLE 5.

BMS Non-GAAP EPS - Post-Merger to Pre-Merger Comparison Basis - Q2 And Q3 2019

Per Yahoo! Finance in Figure 1 below, the estimated non-GAAP EPS growth rates for Q2 and Q3 2019, are 5.0% and negative 3.6% respectively. Column 7 of TABLE 5 shows BMS non-GAAP EPS growth rates for Q2 and Q3 2019 based on a post-merger to pre-merger basis, are 30.5% and 23.9% respectively (shaded pink). I believe this will be seen as a "surprise" beat when results are announced, with the potential to drive BMS share price in an upward direction.

BMS Non-GAAP EPS - Post-Merger to Pre-Merger Comparison Basis - FY 2019 And FY 2020

BMS provided FY 2019 guidance in 8-K filed April 25, 2019 as follows -

Bristol-Myers Squibb is increasing its 2019 GAAP EPS guidance range to $3.84 - $3.94 and confirming its non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $4.10 - $4.20. Both GAAP and non-GAAP guidance assume current exchange rates... Guidance inclusive of the Celgene acquisition will be provided after the close of the transaction.

The transaction was expected to close in third quarter 2019. However, in a press release dated June 24, 2019, the company advised -

...The Company remains actively engaged in discussions with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) on the FTC’s continued review of the proposed transaction. To allow the transaction to close on a timely basis in light of concerns expressed by the FTC, the Company is planning the divestiture of OTEZLA® (apremilast)….The divestiture is subject to further review by the FTC and requires that Bristol-Myers Squibb enter into a consent decree with the FTC. Once the FTC accepts the consent order and the other customary closing conditions are satisfied, Bristol-Myers Squibb intends to close the Celgene transaction at the earliest possible date, which it currently expects to be at the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.

If the Celgene transaction is closed ahead of end of FY 2019, then BMS can be expected to issue revised FY 2019 guidance, inclusive of Celgene, in the region of $5.30 (see TABLE 5 above). Non-GAAP EPS guidance of $5.30 would represent an increase of 33.2% over FY 2018 non-GAAP EPS of $3.98, and an increase of 27.1% over existing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.17 for FY 2019 (see Figure 1 below).

If the Celgene transaction is closed at the beginning of FY 2020, then BMS can be expected to issue FY 2020 guidance, inclusive of Celgene, in the region of $6.02 (see TABLE 5 above). Non-GAAP EPS guidance of $6.02 would represent an increase of 44.4% over current FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS estimate of $4.17, and an increase of 36.2% over existing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.42 for FY 2020 (see Figure 1 below). These are massive increases. I explore the effect on forward P/E ratios, and peer to peer comparisons further below.

Figure 1 Source: Yahoo! Finance

3. BMS: Potential Effect Of Post-Merger Non-GAAP EPS Guidance On Forward P/E Ratios, And Peer To Peer Comparisons

TABLE 6 - BMS Comparison To Peers And Projected Share Prices

TABLE 6 shows JNJ and Pfizer P/E ratios have remained fairly steady over the last few years. This is in contrast to BMS, Celgene, Abbvie, and CVS, which have all shown significant declines in P/E ratios. Since the announcement of the Celgene acquisition, Celgene P/E ratio has improved from 7.2 to 9.8. This increase in Celgene P/E ratio, is primarily due to the value placed on the Celgene shares under the terms of the BMS offer. On the other hand, BMS P/E ratio has shown further decline from 13.1 to 10.7. This decline suggests the market believes Celgene got the better part of the deal. Or it could be simply due to BMS FY 2019 guidance of $4.10 to $4.20 EPS (see above), reflecting low expected growth of 3% to 5.5% over FY 2018. But that is not the true situation, assuming the merger is completed. Following close of the transaction, the post-merger FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS for BMS is projected to be $5.30, 33.2% above the $3.98 for FY 2018. And FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS is projected to be $6.02, 51.3% above FY 2018. When the market realizes this, I expect the BMS P/E ratio to revert back to at least the 13.1 at end of FY 2018, and possibly higher. TABLE 7 below shows projected BMS share prices across a range of P/E ratios.

4. BMS: Asymmetric Risk/Reward

TABLE 7

TABLE 7 shows, based on current Yahoo! Finance statistics, any reduction in non-GAAP P/E ratio would cause the share price to fall below present levels. However, based on what I have shown to be the likely post-merger non-GAAP EPS, there is very little danger of a fall in share price below the present level. It would take a fall in the non-GAAP ratio from 11.0 to 8.5, for FY 2019 post-merger share price to remain around present levels. And, it would take a fall in the non-GAAP ratio from 11.0 to 7.5, for FY 2020 post-merger share price to remain around present levels. On the other hand, if the current P/E ratio on non-GAAP results of 10.7 holds, the share price post-merger can be expected to increase to $56.71 in FY 2019, and to $64.41 in FY 2020. If the P/E ratio increases towards levels seen in prior periods, the potential gains would be much greater. This is what is termed asymmetric risk/reward. There is low downside risk, and strong upside opportunity, in buying BMS at current price levels.

BMS: A Note Of Caution

In my shareholder friendly/unfriendly series, I identified Celgene as particularly shareholder "unfriendly" (see here). I would not wish to see the policies of nil dividends, and share repurchases that mainly benefited management, carry over to BMS. In an article on BMS, in the same series, I acknowledged the dividend policy of BMS benefitting shareholders. But I also made the observation, share repurchases had not benefitted shareholders. If buying BMS for potential share price gains, when the extent of EPS improvement is widely recognized post-merger, future share repurchases are possibly not that relevant. If buying BMS to hold long-term, a close watch on the effectiveness of share repurchases for benefitting shareholders would be warranted.

Sell Celgene, Buy Bristol-Meyers

Based on current share price levels, holding onto Celgene shares to accept the BMS offer will result in receiving 1 BMS share, plus $50 cash, plus a CVR with a present value of $3.74, per BMS (see above). In TABLE 8 below, I compare the post-merger value of holding onto Celgene shares, with the post-merger value of selling Celgene shares now and buying an equivalent dollar value of BMS shares (any taxation consequences are not considered here, but should be taken into account by readers, according to their individual circumstances).

TABLE 8

TABLE 8 shows various outcomes under 2 alternatives. Option 1, is to either buy or retain Celgene shares. Option 2, is to sell existing Celgene shares, and use the proceeds, or existing cash in a similar amount, to buy BMS shares. Both options are on a pre-merger basis. The outcomes vary according to the assumed BMS share price post-merger. Case 1 shows, at a BMS post-merger share price of $50.70, there is no difference in the outcome between Options 1 and 2. Cases 2 to 4, assume the BMS post-merger share price will be above $50.70 in all cases. Cases 2 to 4 assume post-merger share prices of $56.71, $63.60, and $68.90. These prices are calculated as per TABLE 7 above. Also included at the foot of TABLE 8, is the calculation of the potential share price gain from buying $1,000 of BMS shares at current share price of $44.45, and selling post merger at various post-merger share prices.

