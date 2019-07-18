Snap: The Way North

While Snap (SNAP) primarily derives its revenue from ad real estates driven by lenses, filters and the discover section, its forays into gaming hold strong prospects for it to achieve the $2.11 billion in annual revenue, which is the median analyst estimate in 2020. While this estimate seems lofty on paper, missing this estimate will lead to a significant stock correction, and we might retouch single-digit stock price just like 2018.

A lot of bulls have been trying to understand the reason for Snap's stagnating DAUs. This is because the DAU is a key driver of growth and revenue. If Snap is able to raise its DAUs significantly, it will create more ad inventory for the company to sell to advertisers without increasing the price, thereby ensuring it remains competitive. As a big fan of Snap, I did some research into the claim by the company that it can reach 90% of US teenagers. If that claim is valid, that means Snap is still supposed to be trending like Instagram and Twitter (TWTR). In the course of my research, I found the chart below.

Source: Google Trends

Instagram is hot like fire. The momentum has been never-ending since the app launched in 2012. It's obvious these teenagers are spending their time on Instagram, not Snapchat.

Source: Google Trends

However, If we take a closer look at the chart above (leaving out other social media platforms), you'll notice a spike. It appears there is a resurgence. After the Android app redesign, Snap's CEO highlighted the observed increase in user engagement during the last earnings call. If that's true, how easy will it be for the company to sustain the newfound momentum? Will the momentum last and what does this mean to advertisers and Snap's valuation?

Firstly, while Snap's app redesign was a step in the right direction, the reality is that some users have moved on to other social media platforms. While most have not entirely abandoned the app, they spend less time on it, making it tough for Snap to grow its ad inventory. This means the company will require more than a redesign to gain the users back. To achieve this, the company is set to mimic the latest social trend, most notably TikTok. TikTok is a new social media platform for short-form music content. By doing this, Snap is trying to skate to where the puck will be. The new strategy for social media platforms is to emulate the latest trend and style of communicating. While TikTok is still in the early innings of becoming a worldwide craze, it's a good strategy to try to beat it at its own game. Snap suffered a similar fate when it released Stories, and it's competitively apt that it's learning how the game is played.

Asides TikTok, Snap is investing in three key areas that can potentially improve its market valuation.

Gaming Ad engine Content

Gaming: Investing in gaming is a brilliant move due to the new 5G technology that is going to be rolled out next year. One of Snap's weaknesses had been the data-heavy issue with the app. Snap consumes a lot of data, and this has restricted its usage to developed countries where internet speed is super fast. Users in other emerging markets are mostly the upper-middle class and rich kids who can afford the considerable cost of a reliable 4G network.

The new iPhone that will be released in 2020 is going to be 5G-enabled. That's a significant boost to Snap's user experience, a move which will usher in a new demographic of teenage gamers who have mostly been hanging out on Twitch and YouTube. Just like 4G made Instagram and other data-heavy platforms a possibility, 5G is going to make it easier for even more data-intensive mobile-based workloads to become mainstream. This is going to drive DAUs. More DAUs mean more app engagement, which will ultimately drive more ad real estate. Currently, Snap makes money from the games via the six-second-long videos that pops-up in-game. However, the company hasn't stated if that's already significantly impacting revenue.

Ad engine: Snap's ad engine is now self-serve. This is the bread and butter of its revenue model. This new programmatic platform will make it easy for brands to manage and optimize their campaigns to set marketing goals. While it's still not as robust as Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) DoubleClick or Ads platform, the gap in capabilities keeps narrowing as it will only get better with time. Though it will take longer for Snap's ad inventory to command the same premium pricing as Facebook (FB), Twitter, or Google due to its smaller DAUs and ad engagement time.

Content: Getting content right is like a chicken and egg situation. Since users are porting to other platforms, getting publishers to stick around is going to be a daunting task. If users can attract more followers on Instagram or achieve easy fame on TikTok because it is new, and there is less competition, the incentive to remain on Snap is weak. Snap will require more than an app redesign or filters to get new users back. Like TikTok which has partnered with artists and music labels to allow its users legal access to copyrighted music, Snap needs to find creative ways for its users to create content on its platform. It's beginning to look like filters, bitmojis, and lenses won't suffice to convince advertisers to cut the next billion-dollar check in yearly ad revenue.

Data from SensorTower confirms that Snap was the most downloaded social media mobile app in the U.S. in Q2'19.

Source: SensorTower

While this echoes BofA's case for renewed optimism, the global app install data is pointing otherwise.

Source: SensorTower

Snap is a distant fourth, behind its most feared competitors. This confirms the bear thesis that Snap is still lagging Instagram and new entrant TikTok in the fight for social media market share of the teen and relatively younger internet demographic.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Snap's valuation remains more pricey compared to competitors. Getting advertisers to allocate more money to Snap ads will require the company to come up with more creative ways to drive DAUs and user retention. The emergence of TikTok has proven that Snap has more competitors to battle, and this will only drive up its customer acquisition and infrastructure costs as echoed by Lara Sweet in the last earnings call. I expect gaming to drive the next leg of Snap's growth. While the bulk of the investment has been laid down over the past two years, getting the kind of traction and audience that the likes of Twitch and YouTube command will require more reinvestment.

Snap CEO highlighted this in the last earnings call:

As it pertains to gaming, I think what's great about the gaming platform is that it really leverages the unique attributes of Snapchat to bring friends together. So I think what we're excited about over the long-term is that it may create more monetization opportunities around the communication side of our business. But it's very early and we're excited by the enthusiasm around that platform. So that'll be great. And I think as it pertains to Android and sort of the win back, it's going to take time to rebuild that trust. And I think the best way for us to do that is really to deliver on the product, continue our pace of innovation on Android, and deliver those improvements over time. We're of course supplementing that with marketing and other sort of in-market activities, but I think that it's going to be a process.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, until the gaming platform becomes mainstream, I expect Snap's margins to remain fairly steady with minimal tailwinds. This will continue to make valuation ratios below the gross margin line comparatively bloated.

Investor Takeaway

Source: eMarketer

While Snap's gaming platform is an investment that can yield outsized returns in terms of user growth and app engagement, it is still not clear how the company will marry it with its ad model to drive significant revenue growth. Snap is currently overvalued compared to competitors using its price/sales ratio. At a forward P/S ratio of 13, investors are expecting revenue of $1.6 billion in 2019 and $2.11 billion in 2020. Snap did $1.18 billion in revenue in 2018. Hitting the lofty 2019 and 2020 marks is going to require a lot of growth in DAUs for Snap to be able to justify the corresponding ARPU growth that will ensue. While I don't think it's unachievable, it will come at a huge cost on the income statement. If investors are willing to overlook this, there is a case to be made to hold the stock at the current valuation. However, I don't expect a significant price appreciation in the near term.

Therefore, I will be initiating a HOLD rating as the growing digital ad market remains the only clear-cut revenue catalyst in the near term.

