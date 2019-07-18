Nordstrom: One Of My Worst Calls Of The Year So Far

I believe it is most prudent for investors to wait for the retailer to turn its fortunes around before committing any capital.

The company needs a jolt of adrenaline to leave behind the operational misteps of the first quarter and a challenging 2018 holiday season.

As I type this opening sentence, shares of Nordstrom (JWN) trade an inch below the $30 mark for the first time since 2010. Down 36% in 2019 alone, the Seattle-based retail chain has been pressured by a number of unfavorable macro factors that include a shift in shopping behavior towards e-commerce and direct-to-consumer, to what has been a soft women's apparel business.

A bad house in a bad neighborhood?

To be fair, shares of direct peers including Macy's (M) and Kohl's (KSS) have not fared much better over the past 12 months, with the former also having lost about 43% of its market value since July of last year. The underwhelming stock price performance is probably reflective of the industry-wide headwinds that I mentioned above.

But specific to Nordstrom, the company magnified its troubles by missing the mark on its marketing campaigns in the first quarter, hurting foot traffic amid an already wobbly brick-and-mortar retail environment. Chairman Erik Nordstrom, in an almost apologetic tone, "explained that the communication strategy (digital vs. physical delivery of notes to customers) used in loyalty club promotions failed to reach the intended audience and create the expected demand." This was about as bad a follow-up to an already unimpressive holiday quarter as Nordstrom could have delivered.

Nordstrom needs a jolt of adrenaline

Possibly providing shareholders with a glimmer of hope is the most recent U.S. retail sales report that suggests consumer spending activity is still strong, supported by a tight labor market. Within the core retail number (i.e. ex-auto, gas and other items), clothing and accessories experienced a YOY drop of -0.9% in June. The decrease, however, was substantially better than May's -2.9%, suggesting recovery in the back half of a second quarter that experienced a YOY dip of -1.1%.

Trying to benefit from what could become a slightly improving softlines environment, Nordstrom is currently hosting its Anniversary Sale week. While discounting could result in unwanted margin pressure for a retailer not known for competing aggressively on price, the event could be the catalyst that sends revenues in the right direction - granted, over tough 2018 comps that saw quarterly sales rise the most since 2015.

On the stock

I am ready to drop JWN in my "worst calls of 2019" bucket, alongside names like Vodafone (VOD). Whereas I saw in Nordstrom a high-quality dividend play at the end of last year, today I am left with many more questions and doubts than convictions about the investment thesis.

The stock might look enticing to value and bargain-hunting investors, now that shares trade at a depressed current year earnings multiple of less than 9.0x and long-term PEG of 1.4x. It is also worth noting that Nordstrom has historically been a good cash generator and still has one of the best balance sheets in the sector - of course, at risk of deteriorating if business fundamentals do not improve fast.

All accounted for, I choose to stay away from this stock. I believe it is most prudent for investors to wait for the retailer to turn its fortunes around before committing any capital, even if being patient means missing out on the first leg up of the eventual stock price rebound.

