Turbulence In The Skies

We look at key metrics and performance of some of the largest US airlines.

Source: Coco

Investing in Airline Stocks

Some will argue that there is no recession on the horizon and that now is the time to invest in airline stocks. We will unpack that theory here.

Fuel prices were at modest levels for the most part of the second quarter. With fuel comprising a large percentage of airline expenditures, stable oil prices should continue to benefit airline company bottom lines. However, with the current Middle East turmoil with Iran, oil prices could increase over a prolonged period. This is one of the major reasons for the trade noted below.

Noted below are the forward P/E ratios for many of the stocks that are discussed in this article.

Data by YCharts

In addition, below is a table showing the airline peer comparison table sorted by market capitalization proving 1-year revenue growth, EPS growth, return on capital, and profit margin.

Source: Fidelity

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Let's take a look at the largest airline by market cap. Recently, Delta Air Lines issued an upbeat 2Q19 view of unit revenues showing the solid demand for air travel. Their stock is trading at 60.16 which is close to a 52-week high of 61.32.

Delta posted record revenue of $12.5 billion and per-share profits of $2.35 with 8.7% top-line growth, 2.3 points of operating margin expansion and $1.8 billion of free cash flow. Analysts expected $2.28 per share. It appears that the airline is benefiting from the grounded Boeing (BA) 737 Max issues. Delta does not fly these planes.

Consolidated traffic for June, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), came in at 22.7 billion, up 6.2% year over year. Consolidated capacity rose 4% to 25.2 billion on a year-over-year basis. Also, consolidated load factor improved 190 basis points to 90.4%.

While each major geographic region had strong performance, their domestic revenues grew the most at 8.8% in the quarter on 3.6% higher passenger unit revenue (PRASM) and 5.1% higher capacity.

Data by YCharts

Source: Delta 2Q Results

United Airlines (UAL)

With demand for air travel being strong, United Airlines was able to report increased passenger revenues. They reported 2Q19 earnings on July 16 and announced a $3 billion stock buyback. Consensus estimate for 2Q19 revenue was estimated at $10.45 billion along with earnings per share at $4.37. Passenger revenue per available seat mile was estimated at 14.20 cents, above 13.97 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company expected passenger unit revenues to grow in the 0.5-2.5% range along with pre-tax margin for the period between 11% and 13% - they reported 12.4%. Their earnings per share came in at $4.21 and revenue at $11.36 billion. Passenger unit revenue rose 2.5% - they saw strong air travel numbers as well as higher fares charged.

The wildcard for UAL is the Boeing 737 Max grounding issue. The company does not own any Max 8 jets (the incident type), it does have Max 9s. There were numerous flights cancelled due to the ongoing groundings, but that did not appear to affect the bottom line too much this quarter.

It's interesting to note that both DAL and UAL obtain a good chunk of their profits from partnerships with credit card companies. Delta announced an 11-year renewal deal with American Express (AXP), United partners with Chase and is expected to ink a new deal with them in the future.

Source: Fidelity

American Airlines (AAL)

AAL warned earlier in the year that profit will take a $185 million hit due to the carrier canceling thousands of flights because of the extended grounding of the Boeing 737 Max. AAL is the biggest airline in the U.S. and has the country's second-biggest fleet of Boeing 737 Max jets with 24. Credit Suisse downgraded AAL citing the Boeing 737 Max woes and a labor dispute. However, they are getting a lift from the results of DAL last week.

Source: Fidelity

Even with the market price rising, there are clouds on the horizon based on a number of key technical components. MACD is bearish as it is below its nine-month moving average signal line. Moving averages are trending lower. In addition, the On Balance Volume indicator (OBV) is bearish as the indicator slope is negative pointing to lack of buying interest.

Source: Fidelity

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest has the biggest exposure to the Boeing 737 Max but only represents approximately 5% of their total fleet. This could weigh heavily on the airline since Boeing said that it would take until at least September to solve 737 Max software issues - later than airlines had been expecting. Executives at LUV said they would have to take the Max out of their scheduled line up beyond October 1.

However, longer term, LUV has a strong balance sheet with relatively low leverage, high occupancy rates, and a solid hedging policy. This stock, even with its higher P/E, might be one of the more solid airline stocks to own if you are bullish on the industry.

Southwest's 2Q19 results are scheduled to be released on July 25. While their earnings will most likely be affected by the Boeing issues, any bottom line surprises I suspect will be from higher cost of operations.

Data by YCharts

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

While not in the same class as the other airlines mentioned (in my opinion), I have added SAVE here to round out the snapshot. Spirit Airlines is generally the lowest of the lowest cost airlines. I have flown with them and the experience matched the price.

While they have had tremendous growth, their costs have outpaced revenue due to lower fuel efficiency and higher pilot rates seen last year which gave the pilots an average 43% increase in pay rates. However, pilot earnings are now generally in line with industry rates which is a good thing for the pilots.

Data by YCharts

Even after the DAL quarterly earnings euphoria is still being felt, SAVE is being hit hard. Spirit's 2Q19 revenue growth outlook of almost 19% which is lower than expected by analysts.

The rise in revenue is estimated to result from a 5% year-over-year improvement in total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) due to higher yield and load factor. Total cost per available seat mile excluding fuel should be in line with the initial guidance of up approximately 4.6%, the company said.

The stock has seen bottoms around $46 twice in the last quarter and bounces off the $53 resistance level. Since the beginning of the year, SAVE is in a channel of lower highs and lower lows which is bearish.

Data by YCharts

In addition, below are the actual earnings and estimates by quarter. Earnings estimates are very bullish for the stock which has driven the stock up - to a point where I believe sets up a good short if any part of their earnings release misses estimates.

Source: Fidelity

Key Metrics

There are many metrics that the airline industry uses. However, one of the most important is revenue per available seat. Airline capacity measures a plane's total available seats and how many seats each of those seats can be flown. An available seat mile (or ASM) is a single unit of an airline's capacity. Unit revenue is key as it takes into account occupancy rates (how full the flights are) as well as how much each seat was sold for.

Trade Idea

I have been bearish on SAVE and looking for an entry point for a bear put spread.

However, there is a bullish "Double Bottom" chart pattern showing the stock should rise to 57.25-58.50 over the next 48 days (which is the length of time it took the pattern to form).

Spirit Airlines has a current support price of 49.03 and resistance around 53.

Source: Fidelity

With the recent down days on the stock and the lower than expected preliminary guidance (earnings are expected to be released on July 24), I am looking to enter into that trade now. In addition, there are a number of other bearish pointers - the stock price has crossed under its 21-day moving average, momentum has turned negative, and the upper Bollinger Band failed to be pierced, among others.

As such, I have entered into a trade today which has been shared with my subscription readers at Financial Freedom Insights.

Source: Fidelity

Exchange-traded funds (ETF)

If airline stocks individually are too risky for your portfolio or you want diversification, there are a number of ETFs that focus on airline stocks. These are:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) with assets under management (AUM) of $150.9 MM; 52-week performance (7%); yield 1.5%; current price of $60.40. This fund tracks the S&P Transportation Select Industry Index. They are heavily weighted toward ground freight at nearly 50% of their portfolio.

Data by YCharts

iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) with AUM of $502.2 MM, 52-week performance (3.5%), and a price of $186.87. IYT tracks the Dow Jones Transportation Average Index and is weighted by price. Approximately 20% of their holdings are in the airline sector.

Data by YCharts

U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) with AUM of $77.2 MM, YTD return of 4.1%, and a price of $30.92. This is the only pure-play airline focused primarily on large-cap, domestic airline companies, and companies involved in the airline industry. Approximately 20% of its holdings are in international companies.

Data by YCharts

These ETFs give investors access to these and other airlines and transportation companies, more broadly than owning any single stock on its own.

Summary

All the airline stocks are not created equal. An investor has to dig in and review each stock's key metrics to make an investment. If you find that individual stocks are too risky, you might want to look into investing via an ETF. I'm bearish on SAVE and have made a trade accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide educational information to readers and in no way constitutes investment advice. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance, and accepts responsibility for their decisions. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.