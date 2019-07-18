Citigroup: 'Meh'

Key metrics that suggest the bank is mildly improving, and while it justifies the action in share prices over the last few months, the stock is a hold.

Earnings season is officially under way and we have begun covering the major banks as we are looking to see if our expectations of stronger performance stemming from continued solid economic activity and the friendly interest rate environment is continuing. We now turn to Citigroup (C). As we have done with other major banks, we will discuss several key metrics that suggest the bank is still improving, and justifies the action in share prices over the last few months. We believe there are several strengths and weaknesses you need to be aware of in the key metrics that we follow. Overall, we think Citigroup still has tailwinds, but is a hold above $70. Our overall interpretation? "Meh." The quarter was so-so, nothing dramatic, nothing to write home about. Not enough to buy, not enough to sell. We think performance suggests the name will trade mostly sideways.

What the headline numbers tell us

The headline numbers seemed pretty bullish in our estimation, but they are not everything. The company beat consensus on the top line and bottom line. This comes as competitors are also surpassing consensus, and some doing so more handily. "Meh." That said, versus last year, there was improvement, though slight. The performance may have justified some of the rally from the 2019 lows but shares seem like they will not move much from here. Revenue was $18.75 billion, up 1.6% year-over-year. This revenue pattern is positive and three-year trend shows the bank has transitioned to very meager growth, but growth nonetheless:

With the present quarter's $18.75 billion in revenues, the bank surpassed consensus analyst estimates by $270 million. This was a slight surprise for us as the bank was projected to see revenues that were about flat. Thanks to a more favorable tax rate, some growth in revenues, and well-controlled expenses we saw growth in earnings per share:

In last year's Q2, the company saw earnings per share of $1.63 per share, or $4.5 billion. Here in the present quarter net income jumped to $4.8 billion and earnings per share increased 20% to $1.95. These earnings per share surpassed consensus expectations by $0.13. That said making adjustments EPS was $1.83, which beat by $0.03. As a whole, net income was up 9%, while per share net income jumped 20%. The reason for this large dichotomy is that Citigroup has been buying back millions of shares. This is welcomed, but is similar to what others in the sector are doing. Let us dig a bit deeper to see where the income is generated.

Modest growth in income sources

In the short run interest rate volatility higher or lower can hurt temporarily, but longer-term, rising rates have been a nice tailwind. While the competition has successfully leveraged new rates, Citigroup had in past years seen some declines in net interest income, a critical metric. This is because net interest income had been trending flat to down. However, net interest income has modestly moved higher, though non-interest revenue struggled. Although interest expense mostly continues to rise, interest revenue continues to grow at a higher amount, leading to a widening spread on these measures, albeit, modest. As such this was benefit to net income. While it has taken time to start moving higher, the competition is seeing tremendous gains already in net interest income. One solid piece of data that suggests perhaps upside remains is there is no sign that loan and deposit growth is slowing down. That is mildly bullish.

Loan and deposit growth

The best banks continue to grow loans and deposits, as these activities are what grow a bank's income. What we are referring to is bread and butter banking. To put it simply they take in money at a low interest rate payment and lend it at higher rates. Of course, lending for the sake of lending is counterproductive, and as such we like to ensure the assets are quality. Although the results as a whole from the bank are lackluster, or "meh," Citigroup has done a strong job in improving its lending criteria to consumers, and improving the quality of their loans. As for Citigroup, both loans and deposits continue to increase for the company:

Loans were up and came in at $689 billion in the quarter, up from $671 billion last year. Deposits continue to increase at a solid pace as well to help fund these new loans. They rose to $1.03 trillion billion, from $997 billion last year. We project that with our expectations for steadily rising interest rates, loans and deposits will surpass $700 billion and $1.1 trillion, respectively, this year. As we alluded to above, given the increased loan activity, we must be on the lookout for increased loan losses.

Provisions for credit losses

Changes in credit loss provisions can tell us two things. If provisions for credit losses grow it could represent more risky debt is on the rise. Alternatively, it could mean simply that more loans are on the books and the bank is setting aside additional monies based on historical/anticipated losses. Despite loans having grown substantially the last few years, provisions for credit losses have been stagnant in recent years resulting in a sharp decline as a percentage of loans.

Although there was a slight increase in the total amount of loan loss provisions year-over-year, since there are more total loans, the loan loss provisions make up nearly the same amount of loans as last year, at 1.82% of total loans versus 1.81%. This trend has improved over the years. Citigroup has made a solid effort to clean up its loan portfolio, but at this point the positive impact has been felt. The bank is standing by higher borrowing standards which will ensure non-accrual loans do not get out of hand, this is more than priced into the stock. While lending to riskier borrowers at a higher rate can pay off, it seems Citigroup has moved away from this. It is the right thing to do, but the safe play will not juice the stock further in our estimation. We view the stagnation/declines in loan loss provisions as a fundamental strength, and when coupled with is efficiency, we remain cautiously bullish.

Continues to be highly efficient

Citigroup's efficiency ratio is another reason we were cautiously bullish on the name over the years. However, even with solid efficiency we have a stock trading at $70 with minimal growth. Therefore it will take a huge boost in the already efficient bank's performance to improve margins and generate higher than expected returns. That said for years Citigroup has led the pack in efficiency. Over the last few years Citigroup has seen its efficiency ratio improve to under 60%:

Overall there was an impressive 56% operating efficiency ratio for the bank. We still aim for the textbook 50% efficiency ratio as the industry ideal, but coming in under 60% is an underappreciated strength of the bank.

Take home

The stock has rallied nearly 50% from the year-to-date lows. While performance was decent, we think it is more than priced in here. Overall we were unimpressed. "Meh." As we look ahead, we have the stock trading in the $70 range and believe investors should not commit new capital at this level. Rather, current shareholders are best suited to wait one this one. Hold the stock.

