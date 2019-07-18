CSX Corp. - Macro Was Right

Waiting for an economic bottom is very likely going to be the most profitable move for traders.

It's the start of the second quarter earnings season and one of my favorite stocks on the market just released its earnings. The railroad giant CSX Corp. (CSX) has been on my radar for quite some time and revealed earnings for one of the few quarters where I was extremely cautious about the results. Unfortunately, my most recent article hit the nail on the head as all predictions turned out to be right. The company missed earnings expectations, saw lower volumes and revised its full-year outlook. The stock was down significantly after earnings. The current situation continues to be very difficult and I will use weakness to eventually start buying this railroad beauty.

Source: CSX

What Happened?

When I call CSX a 'railroad beauty', I am referring to the company itself instead of the current earnings. CSX is giving me exactly what I need being a macro investor. A company large enough to make it a good investment vehicle, and strong enough to give it the chance to outperform during economic upswings.

This also means I can apply my macro approach when analyzing the company's results. Last week, I wrote an article called 'CSX - Going Sleepless Into Earnings'.

Essentially, what I conclude can be seen below.

CSX is very likely going to report total shipments contraction of 4.0% in its second quarter. This makes it likely that EPS is going to miss expectations. Even more important, we might get a full-year outlook adjustment as long as the economic trend is down.

I highly recommend you to read my previous article. It will only take a few minutes and give you a better overview of all details that caused me to become somewhat defensive with regards to CSX.

Anyhow, for the sake of the validity of this article, I will quickly recap what I discussed in my previous article before I start discussing Q2 results.

Leading economic indicators like the ISM manufacturing index have signaled an economic downtrend since the end of 2018 (global slow-down started in Q1 of 2018).

Leading shipments indicators are not that far from the 2016 bottom indicating severe weakness in this segment.

CSX carloads and intermodal growth rate declined to -5% ahead of earnings

I expected the company to adjust full year guidance

In other words, without applying advanced mathematical models, it was pretty obvious the company had to rely on its operating efficiencies to somewhat turn this ship around to avoid missing earnings expectations. Unfortunately, they failed.

One Of Many Quarters - But This One Was Bad

Let's start with top line growth. Top line growth includes of two things: volume and prices. Q2 volume was down 4% as I expected. Most segments did good but were offset by lower metals and equipment shipments (-9%), fertilizers (-5%) and lower intermodal (-10%). This brings the total to -4%. The YTD shipments growth rate has fallen to -2%.

The good news is that revenue per unit improved by 3%. This allowed total sales to reach $3.06 billion. This is 1% lower compared to the prior-year quarter and well below expectations of $3.14 billion. This marks the second quarter with negative sales growth since the economic expansion hit the company's top line in 2016.

Before I go any further, there is some good news as segments like automotive show that the consumer is not dead yet. Trucks and SUVs continue to do well and forest product shipments continue to benefit from strong wood pulp and lumber demand.

Source: CSX Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

With that said, let's move over to a number most traders deeply care about: operating efficiency. CSX improved its operating ratio from 58.6% in Q2 of 2018 to currently 57.4% as total expenses declined by 3% to slightly less than $1.76 billion. This was caused by lower labor and materials costs (both down 3%) and 13% lower fuel costs. Total headcount declined by more than 1,200 employees to 21,541 employees. As a result, the company's operating income soared by 2%.

Moving over to share repurchases. The company bought back 11 million shares in the second quarter which pushes the YTD number of repurchased shares up to 23 million. Q2 repurchase spending declined to $860 million from $974 million in the prior-year quarter. The average cost per share repurchased rose to $76.33 from $59.46 in the prior-year quarter.

As a result, the company revealed adjusted EPS of $1.08 which is 7% higher on a year-on-year basis. It is also below expectations of $1.11.

All things considered, I did expect to get a full-year guidance revision.

In the first quarter, the company reiterated its full-year outlook for low single-digit revenue growth. This has been revised to a 1% to 2% decline in FY2019. The reason is economic uncertainty and is fully based on current situation meaning that economic improvements will immediately result in a higher guidance.

The good news is that the company still expects a sub-60% operating ratio which is very good news given the cost struggles of many transportation companies.

Source: CSX Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

Now, only one question needs to be answered.

What's Next?

While I am writing this, the stock is down 6.4% after earnings. This is the result of everything I mentioned so far. Personally, I am not worried about the drop. I am actually a bit happy the stock offers me the possibility to buy at a discount once the economic growth trend starts to turn.

And speaking of economic growth, at this point, we are still in a downtrend. The ISM manufacturing index, regional CAPEX, new orders and shipments and many more indicators are down (article). Even though there is a possibility to see a growth bottom in the second half of the year, I think it is too early to start buying CSX. When I get the first bottom signs of the ISM index and other indicators, I am going to start buying CSX for sure.

The company continues to be a leader in its segment. The operating ratio is very low, and the company is doing a great job supporting sales - even in a tough environment.

Source: FINVIZ

I consider the current earnings miss to be a blessing in disguise. Yes, the company is suffering after leading indicators told us it would happen. But isn't it great we get to buy this stock at lower prices to benefit from the next economic upswing? That buying opportunity might be just around the corner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.