The Nest Egg Portfolio: Running The Numbers On Total's 5.5% Dividend Yield

We cashed in on the dividend season: 1,877 EUR in net cash was added, while we took the Rubis and PostNL dividends in stock.

Introduction

In the previous edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio, I explained why I was selling Hibernia REIT (OTCPK:HIBRF). The Irish REIT has done everything right, but when I see offices being valued based on a net initial rental yield of 3.6%, I prefer to redeploy the capital elsewhere. The Dublin office market appears to remain pretty tight, but I’m still not sure it warrants such a premium valuation. I wouldn’t mind being proven wrong, but I chose the safer option, sold the Hibernia REIT stock from the Nest Egg Portfolio and promised to deploy the cash elsewhere.

In this week’s edition, I will update the portfolio with the in excess of 1,800 EUR in incoming net dividends and I'm adding to three existing positions.

Portfolio update

I remain confident in Total – and will be adding to the position

It has been a while since I had a look at Total (TOT), and considering the weight of the French energy giant had dropped to less than 5% of the Nest Egg Portfolio, I was considering increasing the exposure as I still feel Total and Shell are "the way to go" in the European energy landscape as both are well diversified.

In its Q1 overview, Total touted a 9% production increase to almost 3 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day. Being a large producer is one thing, but producing these barrels at a low cost could sometimes be a whole different issue. Not for Total, which re-confirmed its cash breakeven point is less than $25 per barrel of oil. And considering Total usually does business based on the Brent oil price which is trading at a premium to the WTI oil price, business is good.

And that’s also clearly visible in Total’s cash flow overview. In the first quarter of the year, it reported an operating cash flow of $3.63B, but this included a $3B investment in its working capital position (a quick glance at the balance sheet seems to indicate higher inventories and accounts receivable) so on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow in the first quarter was $6.6B.

Source: financial results Q1

After deducting the $ 2.7B in capex (note, I expect this to increase as more new projects are being sanctioned and commissioned – see later), Total generated a free cash flow result of $3.9B, or $ 1.47per share. That’s indeed very high, but it could make more sense to first calculate the annualized operating cash flow and subsequently deduct the “$15-16B in net investments” guidance from that result.

Assuming a full-year operating cash flow of $26B and a $15.5B capex (which is the midpoint of the guidance), Total will generate $10.5B in free cash flow this year. This should be sufficient to cover the dividend (which will cost approximately 7B EUR or just below $8B) as well as the $1.5B (1.35B EUR) buyback program Total has been eyeing. And if the oil price doesn’t completely collapse, the French energy giant will still have around a billion dollars available for additional investments or, why not, additional acquisitions after its Saft and Direct Energie acquisitions in the past few years.

The bottom line is straightforward: The already generous dividend is more than fully covered with an approximate coverage ratio of 170%.

Awarding the Mero 2 FPSO tender to SBM Offshore is a logical next step

One of the largest projects Total is involved in is the Libra block offshore Brazil. This project, called Mero, should be in production from next year on and should produce oil at less than $20 per barrel. Considering the Mero oil field is anticipated to host 3-4 billion barrels of oil (it’s not clear if this is the total recoverable amount of oil), the partners in the project (Total owns 20% while Petrobras (PBR) owns 40%, Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) owns 20% and CNOOC (CEO) and CNPC each own 10%) wanted to advance the development of the entire oilfield as fast as possible.

Source: Total press release

In June, Total confirmed the second phase of the Mero development plans was sanctioned and the Mero 2 FPSO should be operational in 2022, just one year after the first vessel should be in production. Total didn’t mention who won the FPSO tender offer in its press release, but apparently it’s the Dutch specialist SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFF) (OTCPK:SBFFY) that was awarded the tender for a new FPSO. The new FPSO will be designed to have a production rate of 180,000 barrels of oil per day with a storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels. Subsequent to bringing this second FPSO operational (it actually is the third FPSO, but the 50,000 boe/day FPSO vessel that’s currently producing oil from the Mero project is some sort of "test vessel," providing valuable information to the Libra/Mero partners), Total has been hinting at adding two additional FPS’s to the blocks. This should lift the total production capacity of the oil field to 600,000 barrels per day. Considering Total owns a 20% stake in the project, the Libra/Mero project by itself will result in an attributable production rate of 120,000 barrels of oil per day, at a superior margin of $30-40 per barrel.

The dividend

As expected, Total has hiked its dividend from 0.64 EUR per share to 0.66 EUR per share on a quarterly basis, starting with the September dividend (which is the first dividend attributed to the financial year 2019). Total knows dividends are an important reason why investors have a position in Total, and tries to be as transparent as possible and has provided ex dividend dates as far as two years out (June 24, 2021).

Source: Total dividend page

Total also has confirmed plans to continue to hike its dividend next year and has been guiding for a dividend of 2.72 EUR (paid in four quarterly dividends of 68 cents each. Based on the current share price of almost 50 EUR, this would represent a forward dividend yield of almost 5.5%.

Source: Total dividend page

The action plan

I'm adding 30 shares of Total to the portfolio at the current share price of 49.15 EUR (around noon, Wednesday) for a total cost of 1485 EUR (including 10 EUR in transaction expenses). Additionally, I'm writing 1 P 46 expiring in December for an option premium of 1.27 (the midpoint between bid and ask). After deducting the 3 EUR transaction fee, 124 EUR comes back in. The total cash outflow for these two trades is 1404 EUR.

Source: Interactive Brokers screenshot

Other additions/removals

It makes no sense to sugarcoat things - some of the positions in the Nest Egg Portfolio aren’t doing well. I’m still figuring out the impact of changing regulations in Spain on the earnings potential (and thus the dividend potential) of Red Electrica de Espana (OTC:RDEIF) (OTCPK:RDEIY) and the other Spanish utility (and energy-related) companies I have been keeping an eye on. I am very interested in Endesa (OTCPK:ELEZF) (OTCPK:ELEZY) and Enagas (OTCPK:ENGGY) (OTCPK:ENGGF).

Once I have a better idea on the impact of the new regulations (the regulator plans to cut the gas transportation and distribution costs by 21.8% and 17.8%, while the electricity transportation and distribution expenses could be cut by respectively 8.2% and 7%), I will decide if there are opportunities to take advantage of.

One of the weak performers is RTL Group (OTC:RGLXF) (OTCPK:RGLXY) and although the portfolio already is relatively overweight on RTL, I'm adding an additional 60 shares at 46.14 EUR. The total cash outflow related to this purchase is 2788 EUR (including a 20 EUR transaction fee as the transaction size exceeds 2,500 EUR). I expect to be able to provide a more in-depth update on RTL once the company publishes its half-year results. I realize the NEPO is now getting quite overweight in RTL Group (exceeding 10%), but unfortunately there are no option chains available on this company. Writing a put option would be my preferred option (pun intended) here, but we’ll have to stick with just buying stock on the open market. RTL Group usually pays an interim dividend of 1 EUR in the third quarter, so the increased position in RTL will very likely result in a net dividend income of 200 EUR which will help to reduce the relative weight of the position in the portfolio.

Orange Belgium (OTC:MBSRF) (OTC:MBSRY) had good news as the Belgian regulator forced Telenet (OTCPK:TLGHF) (OTCPK:TLGHY) to reduce the tariffs it charges smaller competitors like Orange to use its internet and TV network. The exact details of the new tariffs remain confidential, but I estimate Orange Belgium to be able to generate 10-15M EUR in additional EBITDA on the back of this. It looks like the C18 for September will expire in the money, but I'm selling 100 shares on the open market at 19.20 EUR anyway to make sure the portfolio remains cashed up. The net cash inflow from t his transaction is 1910 EUR (including a 10 EUR transaction expense).

A part of these proceeds are redeployed into BT Group (BT). On an underlying basis, the free cash flow result of 2.2B GBP is still sufficient to cover the 1.5B GBP in annual dividend payments so I’m not sure I agree with the cries for dividend cuts. However, the top-up payments into the pension fund indeed require more than the 0.7B GBP in dispensable free cash flow. But the bottom line is: At 189 pence, I'm picking up a company with an underlying free cash flow result of 2.2B GBP at a market value of just 19B GBP. So even if the dividend goes to zero for a few years I still wouldn’t mind as I’m a value investor and not a dividend junkie. I'm adding 600 shares at 189 pence which is 2.08 EUR. The total cash outflow related to this investment is 1264 EUR, including the 10 EUR transaction fee.

A large part of this additional investment in BT Group will be recouped in August when the company will pay a dividend of 10.78 pence per share (which would result in a cash inflow of 442 GBP or roughly 488 EUR).

Incoming dividends

As mentioned in the previous Nest Egg update, I still had to take a lot of dividend payments into account, so I’m playing catch-up now. The following table provides an overview of the gross dividend per share, net dividend per share after deducting the dividend taxes and the net incoming amount of cash. As mentioned before, I requested the PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) dividend to be paid in stock. This results in the following comprehensive table (all cash amounts were rounded to the nearest unit):

Just some background on the Rubis (OTCPK:RBSFY) and PostNL stock dividends. The company offered a scrip dividend, and as per the Nest Egg Portfolio dividend policy, my default setting is to take as much as possible in the stock dividend with the remainder paid out in cash. The Rubis board has made the stock dividend incredibly appealing by applying the maximal discount of 10% based on the 20-day VWAP before declaring the dividend. This means the conversion price has been set at 40.15 EUR which is a 20% discount to the current share price. This means that per 25.25 dividend rights, I opted for 1 new Rubis share. With 80 shares in the portfolio, I converted 75.75 dividend rights into three new shares, and the remaining 4.25 dividend rights in cash. The total dividend tax of 12.8% on the entire dividend was 16.28 EUR and as the 4.25 cash dividend rights are only worth 6.76 EUR, I deducted 10 EUR from the cash balance to settle the difference.

The PostNL dividend worked in a similar way: Per 12.2552 dividend rights, we were able to subscribe for one new (tax-free) share. We had 1618 shares that went ex-dividend, so 1618 / 12.2552 = 132 new shares and a few cents in cash (which I obviously don’t add to the cash position, it’s not even sufficient to call it "beer money"). This may have been the last dividend of PostNL in a while as its acquisition of Sandd – a direct competitor in The Netherlands – will have to be digested first.

The current portfolio + updates

The coverage ratio of the options has fallen to just 90%, but there are some mitigating factors here: First of all, we will have several more incoming dividends before the potential 5,450 EUR commitment in December becomes due (RTL Group will pay a 200 EUR net dividend, BT Group’s dividend contribution will be around 475-500 EUR while EuroCommercial Properties (OTC:EUCMF) will probably also contribute an additional 365 EUR to the cash position. These two elements by themselves already increase the coverage ratio by in excess of 11%. Additionally, the call-option written on Orange Belgium is currently in the money which could provide additional liquidity.

And of course, should the Nest Egg Portfolio run into any problems, we also can roll over the Total put option to a later date. Long story short: The coverage ratio of less than 100% doesn’t worry me at this point.

Noteworthy Europe-focused articles and recent news from Europe

As there already is a lot of information and new data to absorb, let’s skip the "recent news from Europe" this time.

Conclusion

The Nest Egg Portfolio is coming along nicely, and by electing stock dividends where possible (on the condition the conversion rate is acceptable) we are increasing the position in some companies without incurring the usual transaction fees.

I'm still hoping for the volatility to return to the markets as that would be helpful to write additional put options in the future. But for now, it’s business as usual and the expected incoming dividends of RTL and Eurocommercial should help fund the commitments if all written put options end up in the money.

