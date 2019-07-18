Metals Update: The Recent Improvement In Fundamental Indicators Makes The Complex Vulnerable To Short-Covering Rallies

Our July target for DBB is at $16.8/share, marking an 8% from its current level.

The currently too light spec positioning across the base metals space makes DBB’s metals vulnerable to short-covering rallies.

Fundamental indicators of DBB’s metals have improved of late, judging by lower exchange inventories and tighter spreads.

DBB has attempted a rebound since July 8, which we think will continue in the second half of July.

Introduction

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

DBB has attempted a small rebound since July 8, which we think will continue into the end of the month.

Our fundamental analysis shows that refined market conditions for DBB's metals (copper, zinc, aluminium) have tightened recently, evident in lower exchange inventories and tighter spreads.

Given the currently too light spec positioning, DBB's metals are vulnerable to a strong bout of short-covering.

In this context, we maintain our constructive view for DBB although we caution that our end-month target of $16.8/share, representing an 8% from the current level of DBB, could prove too optimistic as the window is narrowing.

Market price

Copper, aluminium, and zinc (the three metals included in DBB) have all strengthened of late, although their YTD performance remains broadly flat (LME copper: +1% YTD, LME aluminium: -0.5% YTD, and LME zinc: +0.5% YTD).

The recent market action for DBB's base metals is modestly bullish.

Open interest

The open interest in LME copper, LME aluminium, and LME zinc has increased in recent days, which could signal that the recent appreciation in prices has been driven by fresh longs added to the market. This is a bullish signal.

Exchange inventories

Copper inventories have resumed their downtrend since July 8, which could signal tighter refined market conditions. But they remain significantly up (+75% YTD) so far this year.

Aluminium inventories have been in a clear downtrend in recent months, implying either tighter primary metal conditions or firmer demand trends.

Zinc inventories have begun to move lower since late June (-5%), although the decline is much smaller than the significant increase of 66% in June.

The recently modest decline in exchange inventories in DBB's metals offers a modestly bullish signal.

Nearby spreads

Copper's nearby spreads have been quite tight so far in July, having been several times in backwardation. This points to a tighter refined market.

Zinc's nearby spreads are now only in a modest backwardation after being extremely backwardated earlier in June. Although the picture looks tight, it is less tight than a month ago.

Aluminium's nearby spreads are comfortably in contango, although the contango has tightened well since June. This could suggest less looseness in the refined market.

On net, DBB's metals have seen tighter nearby spreads since the start of July, leading us to think that refined market conditions have overall tightened. This is bullish.

Physical premiums

Physical premiums have come under renewed downward pressure since late June, which could suggest that the pick-up in seasonal demand is coming to an end. But the index is slightly up on the year.

The slower summer months are likely to result in a moderation in demand across the complex. This is modestly bearish.

Spec positioning

Speculators are net short LME copper and aluminium, pointing to a very negative sentiment. While they are still net long LME zinc, they have markedly tempered their bullishness since Q2.

Spec positioning in DBB's metals looks too light, raising the likelihood of a short-covering rally by year-end. This is bullish.

Conclusion

Fundamental indicators for DBB's metals have improved of late, evident in the drawdown in exchange inventories and tighter nearby spreads. This should therefore underpin the rebound in DBB, which started on July 8.

While we maintain our July target of $16.8/share, we admit that it could prove a touch optimistic as the window is narrowing. But as spec positioning seems excessively negative, DBB's metals are vulnerable to violent short-covering rallies.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

