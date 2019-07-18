Don't Bank On The Banks

America's biggest banks are reporting better than expected earnings results for the second quarter, but I wouldn't make a long-term bet on the group moving forward. It isn't because of the negative implications of the continuing trade war with China or the fact that we have a suddenly dovish Fed. It also isn't due to expectations for lower investment banking revenue or a decline in trading profits. These are all still headwinds, but what concerns me the most are the cyclical implications of the chart below.

It is utter nonsense that banks are increasing dividends and continuing to buy back shares, given the historically low level of loan-loss reserves to total bank credit at the 25 largest banks, which has fallen to just 0.7%. For example, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) bought back 7% of its outstanding shares over the past year, despite reporting a decline in its net interest margin from 2.51% in the first quarter to 2.44% in the second. This was below analysts' expectations of 2.46%. It would make a lot more sense to take the capital used to buy back shares and set it aside for loan losses that everyone knows will eventually rise at the end of the current expansion.

This is not unusual for this cycle. It is very typical, as the chart above shows. When loan losses mount during an economic downturn, banks significantly increase their provisions for additional loan losses, further crimping their profitability. As the economy recovers and a new expansion takes hold, banks release those reserves to increase their profits. Common sense would dictate they do the exact opposite by increasing provisions when times are good so that when loan losses mount during the next downturn, they will be well positioned.

I view the current level of loan-loss reserves, which can't fall much lower than it is today, as a contrarian indicator for the sector and the economy. The last time we saw such a low level was during 1999-2000 and 2006-2007. This low level also corresponded with peaks in the stock market.

While banks may be better positioned today with respect to their loss exposure than they were in previous cycles, they still have indirect exposure to a mountain of debt that is eerily similar to what we saw in the build-up to the financial crisis.

Leveraged Loans

The market for leveraged loans has exploded in recent years to more than $1 trillion. These are floating-rate loans made to companies that are rated below investment grade (junk). As demand has surged in this low-rate environment, underwriters have gradually eased the covenants on these loans that protect lenders and investors. Banks used to be the primary lenders to these high-risk companies, but that ended following the financial crisis. Non-bank lenders filled the void in the form of hedge funds and investment managers.

The managers of collateralized-loan obligations (CLOs) have been the primary investors in leverage loans, which they bundle into fixed-income products and sell to other institutional investors in what are called tranches. This is similar to what was done with sub-prime mortgages in collateralized-debt obligations (CDOs) before the financial crisis.

While banks may no longer be originating these loans or investing in them, they are counterparties to the non-bank entities that have taken that role. This means that if significant losses mount in leverage loans and the CLOs that hold them, the non-bank entities may not be able to buy loans from the banks. The banks may also have exposure to the investment managers that have originated and invested in the leverage-loan market. We have no idea how much exposure there is today because regulators have focused their attention exclusively on the banks rather than on bank lenders.

These high-risk loans continue to be made at a brisk pace, and when the current business cycle ends, the losses will be staggering. It reminds me of the sub-prime mortgage market at the end of the last economic expansion. I don't know if there is systemic risk or not, but I'm not interested in finding out by investing in the banking sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.