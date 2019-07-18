AT&T: Living On Borrowed Phones

Extreme example in young college dropout who admits to obtaining roughly a dozen AT&T iPhones in three weeks, paying only tax, before flipping them for cash.

Author’s Prelude: All names of sources herein have been changed to protect their identities.

Los Angeles, CA - From Saturday, March 9, 2019, until Thursday, March 28, 2019, Blake Taylor of Fresno, California hit up multiple local AT&T Wireless stores a total of nine times. Those nine trips produced roughly $11,400.00 in profit for the young Mr. Taylor (all of 18 years old). AT&T Wireless is the notable moneymaking subsidiary of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

The young Mr. Taylor's wallet ballooned about as quickly as AT&T's debt has recently. Last month, The Dallas Morning News attributed AT&T's dismal stock performance to excess debt the company has committed to servicing more aggressively.

As for Taylor, a self-pronounced "junkie," he dropped out of community college after one semester. Taylor claims that he gained the money by adding "new [cell phone] lines." These new lines came with new iPhone XS Max handsets. While the bill for these went to his parents' post-paid wireless account, Taylor sold the handsets for cash.

A recent investigation has revealed that obtaining the newest, flashiest, and most technologically advanced iPhone or Android cellphone from your favorite wireless carrier is as easy as purchasing a home in 2006.

Now just imagine if you could have taken out a loan back then, only to turn around and sell the house at full price, without satisfying the mortgage? Well, that would have made the housing crisis a much bigger problem!

All fourteen of the 512GB iPhones purchased by Taylor were acquired on 30-month financing terms, committing the Taylor family to $48.34 monthly, per phone. So, Blake added roughly $20,302.00 in liabilities to his parents' balance sheet and they're none the wiser. This cluelessness and ignorance as to where their funds are being spent, as explained by Taylor, is because his Mom and Dad, "just pay the bill."

In a much-anticipated twist, Taylor admittedly expended those funds mostly on powder heroin, benzodiazepines, MDMA, a new headset for a game console, and a trip to Chicago to attend Lollapalooza next month.

Where did Taylor learn his very unique hustle, you ask? Financed phone-flipping was an idea his girlfriend, a UC-Riverside student, Meghan Wright (19) had discovered. The scheme resulted from a need to purchase the very same substances that are ravaging America's youth. It also paid for a recent trip to Universal Studios. According to Taylor, "I couldn't stop at three phones like her." He added, "the guy at the store said he gets a cut for each new phone he sells, and my parents gave me access to their account to 'repair' my phone."

Of course, the story told above is a more extreme example of 'handset financing' and is not necessarily indicative of the overall consumer pool. However, as we began to dig into other cases, we found even more evidence to be concerned with AT&T’s present debt and equity value.

Digging In

Handset financing has grown in popularity. So has the subsequent structuring of the bonds created from the (mostly zero interest) corresponding notes. The options (as generally offered online) are seen below:

The two main AT&T Wireless financing options. Source: AT&T.

Online example of iPhone XS max purchase options. Source: AT&T.

Between Summer 2013 and Fall 2014, the number of handset financing arrangements quadrupled, according to a report. Also, a 2015 white paper by Karen Krosh of OnProcess Technology states that (at the time) AT&T, Sprint (NYSE: S), and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) financed $37 billion in phones per year. The same white paper admitted that,

With the high price of handsets, many carriers now have more value tied up in assets associated with bad debt than in outstanding service fees.

Today, however, Scott Moritz of Bloomberg News asserts that folks are holding on to Handsets longer. Moritz wrote that "Only 3.5 percent of AT&T customers upgraded their phones last quarter, the lowest replacement rate ever. Verizon hit a similar low last quarter."

According to a 2016 CNBC report, American smartphone owners used their phones for 22.7 months on average before upgrading. By 2018, that number had increased to 24.7.

Handset retention may be linked to the structuring of these finance agreements, in order to minimize defaults. This is evidenced by visits to two different California AT&T Wireless retailers.

On July 6, 2019, at a Santa Monica, CA AT&T location, I entered and requested to replace my iPhone. I was not eligible for an upgrade, and I learned that I was also indeed on the "installment plan." This agreement is one that I am obliged to pay. However, I didn't recall signing up for it. The salesman quickly provided a solution saying, "just sign up for a new line and you can have any [phone] you want - at no cost - and you can walk out with it today!"

I was enlightened to the fact that I couldn't buy a new phone without satisfying my own installment agreement. However, a new line would be a new phone (with which I can swap SIM cards), thus fulfilling my need.

On Monday, July 15th, I visited another AT&T retail location and queried customers at the store's entrance/exit regarding the nature of their transactions. Within a span of three hours, 21 iPhones and 16 Androids found new homes nestled in the palms of their new owners' hands.

Mark Caldwell, 30, who lives in Venice, CA and works in software sales, said that he lost the uninsured phone that he bought in January. His AT&T account proved to be quite clever... for AT&T.

"[Losing a phone] has happened to me two times before; this is my third," Caldwell said. He added that "It's all good. I got a new line, swapped out the SIM card, and got the new iPhone Plus." In regards to his other two phones, he found one of them shortly after losing it and gifted the handset to his cousin. He is currently paying for three lines and three notes, a bill averaging a whopping $590.00 per month. This is because he pays for three service plans, while only using one of them. This same rule applies to his three device installment plans, despite only actually using one of the three total devices for which he is still paying.

Terry Davidson, 58, a house-flipper from Burbank, CA stated that he bought a new phone for his daughter. He said his wife generally maintains and services the "vast" handset arsenal for the Davidson family of three. So, he was shocked to learn this was the sixth line he has for his family. The store wouldn't explain this new information to him and advised him to call the 800-number. Davidson said, "I have no idea why we have so many lines and why we're spending $1402.50 a month."

Davidson paid in full just like Samantha Dedman, 24, an entry-level media sales associate from Sherman Oaks, CA. Both Davidson and Dedman experienced pushback from paying in full. Dedman said, "he was trying, like, really freakin' hard to get me to finance it." She added, "[the saleswoman] said it was zero interest. I 'Googled' it, finding that the upside is hidden in the retail costs of the phone because the phones cost them a whole lot less than what they sell them for."

To add to this, Blake Taylor (remember him?) remarked that a few friends have taken to his "cash cow" idea as well. He believes the commission incentives for retail store clerks are one of the many forces at work in the 'Handset Financing' scheme.

Jan Simmons, 32, an executive assistant from West Hollywood, CA, was in the store hoping to repair her device. Unfortunately, it couldn't be repaired (according to the staff). As a corollary, she added a line, obtained a new phone, and swapped the SIM cards. In short, she stated that she didn't think twice before signing, as she was in a hurry and for only a few dollars more per month, she was able to acquire a new Android phone.

As noted above, within a span of three hours, I counted 37 new devices leaving the store. Of those 37, 25 were financed, four were purchased using cash/credit, and the remainder (eight) were "prepaid." Of the prepaid customers, three stated they had defaulted on obligations to AT&T, but they never had to relinquish the phone.

Installment plan details for a new iPhone XR. Source: AT&T Customer.

AT&T's Benefit

Like 2006, the only thing more popular than collecting houses on easy financing was the bonds that contained the liabilities those homes secured. Now it’s quite evident that some of AT&T’s revenue is obtained by selling these handset loans in packages which receive ratings that appear a bit generous...

While many of AT&T’s bonds are considered junk, one account says these are not.

A December 2016 press release by Fitch Ratings (announcing structured credit offerings embodied by these agreements) described the quality of the collateral pool as:

100% device installment plan agreements that are originated and serviced by AT&T Mobility. The static pools are comprised of agreements with long-tenured AT&T customers, and customer tenure is a strong indication of future performance. Fitch only gives credit to installment payments prior to the plans being eligible for upgrade, which, depending on the underlying contract, can be either 50% or 80% of the installment payments.

The same press release from Fitch, albeit from nearly three years ago, pegs default rates at 3.1%-3.3%. Also, we must reemphasize that tenure, not FICO scores appear as AT&T's determinant of consumer creditworthiness.

Blake Taylor opined that "they don't check your credit. He added, they will give any customer a new phone on installment so long as you're a post-pay customer."

Nine of the surveyed customers from AT&T store were willing to check their credit reports on various apps such as 'Credit Karma.' None saw new inquiries on their reports despite the terms on AT&T's website stating:

*Req’s 0% APR 24 or 30-month installment agmt & elig. svc (min. $45/mo after AutoPay and paperless billing discount. Pay $55/mo. until discount starts w/in 2 bills). Credit approval req’d. Tax due at sale. If service is canceled, device balance is due. Down payment (either 30% or a range of $0 to $600 based on a variety of factors) may be req’d. Upgrade elig. once 80% of device cost is paid on AT&T Next (eligible in two years or earlier if you have a down payment) and 50% with AT&T Next Every Year (eligible each year or earlier if you make a down payment). Upgrade req’s trade-in of financed smartphone or one of the same make/model in fully functional & good physical condition. Fees, other monthly charges, limits & restr’s apply.

In terms of selling their phones: 11 surveyed individuals admitted to selling phones or providing them as gifts while personally retaining the installment obligations themselves. Two people defaulted in the past, and to the customers' knowledge, neither of the conveyed phones was ever locked or subjected to service termination.

To add to Miss Dedman's concern, a 2017 marketing one-sheet that appears to lure AT&T suppliers to its vendor financing program can be seen below. The content primarily solicits vendors to advance equipment to AT&T so that they may pass the product on to customers in exchange for financing agreements. These financing agreements will then pass to a "bank partner" thus liquidating the liability in a "win-win" for both AT&T and its vendors.

AT&T discusses the term "vendor financing" in its annual report quite regularly. The wireless carrier attributed $800 million in cash payments for vendor financing in the Q1 investor update.

According to the 2018 annual report (all numbers in millions):

In connection with capital improvements, we negotiate favorable payment terms (referred to as vendor financing), which are excluded from our investing activities and reported as financing activities. We enter into these supplier arrangements when the terms provide benefits. to us relative to alternative financing arrangements. In 2018, vendor financing payments related to capital investments were approximately $560. During the year, we entered into $2,162 of new vendor financing commitments, with $2,495 of vendor financing payables included in our December 31, 2018 consolidated balance sheet, of which $1,984 are due within one year and the remainder are due between two and five years.

Bloomberg News reported in January that much of the massive debt load that AT&T has been racking up could haunt them sooner rather than later. These reports point out that the company took on enormous debt to finance the Time Warner acquisition.

Source: Bloomberg News.

Where are they getting the cash? Well, it appears that AT&T handset financing is undoubtedly trending upward. Also, it was announced in December that AT&T attained $1.7 billion in additional receivables financing, noting:

both Fitch Ratings and DBRS assigned a single A to AT&T Receivables Funding December 2018, which is backed by a static pool of device installment plan agreements that are originated and serviced by AT&T Mobility.

So, how much is being sold to the "bank partner" and how much of this revenue is being held by AT&T, it's not quite clear. However, they certainly did lose $490 million in the area of handset financing last year, according to the annual report. This line item has certainly trimmed downward from 2016 when they lost $1.6 billion, and 2017 when they lost $1.2 billion in the same area.

It's fair to say that this is why handset upgrades are down but new plan numbers have been increasing. Easily obtained phones, albeit through new plans, still means more new plans. However, pointing back to the housing crisis parallel, there were (once upon a time) many unoccupied houses! One of the unanswered questions for AT&T was how many unused plans.

Moreover, these incentives are potentially bucking the fraud prevention guidelines established by the aforementioned white paper from 2015. It stated that:

In these changing times, carriers need to be more astute than ever about how to manage customer relationships, starting at the point of sale. By putting best practices for handset education and asset recovery in place, you can minimize the risks associated with leasing and financing plans, and achieve results that are more of a win-win for you and your customers.

I was not educated by the clerks on the risks, terms, or anything other than financing is the best way to get a new phone for no cash-down (aside from tax). Moreover, I couldn't find any customers to interview that can attest to having their iPhone repossessed!

For investors in the bonds, things appear predominantly shaky, to say the least. However, with so many unknowns for AT&T (as technology advances), the company could be in for a rough ride. For investors in the equity, these repercussions, whether passed on or not, are very valuable on the short side.

The identity of the bag holder, the reaction of Mr. Taylor's parents, the fallout between Mr. Davidson and his wife, as well as the depth to which AT&T may be delving into these easily obtained liabilities as collateral, are all still: unclear.

